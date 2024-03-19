Best early garden furniture deals in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Evenings are getting less gloomy, flowers are beginning to bloom and Easter eggs are back in stores – spring has arrived. With it comes the news that Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale will be kicking off tomorrow.

For the uninitiated, the online retail giant launched its first-ever spring sale event in March 2023, when everything from beauty products to air fryers saw decent discounts. Similarly, this year’s deals bonanza will officially land on 20 March before drawing to a close on 25 March – plenty of time to add some stellar deals to your basket.

As for offers on garden furniture, outdoor tables, chairs and loungers aren’t something we Brits tend to use year-round, so savvy shoppers will always be keen to bag a bargain on items that end up spending half the year collecting cobwebs. So, when it comes to sprucing up our gardens and patios for less, the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale should be on your radar.

Keep scrolling for more information about the seasonal sale event, as well as the offers available at Amazon right now.

Read more: We review the best power tools on the market

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

With the retailer confirming its spring sale will return for another year, there’s not long to wait before the event officially begins. This year, the shopping event will kick off on 20 March and run until 25 March. This isn’t dissimilar to the retailer’s spring sale in 2023, which was held from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

What kinds of deals on garden furniture can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

It’s hard to predict exactly what deals Amazon will run in the upcoming sale but we can get a good idea of the deals it might offer, by looking back at the discounts included in the retailer’s previous sale events.

Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale saw a garden furniture storage box (was £32.49, now £25, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by more than 20 per cent, while there was also a saving of £150 to be had on an outdoor rattan sofa set (was £499.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best garden furniture deals at Amazon right now

Neo 4-piece rattan outdoor furniture sofa table chair set: Was £199.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This chic and simple set is sure to fit seamlessly into any garden. With weatherproof frames, showerproof cushions and washing machine-safe cushion covers, this set is ready for whatever weather the British climate might throw at it. With 38 per cent off, consider it already part of the (garden) furniture.

Buy now

KidKraft wooden garden table and bench set for kids: Was £229.99, now £163.56, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Kicking back in the garden with some stylish furniture is not just for grown-ups. Have the best kids' table out there all summer long, with this chic option, now reduced at Amazon. It comes with a parasol and matching cushions in a very classic, South of France-inspired stripy print. Grab one while there’s almost 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Oseasons acorn patio furniture: Was £519.99, now £366.61, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cosy up on this classic sofa and chair patio set, which is perfect for a warm evening spent sipping drinks and tucking into your barbecued supper. A garden truly feels complete when you have a good spot in which to enjoy it with loved ones, and this piece provides just that. Made from weatherproof rattan, you can leave it outdoors year-round, too. Right now, you can save £150 on this set.

Buy now

Furinno Tioman patio chairs: Was £152.78, now £132.46, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For a simple, understated addition to your garden, these classic patio chairs from Furinno Tioman should do nicely, thanks to their neutral colour and design. Made from dark red meranti wood treated with teak oil, they should stay strong no matter where you use them.

Buy now

Teamson Home 5-piece patio dining table and chair set: Was £429.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re looking for a summer breakfast spot, an at-home cocktail bar or perfect seating for al fresco dinner parties, this versatile buy ticks all boxes and looks stylish to boot. It’s weather-resistant and comes complete with removable cushions, which is always handy when considering British weather. With a huge 53 per cent off, now’s your chance to snap up this set for less.

Buy now

Outsunny 3-piece patio lounge chair set: Was £383.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy holiday vibes from home, with the ideal set with which to catch some rays and relax. These comfy-looking lounge chairs are made from wicker and have a steel frame designed to be weather-resistant. There’s also a glass-topped side table on which to place your refreshing iced drinks and bottles of sunscreen.

Buy now

Allibert by Keter Daytona deluxe outdoor garden sun lounger: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This sun lounger looks like the perfect chair for sunnier days (we’re manifesting). Promising to be comfortable and easy to assemble, it comes in two chic colourways but, most importantly it’s currently reduced by more than 30 per cent. Pass us the sunscreen.

Buy now

GardenCo two-seat rattan weave bistro set with high glass top table and two chairs: Was £149, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We love the look of this bistro set. Ideal for early morning coffees or sunset cocktails, it is a perfect option for getting the most out of your outdoor space. Place it on your patio, deck or lawn and you’re good to go.

Buy now

Evre Bali black 3-piece modular round rattan wicker patio garden furniture daybed: Was £369.99, now £319.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Add some style, luxury and comfort to your garden this season. This glamourous sunbed is the perfect spot for sunning this summer, while the extendable canopy makes it a great option for those wanting some protection from the sun or to keep the glare off their favourite book. A saving of £50 makes it all the more tempting.

Buy now

Keter Eden bench and storage box: Was £129.99, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A really great piece of garden furniture is something that is versatile and can be used year-round, and this bench is ticking both boxes. Made from water-resistant 60 per cent recycled resin, the bench doubles as a storage unit that’s ideal for gardening tools or kids' toys. Even better, you can now pick up one with a saving of more than 20 per cent.

Buy now

Oseasons Knightsbridge XL rattan 6-seat firepit dining set: Was £1,749.99, now £1,199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Outdoor dinner parties offer a great way to have all your loved ones round one table, enjoying the sunshine. Now, you can save on a stylish dining set, ready for summer. With 31 per cent off, this gorgeous set is designed for year-round protection, as it’s been created with weather- and rust-proof materials. It should seat six guests comfortably, and even features a firepit centrepiece for atmospheric evenings.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home and garden products, try the links below:

Sprucing up your garden? Check out the best lawn mowers