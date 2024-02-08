The best CeraVe deals on cleanser, moisturiser and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re someone with sensitive, dry or acne-prone skin, chances are you’ve spent a fortune on skincare, testing out dozens of products while trying to find one that suits you. If you’re yet to try CeraVe, allow us to encourage you to give it a go.

Founded with the help of dermatologists in 2005, and with a core focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin, all of which are exacerbated by a compromised skin barrier, the brand focuses on re-building the basics.

Included in the gentle yet effective formulas is a blend of three essential ceramides that are slowly released into the skin. Plus, each range is tailored to a specific skin type, making it incredibly easy to know which products to pick up.

Effective formulas and easy-to-understand packaging aside, the key pull of CeraVe products is probably the price point, with almost every item, from cleaners to moisturisers, costing less than £15.

Helping your money stretch even further, we’ve spotted that the beauty brand is often reduced at Amazon. So, to save you some pennies, we’ve listed the best CeraVe deals below, including the blemish control cleanser, renewing foot cream, moisturising cream and more.

Read more: These are the best skincare brands to shop at Amazon

CeraVe AM facial moisturising lotion SPF50: Was £16.50, now £12.37, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This lotion was named best for ‘normal’ skin in our moisturisers with SPF guide, scoring almost a perfect five stars. “Including SPF 50 for stronger protection, the lightweight cream houses three ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E to hydrate and heal, while shielding from the sun,” noted our tester. “It instantly absorbs into the skin for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny,” they added. Seeing it on sale should only make it more tempting to try.

Buy now

CeraVe blemish control face cleanser: Was £13, now £9.88, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Very few of us like to spend a lot of money on a face wash, it does, after all, only get washed away. So, seeing this CeraVe option reduced to less than £10 does seem like quite the steal. Specifically designed for blemish-prone skin, it includes 2 per cent salicylic acid, which helps to control oil production and dissolve build-up of dead skin cells, oil and dirt. The cleanser also features niacinamide to help reduce swelling and redness without being overly drying. If you’re on the market for a new cleanser and your skin fits the blemish-prone description, we’d encourage you to give this one a go.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.70, now £11.58, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products, so snapping one up for less than £12 is sure to be quite tempting. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides the brand is famous for, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin as well. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too.

Buy now

CeraVe SA renewing foot cream: Was £9.50, now £7.22, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best foot creams, this beauty product is an IndyBest team pick. “Glycerin hydrates; niacinamide works to help heal the skin barrier; salicylic acid sloughs away dead skin cells; and a blend of three essential ceramides defends against dryness and irritation,” explained our writer. “After one use, we were instantly impressed, and when using it every day for one week, our feet felt and looked incredibly healthy.” With a saving of 24 per cent, now may be the best time to try it for yourself.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on skincare, make-up and more, try the links below:

Want more Amazon beauty buys? These are the skincare brands to shop