CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment is my go-to for dry, chapped skin

You may have noticed TikTok’s fixation on ‘unsexy’ beauty products, where influencers and users alike share items that may not be the prettiest packaging or trendiest shades, but work every single time. For me, I’ve found an ointment, which is my hero product that gets year-round use but is an underrated gem everyone needs to know about.

CeraVe is known for its fuss-free, effective formulas that work for all skin types, and its cleansers, body lotions and even eye cream have all achieved cult status among beauty shoppers, not to mention it’s one of the best budget brands to shop.

However, its advanced repair ointment should not be overlooked. I snapped up a tube while on holiday in the US as it didn’t launch in the UK until the beginning of 2024 – and it’s been one of my most-used products ever since.

How I tested CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment

open image in gallery I’ve used this ointment for years ( Louise Whitbread )

I’ve been using this in her skincare routine for years, applying it both to the face and body to treat dryness, eczema and flaky skin. I apply it multiple times throughout the day on the body, and as part of an evening skincare routine when necessary. When testing, I looked at texture, formula, consistency and how long it took to see results.