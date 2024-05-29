CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment is my go-to for dry, chapped skin

CeraVe advanced repair ointment
- Best: Best for dry, chapped skin on the face and body
- Why we love it
- Instantly soothes dry, flaky or chapped skin
- A little goes a long way – one tube will last years
This is a thick, oil-based balm that can be used to treat a myriad of issues, ranging from chapped lips, dry elbows and knees and patches of eczema or itchiness.
I’m already on my second tube, which is no easy feat as a little goes a long way with this ointment – the first tube lasted me almost three years. The formula is rich in ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the former locks in moisture while the latter is a humectant that will keep skin more hydrated after every use. Safe to use on the face and body, apply it wherever you get dry, chapped skin.
It’s not a product that needs to be used every day, but it is particularly effective at soothing inflammation, such as red, textured, sore knuckles when the weather is freezing in winter, or treating chapped skin on your heels before a summer holiday. Simply apply a thin layer to the skin and massage it in, allowing it to absorb before getting into bed to avoid sticky sheets.
I love using it all over my face following a chemical peel beauty treatment, where in the week after, my skin can become flaky and uncomfortably tight. Thanks to its oily texture, I wouldn’t advise using this beneath make-up, instead apply it to your face before bed so it can get to work while you sleep without disrupting any foundation, concealer or powder.
Yes, it may feel greasy, but your skin will only feel softer, smoother and calmer with continued use on dry areas of skin, such as the knees, feet or elbows in a matter of days. It’s not glamorous but it is one of the hardest-working beauty products you can have in your routine.