CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment is my go-to for dry, chapped skin

It’s been a skincare staple in my routine for more than three years

Louise Whitbread
Wednesday 29 May 2024 18:15 BST
I swear by this ointment for soothing dry skin instantly
I swear by this ointment for soothing dry skin instantly (The Independent)

You may have noticed TikTok’s fixation on ‘unsexy’ beauty products, where influencers and users alike share items that may not be the prettiest packaging or trendiest shades, but work every single time. For me, I’ve found an ointment, which is my hero product that gets year-round use but is an underrated gem everyone needs to know about.

CeraVe is known for its fuss-free, effective formulas that work for all skin types, and its cleansers, body lotions and even eye cream have all achieved cult status among beauty shoppers, not to mention it’s one of the best budget brands to shop.

However, its advanced repair ointment should not be overlooked. I snapped up a tube while on holiday in the US as it didn’t launch in the UK until the beginning of 2024 – and it’s been one of my most-used products ever since.

How I tested CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment

I’ve used this ointment for years
I’ve used this ointment for years (Louise Whitbread)

I’ve been using this in her skincare routine for years, applying it both to the face and body to treat dryness, eczema and flaky skin. I apply it multiple times throughout the day on the body, and as part of an evening skincare routine when necessary. When testing, I looked at texture, formula, consistency and how long it took to see results.

CeraVe advanced repair ointment

indybest cerave ointment review.jpg
  • Best: Best for dry, chapped skin on the face and body
  • Why we love it
    • Instantly soothes dry, flaky or chapped skin
    • A little goes a long way – one tube will last years

This is a thick, oil-based balm that can be used to treat a myriad of issues, ranging from chapped lips, dry elbows and knees and patches of eczema or itchiness.

I’m already on my second tube, which is no easy feat as a little goes a long way with this ointment – the first tube lasted me almost three years. The formula is rich in ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the former locks in moisture while the latter is a humectant that will keep skin more hydrated after every use. Safe to use on the face and body, apply it wherever you get dry, chapped skin.

It’s not a product that needs to be used every day, but it is particularly effective at soothing inflammation, such as red, textured, sore knuckles when the weather is freezing in winter, or treating chapped skin on your heels before a summer holiday. Simply apply a thin layer to the skin and massage it in, allowing it to absorb before getting into bed to avoid sticky sheets.

I love using it all over my face following a chemical peel beauty treatment, where in the week after, my skin can become flaky and uncomfortably tight. Thanks to its oily texture, I wouldn’t advise using this beneath make-up, instead apply it to your face before bed so it can get to work while you sleep without disrupting any foundation, concealer or powder.

Yes, it may feel greasy, but your skin will only feel softer, smoother and calmer with continued use on dry areas of skin, such as the knees, feet or elbows in a matter of days. It’s not glamorous but it is one of the hardest-working beauty products you can have in your routine.

  1. £14 from Lookfantastic
Prices may vary
Verdict: CeraVe advanced repair ointment

This ointment is the type of product that everyone can benefit from. If you have very oily facial skin, then it’s worth steering clear as it’s an oil-based formula that may exacerbate excess oiliness, but it can be used across the whole body too. One tube will last ages, and there are few products that are as truly multi-purpose as this. After years of using it, I can safely say it’s worth every penny.

If you’re looking for more skincare recommendations, read our review of the best daily sunscreens for your face, from sensitive to non-greasy formulas

