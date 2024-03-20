Best garden furniture deals in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale 2024

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring is finally here, and with it comes Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale and warmer weather (we hope). Combine the two, and there has never been a better time to spruce up your garden, patio, balcony or whatever outdoor space you have, with some truly stylish garden furniture pieces from Amazon.

This year’s seasonal sale bonanza has begun and will run until 25 March, so, there’s plenty of time to add some stellar deals to your basket. With offers on everything from air fryers to beauty, tech and more, we’ll be bringing you the best of the bunch throughout the event.

When it comes to garden furniture, Amazon has something for everyone, whether you want to create a cosy spot in which to sit with your morning coffee; find sun beds ready to soak up the rays; provide a base for all your summer hosting needs, or even a hangout spot for the little ones. Right now, there’s a sunny helping of discounts at the retailer, too.

If you want to give your green space a much-needed makeover, without breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up some of the best garden furniture deals Amazon has to offer this spring. Let’s go shopping!

Best garden furniture deals in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

Neo four-piece rattan outdoor furniture sofa table chair set: Was £199.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

This chic and simple set is sure to fit seamlessly into any garden. With weatherproof frames, showerproof cushions and washing machine-safe cushion covers, this set is ready for whatever weather the British climate might throw at it. With 38 per cent off, consider it already part of the (garden) furniture.

KidKraft wooden garden table and bench set for kids: Was £229.99, now £163.56, Amazon.co.uk

Kicking back in the garden with some stylish furniture is not just for grown-ups. Have the best kids' table out there all summer long, with this chic option, now reduced at Amazon. It comes with a parasol and matching cushions in a very classic, South of France-inspired stripy print. Grab one while there’s almost 30 per cent off.

Oseasons acorn patio furniture: Was £519.99, now £366.61, Amazon.co.uk

Cosy up on this classic sofa and chair patio set, which is perfect for a warm evening spent sipping drinks and tucking into your barbecued supper. A garden truly feels complete when you have a good spot in which to enjoy it with loved ones, and this piece provides just that. Made from weatherproof rattan, you can leave it outdoors year-round, too. Right now, you can save £150 on this set.

Furinno Tioman patio chairs: Was £152.78, now £132.46, Amazon.co.uk

For a simple, understated addition to your garden, these classic patio chairs from Furinno Tioman should do nicely, thanks to their neutral colour and design. Made from dark red meranti wood treated with teak oil, they should stay strong no matter where you use them.

Yaheetech fire pit: Was £76.99, now £65.44, Amazon.co.uk

Stretch out evenings outdoors this spring and summer, with Yaheetech’s discounted fire pit. The metal fire bowl is finished in a heat-resistant coating that can withstand temperatures ranging from 400C to 600C, while the metal frame is coated in weather-resistant powder. A waterproof PVC cover keeps also helps the fire pit free of dirt when not in use. The perfect centrepiece for your outdoor space, snap it up now Amazon has slashed its price.

Teamson Home five-piece patio dining table and chair set: Was £429.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re looking for a summer breakfast spot, an at-home cocktail bar or perfect seating for al fresco dinner parties, this versatile buy ticks all boxes and looks stylish to boot. It’s weather-resistant and comes complete with removable cushions, which is always handy when considering British weather. With a huge 53 per cent off, now’s your chance to snap up this set for less.

Coleman gazebo: Was £229.99, now £127.07, Amazon.co.uk

Come rain or shine, Coleman’s gazebo is a garden must-have during the unpredictable British summertime. Keeping you dry on wet days and sheltered during a heatwave, the gazebo boasts a powder-coated metal frame to protect it from the elements and an SPF50 guard to shield garden guests. Covering a 13m squared area and complete with air vents to keep you cool, the portable design lends it to camping trips, garden parties, picnics and more. Right now, you can save more than £100 thanks to Amazon.

Outsunny three-piece patio lounge chair set: Was £383.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy holiday vibes from home, with the ideal set with which to catch some rays and relax. These comfy-looking lounge chairs are made from wicker and have a steel frame designed to be weather-resistant. There’s also a glass-topped side table on which to place your refreshing iced drinks and bottles of sunscreen.

Allibert by Keter Daytona deluxe outdoor garden sun lounger: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

This sun lounger looks like the perfect chair for sunnier days (we’re manifesting). Promising to be comfortable and easy to assemble, it comes in two chic colourways but, most importantly it’s currently reduced by more than 30 per cent. Pass us the sunscreen.

GardenCo two-seat rattan weave bistro set with high glass top table and two chairs: Was £149, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

We love the look of this bistro set. Ideal for early morning coffees or sunset cocktails, it is a perfect option for getting the most out of your outdoor space. Place it on your patio, deck or lawn and you’re good to go.

Evre Bali black 3-piece modular round rattan wicker patio garden furniture daybed: Was £369.99, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

Add some style, luxury and comfort to your garden this season. This glamourous sunbed is the perfect spot for sunning this summer, while the extendable canopy makes it a great option for those wanting some protection from the sun or to keep the glare off their favourite book. A saving of £50 makes it all the more tempting.

Keter Eden bench and storage box: Was £129.99, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

A really great piece of garden furniture is something that is versatile and can be used year-round, and this bench is ticking both boxes. Made from water-resistant 60 per cent recycled resin, the bench doubles as a storage unit that’s ideal for gardening tools or kids' toys. Even better, you can now pick up one with a saving of more than 20 per cent.

Oseasons Knightsbridge XL rattan 6-seat firepit dining set: Was £1,749.99, now £1,199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Outdoor dinner parties offer a great way to have all your loved ones round one table, enjoying the sunshine. Now, you can save on a stylish dining set, ready for summer. With 31 per cent off, this gorgeous set is designed for year-round protection, as it’s been created with weather- and rust-proof materials. It should seat six guests comfortably, and even features a firepit centrepiece for atmospheric evenings.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

The shopping event is well underway, kicking off on 20 March and running until 25 March. This isn’t dissimilar to the retailer’s spring sale in 2023, which was held from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on garden furniture can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

So far we’ve seen some impressive deals on rattan furniture, barbecues and so much more.

Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale saw a garden furniture storage box (was £32.49, now £25, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than 20 per cent, while there was also a saving of £150 to be had on an outdoor rattan sofa set (was £499.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk).

