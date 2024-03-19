Best early home appliance deals in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A bargain bonanza with deals across all Amazon shopping sections, the Spring Deal Days sale 2024 will be kicking off tomorrow – and we’re predicting big savings on home appliances.

The mammoth shopping event is returning for its second year, with deals dropping on Wednesday 20 March and running right through to Monday 25 March.

Last year, we saw mega savings on everything from coffee machines and cordless vacuums to air fryers and doorbells, helping you kit out your home for less. But this isn’t all – the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is set to dish out savings across everything from mattresses, laptops and beauty to Amazon devices, too.

With that in mind, our deal-hunting experts are on hand to provide you with everything you need to know about Amazon’s spring sale 2024, including the best early home appliance deals to shop. You’re welcome.

Read more: Amazon confirms spring sale 2024

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon has confirmed its spring sale 2024 will kick off at 00:00am on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and conclude at 23:59pm on Monday 25 March 2024, leaving plenty of time to shop a huge range of deals across all the retailer’s key categories.

What deals on home appliances can we expect in the Amazon spring sale?

In terms of deals we might see, we can look back at last year’s spring sale offers to get an idea of what could be in store. In 2023, we saw home appliance savings across vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more. For example, we spotted £180 off a Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ300UK (£207, Amazon.co.uk), a 40 per cent saving on a Cosi Home heated throw (£47.99, Amazon.co.uk), and 30 per cent off a Ring video doorbell 2nd generation (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk). There were also reductions across popular air fryer brands Ninja, Tefal and Tower, as well as Nespresso coffee machines.

If we’re to go by last year’s deals, we’d say you’re in for a treat this spring, too.

What home appliance deals can I shop at Amazon right now?

If you’re looking to save straightaway, we’ve rounded up the Amazon deals available to shop online now.

Dupray neat steam cleaner: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Dupray)

This nifty device was dubbed best overall in our guide to the top steam cleaners on the market. “This may be our new favourite home appliance,” our reviewer said. “The steam cleaner is slick and a lot of fun to use. The small white cube is incredibly lightweight and compact – it’d fit in a kitchen cupboard or under the stairs no problem.” Our tester added: “We found the nozzle brushes lifted off every inch of mould and limescale build-up in our bathroom. The steam jet is super powerful but, crucially, it never leaves excess water.” Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the appliance at Amazon, just in time for your spring clean.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry max digital air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whip up a delicious meal, using little or no oil, with this reduced digital air fryer, which is currently sliced in price by a tasty £70. The 4.2l air fryer has eight cooking programs for everything from frozen chips to pizza and roast chicken. For extra practicality points, the basket is machine-washable. Plus, we included another Tefal model in our best air fryers guide, so, the brand is an IndyBest tried and tested pick.

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, this Shark model is currently discounted by a whopping £220. “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric,” our reviewer said. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for use on staircases or inside your car. With a saving of 44 per cent, now’s the time to invest.

Buy now

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid multi cooker and air fryer: Was £249.99, now £148.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With £100 off, now is the time to invest in this Ninja speedi air fryer. First launched in 2023, it includes a 5.7l cooking pot and a cook and crisp tray, and it can cater for four people at a time. The multi-cooker’s 10 functions cover everything from baking and roasting to searing, steaming, grilling and air frying. We included four Ninja models in our best air fryers guide, so, this brand has the IndyBest seal of approval, too.

Buy now

Cosi Home luxury heated electric blanket: Was £79.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If an electric blanket is high on your wishlist, Amazon has you covered with this saving. Reduced by 40 per cent, Cosi Home’s heated throw previously featured in our round-up of the best electric blankets last winter. Thanks to its size and nine temperature settings, we scored it top marks. Our tester said: “It’s the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits.” Even better, it can be put in the washing machine, and it features an automatic shut-off and advanced overheat protection, so you don’t have to worry about falling asleep under it.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next pod coffee machine: Was £167.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Compatible with more than 30 Nespresso vertuo capsules, the vertuo next coffee machine will elevate your morning brew. At the touch of a button, you can choose your preferred cup size (think espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, large mug or carafe), while the brand’s compatible app helps you stay in the loop when it comes to descaling or other updates. While we haven’t tested the ‘next’ iteration of the vertuo, the Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine (a similar model) landed a spot in our review of the best coffee machines, so you know it’s a brand you can trust.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling these pre-loved designer brands