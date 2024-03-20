Best laptop and tech deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially begun – Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is bringing discounts to almost every category on the online retailer’s virtual shelves, from laptops, smartwatches and tablets to home appliances, electric toothbrushes and more.

Amazon’s biggest sale events – Prime Day and Black Friday – are usually the best times to grab a deal on laptops and other tech, so, if you’ve been holding off upgrading your devices, now is the time to take advantage of some enticing offers on HP, Asus, Microsoft, Apple and more in the spring sale.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best laptop deals year-round, bringing you the latest offers as they land. To help you stay ahead of the Amazon Spring Deal Days discounts, we’re bringing you the best laptop and tech offers right here on this page. You won’t need to move a muscle (except to hit the refresh button).

The best laptop and tech Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: Was £350, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

With elevated comfort, improved call quality and advanced noise cancellation technology, this pair is a great example of Sony’s top-notch headphones, and they even come IndyBest-rated. Our tester couldn’t get enough of these cans, saying: “The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong.”

Buy now

Anker power bank: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Anker)

When our most prized device runs out of charge and there’s not a socket in sight, it can feel as though the sky is coming crashing down (we’ve all been there). That’s where this handy bit of kit comes in. Equipped with the latest power delivery and bi-directional technology, this power bank can charge an iPhone almost five full times before needing a recharge itself. The unit is compatible with smartphones, headphones and laptops – you can even charge all three at once, thanks to the three-way ports. Even better, there’s now 36 per cent off at Amazon.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds2 pro wireless earphones: Was £219, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after some top-rated earphones, look no further, as these discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds come IndyBest tested. Our reviewer scored them 8 out of 10, and found them to be extremely lightweight and comfortable as well as having incredible sound, with 24-bit audio and 360-degree sound. Our tested added: “We loved the more experimental features, such as neck-stretch reminders.” Right now, you can save £70 on a pair at Amazon.

Buy now

Marshall major IV on ear headphones: £129.99, now £79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Known for its amps, Marshall makes some pretty great cans, too. Dubbed as having 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime and a clever ergonomic design with pillowy ear cushions to increase comfort, you’ll never want to take off these stylish headphones. Even better, you can now pick up a pair for less, thanks to this £50 discount in Amazon’s spring sale.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Was £2,049, now £1,549, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

If your smartphone is due an upgrade, we’ve got the deal for you. We reviewed this flagship foldable phone just last year, with our tester declaring: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most powerful folding phone you can buy.” With a thinner, lighter design, brighter screen and a faster processor, this is a great update on Samsung’s previous folding phones. Now, the price has had an update, too, with Amazon offering 25 per cent off in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Buy now

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: Was £159.95, now £127, Amazon.co.uk

(Shokz)

A pair of running headphones is every fitness fanatic’s best friend, and this pair from Shokz is a great pick. Our tester rated them 8/10, saying: “In terms of call quality, the OpenRuns performed well at blocking out a lot of ambient noise, and the noise cancelling microphone worked well, too, according to our caller. Just 1.5 hours sees them fully charged for eight hours of listening, while a 10-minute boost charge will soundtrack a 1.5-hour run.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Was £339, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Dubbed the best Samsung smartwatch in our round-up, this state-of-the-art bit of kit currently has more than 20 per cent off. After testing this watch, our reviewer was impressed: “Elegantly designed, powerful, packing a wealth of health-tracking features and running on Samsung’s constantly improving Wear OS-based operating system, it’s the high watermark of the Android wearable scene and the result of years of gradual improvements.”

Buy now

Samsung Odyssey G7 28in gaming monitor with speakers: Was £649.99, now £451.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calling all gamers: this state-of-the-art monitor is packed full of game-enhancing goodness, and there’s now a 30 per cent saving on the price tag. The UHD resolution & IPS panel with DisplayHDR 400 help to ensure better contrasts, with deeper blacks and brighter whites sure to help the worlds into which you spawn feel clearer and more real than ever before.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 64GB: Was £169, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Modern and sleek, with an immersive screen perfect for work, study or entertainment, this tablet now comes with a saving of £30, thanks to Amazon’s offer. A 4GB RAM ensures less frustrating lagging, while the generous storage means you can keep everything you need in one convenient place. Pick one up for less in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Buy now

Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3: Was £208.93, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone.

Buy now

Asus Chromebook plus CX403CBA: Was £399.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

A Chromebook designed by trusted brand Asus, this basic model runs on the lightweight Chrome operating system, meaning it can’t run regular Windows software but boots up almost instantly and doesn’t get bogged down in unnecessary software as time goes on. The Intel i3 processor is powerful enough to handle plenty of open apps, while the slim design and large 14in display is spacious enough for work and watching entertainment on the go.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having an all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon Spring Deal Days started on Wednesday 20 March and will run for five days until 23:59 on Monday 25 March. This is the second year that Amazon has hosted a spring sales event, and will see hundreds of thousands of offers across every product category on Amazon.

