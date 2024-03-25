Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing and runs until 11:59pm today (Monday 25 March), meaning you’ve got just one day left to search for discounts on everything from home appliances and air fryers to the latest technology, laptops, TVs and beauty products.

As always, the IndyBest team are here to help you sift through the sea of red tags and find the very best deals on offer. Our expert shoppers are old hands when it comes to sniffing out discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure you’re getting a worthwhile saving.

So far we’ve spotted Amazon Spring Sale discounts on some of our favourites, like the Ninja speedi air fryer and the Kindle Paperwhite, as well as huge savings on health products like the the immensely popular Bio-Kult probiotics.

If the enormity of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale seems overwhelming, don’t worry. To help you navigate the sale, we’ve rounded up the very best deals we’ve found.

Best Amazon Spring Deal Days sale offers

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.37, Amazon.co.uk

(Maybelline New York)

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant eCommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a whopping saving of 36 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid multi cooker and air fryer: Was £249.99, now £140, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Whip up a tasty dinner for less, with £110 off this Ninja speedi air fryer. First launched in 2023, it includes a 5.7l cooking pot and a cook and crisp tray and it can cater for four people at a time. The multi-cooker’s 10 functions cover everything from baking and roasting to searing, steaming, grilling and air frying. We included four Ninja models in our best air fryers guide, so this brand has the IndyBest seal of approval, too.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £149.99, now £114.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all bookworms, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Right now, there’s more than 20 per cent off the Kindle paperwhite. This model has a large 6.8in screen, 16GB of storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life and is also waterproof. It was dubbed a great all-rounder in our guide to the best Kindles, in which our tester said: “It can also adjust from a cold, blue daylight to a warmer amber colour – like the night-mode feature on a smartphone – for more comfortable reading in low-light,” which makes it a great choice for those who like to read before bed.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

(Olaplex)

With a near 40 per cent discount, if you’re locks are looking a little lacklustre, introduce this to your haircare routine. Designed for weekly use, the treatment aims to repair the hair’s bonds, while improving the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In their review, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The all-new PS5 Slim disc edition was only released a few months ago and it’s already discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. It is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half, and it comes with a detachable disc drive. While the price is displayed as £409 on Amazon’s website, if you’re a Prime member you’ll receive an additional £20 off at checkout. If you’re not currently a member, we’d recommend signing up now for the 30-day free trial.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Forget lost luggage. Apple AirTags are reduced to their lowest price in years. The neat thing about the AirTag is that when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sales event without a deal on an Echo smart speaker. Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks and more using Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services, as well as via Bluetooth connected to your phone. The smart speaker features a room-temperature sensor, which can be synced up with compatible smart home devices, such as a fan or heater. Plus, in-built privacy controls include a button to disconnect the microphone.

Ghd duet style: Was £379, now £304, Amazon.co.uk

(ghd)

A hybrid tool that combines both drying and heat technology to help speed up your styling routine, there’s currently 20 per cent off the ghd duet which, considering it only launched last year, is pretty generous. A great option for anyone who loves having straight locks and wants to simplify their hairstyling routine, our tester described the tool as “revolutionary”. They said: “As somebody who never quite nailed a professional blow-drying technique, instead using a hairdryer to rough dry and then following with straighteners, this tool really does replace the need for both.”

Amazon Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £439.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With £210 off, the 50in version of Amazon’s smart TV is cheaper than ever in the Spring Deal Days sale. The omni is the best TV in the Amazon range, with a clear and crisp 4K screen enhanced by the rich and contrasting QLED display tech.

Bio-Kult everyday gut, 60 capsules: Was £19.98, now £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Bio-Kult)

Get your gut health back on track, with these tried and tested supplements from Bio-Kult, which now come with a massive 57 per cent discount. In our round-up of the best probiotic and prebiotic supplements, these capsules scored 4.5 stars out of five, as our reviewer noticed the benefits even when taking just one capsule a day.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Much to our surprise, the price of Microsoft’s leading gaming device has been slashed. Large and cuboid, but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. With this deal, you can save 25 per cent on the next-generation console.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Was £999, now £804.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google/The Independent)

There’s 19 per cent off the top-of-the-line Pixel phone in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The Pixel 8 Pro tops our list of the best Android phones, where our tester described it as “the best phone Google makes,” praising its “larger and brighter 6.7in OLED screen, additional camera controls, 50 per cent more RAM, a better main lens and a 5x telephoto lens.”

Shark anti hairwrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

You can’t beat Shark’s vacuum models, but they don’t come cheap. Enter this 50 per cent saving on the brand’s upright model. Complete with anti-hair wrap technology, it’s a stellar choice if you have pets as it removes hair from the brush roll as you clean. Plus, there’s a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas and LED lights for illuminating hidden dust. It also transforms into a portable vacuum for the stairs or even your car. We’re sold.

Samsung 50in CU7100 UHD HDR smart TV: Was £549, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Looking for a big TV on a budget? This Samsung model has dropped to just £340, saving you 40 per cent. Built with a 4K crystal processor and adaptive sound audio, this TV promises to help you make the most of cosy nights in, whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or your favourite sci-fi series. As it’s a smart TV, you can stream thousands of shows and movies and, wait for it, you can even use it to make video calls, making a great pick for anyone who loves to catch up with friends and family.

Microsoft surface pro 9: Was £1,099, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a giant £300 saving on the entry-level Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is configured with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive. While it looks like a tablet, it actually runs on the full-fat version of the Windows 11 operating system. That makes it as capable as a regular laptop, especially when paired with a keyboard cover (was £159.99, now £147.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Surface slim pen (was £119.99, now £59.95, Amazon.co.uk) – both sold separately.

