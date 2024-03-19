Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With March well underway and (slightly) warmer weather to look forward to, we could not be more ready for spring. Along with the change of season, there’s something else for thrifty shoppers to get excited about this month: the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

Until now, Amazon had only ever hosted one Spring Sale event, which was held last year. However, today (15 March), the retailer officially announced its spring event will be returning for take two, kicking off on 20 March and running until 25 March, so, mark your diaries and get your shopping lists at the ready.

As for what to expect, during last year’s spring event, we saw Amazon’s own brands, such as Ring, Kindle and Echo, slashed in price. The 2023 sale also provided the opportunity to save on beauty, big-ticket items such as mattresses, and trending home appliances, from leading brands such as Apple, Nespresso and Ninja.

With air fryers remaining one of the most sought-after appliances, savvy shoppers will be keeping an eye out for price cuts during any seasonal sales. Often lauded as being among the more cost-effective gadgets for your kitchen, air fryers can whip up crispy fried foods, bakes and more using little to no oil. They often pack a whole load of settings and features, too, which, naturally, bumps up the price, so they can be quite an investment.

The Amazon Spring Sale could be your chance to scoop up savings on your first foray into air fryers, or you could bag a bargain on an upgrade if you’ve outgrown your current model. Keep reading for everything we know about the shopping event, including the deals we’re hoping will be included.

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon has now announced its second Spring Sale will be kicking off on 20 March and running until the end of 25 March.

What kinds of deals on air fryers can we expect?

While we can’t say for certain what deals will be included in the sale, we can get a good idea from looking back at offers from the retailer’s previous sale events.

In the Amazon Spring Sale last year, we saw the Tower T17021 air fryer (was £69.99, now £45.98, Amazon.co.uk) slashed in price by 30 per cent, taking the price down to £48.90. Elsewhere on the site, Ninja’s air fryers saw reductions, too. While the price has now fallen below the sale price last year (was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk), Ninja’s foodi max multi cooker was reduced by 25 per cent.

Best air fryer deals to shop at Amazon right now

Can’t wait until Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale? We’ve rounded up the air fryer deals you can shop straight away.

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: Was £254.99, now £148.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

There’s a tempting £100 to be saved on this multi-purpose rapid cooker and air fryer from Ninja. Boasting a whopping 10 cooking functions, so you can slow cook, roast, bake, sear and more, the model also comes with a function which can make entire meals in 15 minutes – very handy when you’re cooking against the clock.

Philips airfryer 5000 series X: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Nearly half price, this air fryer proved to have plenty of smarts in our review. When testing the 500 series X, we appreciated that it was wifi-enabled, and “connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa”. This meant they could set the temperature and the timer and pause cooking from their device. – very handy. And, while praised for being quiet and stylish, it was also “deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips”.

Instant compact small air fryer: Was £49.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant’s air fryers were featured twice in our round-up of the best models to buy, so you can be sure that your chips will be in good hands with this compact model from the brand. Now reduced by 40 per cent thanks to this deal at Amazon, the air fryer is large enough to cook four portions of chips or, if you’re rustling up a roast and don’t have enough space in the oven, an entire chicken.

Lakeland digital display air fryer: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lakeland)

This 3l air fryer from Lakeland quickly replaced our writer’s usual oven cooking in our review, where it was hailed as the best option for two people in our review. What’s more, the tried-and-tested appliance is available for just under £50. Our writer noted the eight cooking pre-set options (which include the likes of seafood and steak), the customisable temperature and time functions, while they also found that it was “a breeze to use and clean”.

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Currently discounted by 28 per cent, this savvy air fryer oven from Proscenic comes IndyBest approved. In our review of the best air fryers, it was recommended for anyone with a smart home setup, as you can control it from afar using the app, which also comes with recipes and lets you set cooking timers. It comes with 12 settings, including that all-important air fryer function, but this oven can also roast, bake and dehydrate. Dubbed a “tech-lover’s dream” in our review, you can snap it up for less, with this discount at Amazon.

Tower xpress pro combo with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £92.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This model received high praise in our review of the best air fryers, with our tester awarding it four and a half stars and deeming it the best for cooking meat. Your roast dinners are sure to be revolutionised by the rotisserie settings in this machine, with our writing noting that, unlike other bowl or drawer options, “this one is most similar to your everyday oven, with a box-like shape and a large front window, making it best for meats rather than stews or one-pot wonders”.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our best budget buy, this Tower air fryer is now even cheaper, reduced by a delicious 20 per cent. Praised for being simple to use, it made meat succulent, roasted veg to perfection and made the crispiest of chips every time without fail. Perfect for a two-person household hold this model is not one to miss.

