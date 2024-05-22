Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While eye creams and serums can reap plenty of benefits, no skincare regime is complete without a hard-working moisturiser – particularly if your skin is dry.

Whether provoked by environmental factors (think air conditioning) or health deficiencies, dry skin is caused by a lack of oil and essential vitamins.

So, when shopping for a moisturiser you should look for key ingredients that promote hydration levels, from hyaluronic acid to glycerin and squalane, while vitamin E, aloe and niacinamide are equally important to soothe irritated skin.

Proving that pocket-friendly formulas are just as good as premium products, CeraVe’s moisturising cream is a beauty editor favourite thanks to its fuss-free and effective formula.

Dubbed the best budget buy in our review of the best moisturisers for dry skin, here’s why you should make a space in your beauty cabinet for the CeraVe formula.

CeraVe moisturising cream: £15.50, Lookfantastic.com

Packaged in a compact tub, this balmy cream is best suited to those with dry or very dry skin.

“While its consistency is thick, the formula sinks in fast and offers a lightweight finish,” our beauty expert said. “Key ingredients include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and ceramides to help support the skin barrier.” Plus, it’s fragrance-free so the moisturiser can be used on sensitive skin.

“We liked the lack of greasiness and speedy absorption, making it ideal to use in a rush,” they added. Praising it as a no-frills moisturiser that offers “a reassuringly simple skincare layer”, it left our tester’s skin feeling soothed and softened.

If you’re suffering with dry skin, it’s a worthy addition to your skincare cabinet.

