Cost of Tesco meal deal rises again

Lunchtime has become a bit more expensive for some shoppers after Tesco announced yet another price increase for its popular meal deal.

The iconic British lunch option, which includes a main, snack and drink, will now cost £3.85 for Clubcard holders and £4.25 for non-Clubcard holders from Thursday. This is up from £3.60 for shoppers with a Clubcard and from £4 for those without.

Meanwhile, the premium meal deal will go up to £5.50, or £6 respectively, for those with or without Clubcards.

While shoppers have complained about another rise, Tesco said the price is always in its customers’ favour, adding some meal combinations would cost more than £8 if purchased separately.

The change follows a previous price rise from £3.40 to £3.60 for Clubcard holders, and from £3.90 to £4 for non-Clubcard holders, in August 2024.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our meal deal remains great value and the ideal way to grab lunch on-the-go at just £3.85 for a main, snack and drink when bought with a Clubcard.”

The price hike has solidified Tesco’s regular meal deal as a more expensive option, even with a Clubcard, compared to Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op, though it is still cheaper than Boots.

UK shoppers’ guide to meal deals:

Boots: £3.99 for standard, £4.99 in London or airports

£3.99 for standard, £4.99 in London or airports Co-op: £3.50 for members, £4 for non-members

£3.50 for members, £4 for non-members Morrisons: £3.50 (with membership), £4 for standard, £5.50 for premium (with membership)

£3.50 (with membership), £4 for standard, £5.50 for premium (with membership) Sainsbury's : £3.50 for standard, £5 for premium

: £3.50 for standard, £5 for premium Tesco: £3.85 with Clubcard, £4.25 without

Customers can create over 20 million different lunch combinations using the offer, a Tesco spokesperson told The Independent.

“The Tesco meal deal has got something for every taste, from a classic chicken club sandwich to Tesco Korean-style chicken dragon rolls," they added.

Tesco said it will soon be adding new products to its premium meal deal, including a new Finest range salmon konbini roll and a Finest gochujang konbini roll.

Earlier this month, the meal deal included Tesco’s limited-edition birthday cake sandwich, which divided shoppers’ opinions with its Victoria sponge flavour.

However, some shoppers have complained that “gentrifying” the meal deal with “fancy options” has led to its demise as a low-cost lunch option. One Reddit user said: “Once you throw in multi-fruit smoothies, exotic fruit pots and freshly made coffees, clearly that can’t remain below £4 for long.”

Liberal Democrat MP for Maidenhead, Joshua Reynolds, wrote on X: “National outrage! Recall parliament!”

Other shoppers on Reddit said they will not be giving up on the meal deal any time soon: “£3.85 for a sandwich, snack and a drink actually seems like a good deal in today’s economy. I paid more for a coffee the other day.”