Eufy X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

(eufy)

Nobody likes having to take time out of their day to vacuum clean and now you don’t have to thanks to the rise of robovacs. This model is packed with clever features that make keeping your home dust-free a breeze, including twin turbine suction and a tangle-free roller brush. Plus, any dirt or debris that’s collected by the robovac is securely sealed in its own bin, which, according to the brand, only needs emptying every 45 days. Vacuuming has never been so easy. With the more basic X8 securing a spot in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, you can rest assured you’re in safe hands with the pro version.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can binge-watch all your favourite shows with Amazon’s bestselling Fire TV stick. Plus, Amazon has sliced the price of its streaming device by more than 40 per cent in its sale, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more for less. It should also work to enhance your viewing and audio experience with vibrant 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision, and more. There’s no better time to invest.

Hugo woman eau de parfum: Was £60, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hugo Boss)

A well-known name in the perfume world, Hugo Boss has been slashing prices on some of its bestselling perfumes for Amazon’s Spring sale this year. Our top pick is this fresh, floral and unique bottle for women. With scents of mandarin, black tea, intoxicating jasmine, warm sandalwood, and amber, it is a guaranteed crowd-pleasing perfume.

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200. The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Nespresso vertuo next pod coffee machine: Was £167.99, now £95.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Start your mornings off the right way with this Nespresso coffee machine that currently has 43 per cent off. At the touch of a button, you can choose your preferred cup size (think espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug or carafe), while the brand’s compatible app helps you stay in the loop when it comes to descaling or other updates. While we haven’t tested the ‘next’ iteration of the vertuo, the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine (a similar model) landed a spot in our review of the best coffee machines, so you know it’s a brand you can trust.

Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Listen up, because you can currently save £80 on Samsung Galaxy wireless earphones at Amazon. The Bluetooth buds come complete with active noise cancelling, up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case and they’re sweat and water-resistant, too. Plus, you can choose between white and purple, with both picks on offer right now. In case you need any further persuasion, our tech expert described this exact pair as providing “superior sound”.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: Was £60, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

The Sony WH-CH520 are a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N (was £99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk) with an adjustable headband, soft earpads and a lightweight design. While they don’t feature active noise cancellation, there are some notable premium characteristics. The WH-CH520 are rated to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge. They support Sony’s DSEE technology, so music sounds uncompressed and as close to the original as possible, and you can always tailor your music in the Sony Connect app.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 1TB storage: Was £2,049, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If your smartphone is due an upgrade, we’ve got the deal for you. We reviewed this flagship foldable phone just last year, with our tester declaring that it was “the most powerful folding phone you can buy”. But, what’s so great about it? It has a thinner, lighter design, brighter screen and a faster processor. Plus, our tester added that it was “simple and intuitive” to use, making it a great update on Samsung’s previous folding phones.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C max robot vacuum cleaner: Was £239.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(eufy)

Hate hoovering? You may want to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner. This one from Eufy was crowned the best budget option in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners but still manages to boast an impressive battery life of 100 minutes. Plus, it can also be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. As for performance, it comes with “good suction for the price, and handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease”, our tester said. And you can now hoover it up with a discount of nearly 40 per cent.

Apple 2022 10.9in iPad: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. In our review of the tablet, our tester said: “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more.” They added that the iPad is “ the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” Now that’s some serious high praise.

Oral-B pro series 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

(Oral-B)

Clean up more than 50 per cent off an Oral-B electric toothbrush, thanks to this sparkling Amazon saving. The pro series 3 has three cleaning modes and a timer, including help with achieving the correct amount of gum pressure for optimum oral health. Plus, it also comes in a selection of colours, including pink, black and white, and you’ll get a free tube of whitening toothpaste with this discounted buy, too.

Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): Was £189.98, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

The Ring video doorbell landed the top spot in our review of the best, so, if you’re looking for a smarter home security system for less, this gadget comes IndyBest tried, tested and very much approved. Features include night vision, and the option to speak to and listen to visitors. Included in the deal is the Amazon Echo show 5, a smart speaker that enables you to set alarms, play music and, importantly, it’s also compatible with video doorbell. Right now, you can get both devices with more than £50 sliced off the overall bundle price.

BaByliss super power 2,400W hair dryer: Was £65, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lauren Cunningham)

Bag a bargain with this sleek saving of 50 per cent. The stylish black design features metallic detailing and it has ionic technology to help smooth frizz-prone strands. There’s a concentrator nozzle included for a salon-style blow dry, and it has three speed settings and two heat settings. While we’ve not tried this exact model, we named a similar BaByliss hair dryer best overall in our review of the best hair dryers. Our writer said, “We found hair was less frizzy after using this machine, which has been designed with super-ionic technology.”

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Looking to achieve a brighter smile? There’s now a 20 per cent saving on the MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder, which took the top spot in our round-up of the best teeth whitening kits. Our tester said the powder was “easy” to fit into their routine and gave them “a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.”

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £19.27, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Olaplex’s bond maintenance shampoo currently comes with a sleek 31 per cent saving. An IndyBest tried and tested buy, our reviewer said this cult classic product “lathered up like a dream” while an anti-frizz ingredient within the formula “made our hair easier to style”. This premium product usually comes with an investment price tag, so now’s the time to stock up for much less.

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. Much like other Amazon sales, such as Prime Day, the Spring Sale sees savings across all sorts of shopping categories and brands.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and when does it end?

The shopping event is in its final day – kicking off on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and running until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March 2024, meaning there’s plenty of time to shop some of the best deals.

