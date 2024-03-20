Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The discounts are afoot. Amazon has just kicked off the Spring Deal Days sale. Live from now until 11.59pm on Monday 25 March, you can secure bargains on everything from fashion and beauty to air fryers, laptops and tech. But, as with most major online sales events, it’s television deals that are among the most popular with shoppers.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your TV, either. While inflation has seen the cost of smartphones and other electronics slowly creeping upward, TVs are often said to be inflation-proof – you can grab a decent 4K set for less than £250, or even a top-end OLED display for less than £900.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best TV deals each month, so we know what’s a good deal and what’s a dud. With Amazon’s Spring Deal Days in full swing, we’re rounding up the very best TV deals available now – from 32in sets to 65in and beyond.

The best Amazon Spring Deals Day TV offers

Toshiba UF3D 43in smart Fire TV: Was £375, now £253.96, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This smart Fire TV from Toshiba has all your entertainment needs built in. From streaming to live broadcasts, everything is in one place, with no need for any add-ons. With a 4K ultra HD screen, the TV is now reduced by 32 per cent but, if 43in doesn’t quite cut it, the 50in version is reduced, too.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 43in 4-series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Bring your favourite TV shows and movies to life with this 4K ultra HD smart TV. The HDR 10 helps to create a clearer, brighter and more vibrant screen so you can enjoy new and old entertainment at the highest quality. This TV also comes with the Amazon Fire TV Alexa voice remote, meaning you can find exactly what you’re looking for, simply by asking.

Buy now

LG LED UR73 50in 4K smart TV: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Treat yourself and your family to this impressive smart TV from LG. Available with or without wall mounting, it is perfect for family movie nights, and comes complete with sharp 4K ultra HD picture, super clever AI sound, and filmmaker mode for that at-home cinema feel. Now with 25 per cent off, this TV is sure to fill the room with some movie magic.

Buy now

Samsung 65in CU7100 UHD HDR smart TV: Was £849, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This clever bit of kit does it all, and it now comes with a huge 39 per cent off. Stream thousands of shows and movies in stunning 4K definition and with adaptive sound technology. The TV can even make video calls, so it’s a great pick for those long-distance catch-ups with friends and family.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £439.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With £210 off, the 50in version of Amazon’s smart TV is cheaper than ever ahead of the Spring Deal Days sale. The omni is the best TV in the Amazon range, with a clear and crisp 4K screen enhanced by the rich and contrasting QLED display tech.

Buy now

Samsung 50in CU8000: Was £649, now £398, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The 2023 edition of the CU8000 is a slightly more advanced version of the CU7100, with improved picture quality, faster response time (so less blur when watching fast-moving video, such as sports) and a slimmer design. It also comes with a more advanced remote control with solar charging and a built-in microphone for easier access to your preferred voice assistant. Pick up one now while there’s almost 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Samsung Q80B 75in smart 4K ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV: Was £1,299, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Looking for a really big television? Here’s a saving on the 2022 version of the 75in Q80B. This 4K set features smooth 120Hz frame rates, anti-glare and wide-angle viewing, making it a good choice for naturally bright living rooms. The pair of HDMI 2.1 ports lets you get the best picture quality from your Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, while the QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail.

Buy now

Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Amazon’s offering a £210 saving on this already cheap 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched in 2023, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Buy now

Panasonic 43in TX-43MX610B: Was £389.62, now £285, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

The Panasonic TX-43MX610B dropped to £329 over Black Friday last year, then stayed at its discounted price, until now, as this week sees the 4K set drop by another £20. The smart TV features HDR10 for dynamic contrast and colour, voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, plus HDMI 2.1 for low-latency gaming on next-generation consoles.

Buy now

When is Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon Spring Deal Days started on Wednesday 20 March and runs until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March. This is the second year running that Amazon has hosted a spring sales event, and it will see hundreds of deals across every product category at Amazon.

