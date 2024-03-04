Best home appliance deals we’re hoping to see in Amazon’s next sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring is on the horizon, with temperatures hopefully warming up and long, sunny days not too far off. Around this time last year, we saw a brand-new shopping event arrive, in the form of the Amazon Spring Sale, which landed in March 2023. A bargain bonanza with deals across all Amazon shopping sections, we could get stuck into some discounts ahead of July’s Prime Day event.

So, with March just around the corner, we’re hoping the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 is also fast approaching. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we’re here crossing our fingers for the return of this shopping event.

The Amazon Spring Sale last year saw savings across everything from mattresses, laptops and beauty to Amazon devices and of course home appliances.

With that in mind, our deal-hunting experts are on hand to provide some information on Amazon’s Spring Sale sale, including whether it even is taking place this year, how long it may last and the home appliance deals that might be included. Keep reading for everything we know at the moment.

Read more: Will Amazon host a Spring Sale for 2024?

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Unfortunately, we do not know when or even if Amazon’s Spring Sale will be in 2024. What we do know though is that last year’s event took place over three days, from 27 March to 29 March, with a huge range of deals across all of the retailer’s key categories.

What deals on home appliances can we expect in the Amazon Spring Sale?

We are none the wiser about Amazon’s Spring Sale for 2024, but we are really hoping that there will be one. In terms of deals, last year, we saw home appliance savings across vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, and more. For example, we spotted £180 off a Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK (£229, Amazon.co.uk), a 40 per cent saving on a Cosi Home heated throw (£38.23, Amazon.co.uk), and 30 per cent off a Ring video doorbell 2nd generation (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk). There were also reductions across popular air fryer brands Ninja, Tefal and Tower, as well as Nespresso coffee machines.

If we’re to go by last year’s deals, we’d say you’re in for a treat, should we be spoilt with an Amazon Spring Sale 2024.

What home appliance deals can I shop at Amazon right now?

If you’re looking to save straightaway, we’ve rounded up the Amazon deals available to shop online now.

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whip up a delicious meal using little or no oil, with this reduced digital air fryer, which is currently sliced in price by a tasty £20. The 4.2l air fryer has eight cooking programs for everything from frozen chips to pizza and roast chicken. For extra practicality points, the basket is machine-washable. Plus, we included another Tefal model in our best air fryers guide, so the brand is an IndyBest tried and tested pick.

Buy now

Philips 7000 series steam iron, black/gold: Was £89.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make light work of your ironing with this aesthetically pleasing black and gold Philips model, which now comes with a 34 per cent discount. The 2800W steam iron has a non-stick, scratch-resistant plate and it can be used vertically for steaming clothes when hanging up, too. Choose between continuous steam output during use, or a boost to help quickly tackle creases.

Buy now

Eufy clean by Anker robovac G40+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tempted to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner? Now’s your chance, as this Eufy G40+ is currently reduced by more than £100. It comes complete with a self-emptying station, has a suction power of 2,500Pa and its 55dB volume shouldn’t disturb you while the robot gets to work on dirt and debris. While we’ve not tested this exact model, we included several Eufy devices in our best robot vacuum cleaner round-up, so this is an IndyBest-approved brand.

Buy now

