Although they haven’t been around for that long, the latest incarnations of popular action cameras from a range of brands have taken the world by storm.

As technology has improved, their popularity has soared, and many bloggers, vloggers, content creators and image-making professionals are sure to pack these portable, high-quality devices as an essential part of their gear.

They’re super lightweight, often shoot amazing 4K footage with a high degree of stabilisation and are as durable, resilient and shock-proof as they come.

With many examples on the market, it’s important to do a bit of research. The market leader is clearly GoPro, a name that has become synonymous with the action camera industry, but other manufacturers are catching up and many offer quality set-ups for similar prices that do the same job.

Almost all action cameras shoot in 4K these days, but watch out for the levels of stabilisation if you’re set on taking them out into the wild or using them for action sports – the quality differs in this respect. We found that those with a front-facing camera are highly useful, especially if you’re vlogging, but you can save a bit of money if you’re prepared to forgo that.

How we tested

We put each of these cameras through their paces in a number of different lighting conditions (typically an area small sensor cameras like action cameras struggle with), weather conditions and filming set-ups. These ranged from more professional shoots to everyday footage recorded on walks and while exercising. We also tested stabilisation levels and general package design – assessing what comes with the camera in terms of mounts, a key area for the usability of these devices.

The best action cameras for 2022 are:

GoPro hero 10 black Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Weight: 158

158 4K Footage: Yes, at 120fps; 5.3K at 60fps

Yes, at 120fps; 5.3K at 60fps Waterproof: 10m

10m Stabilisation: Yes The newest in the lineup of GoPros is categorically and undoubtedly its most powerful yet. The all-new processor twinned with the new HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation system means you’re guaranteed GoPro’s most effective footage yet – smooth across all frame rates and with a fast user interface backed up by the new processor, which makes a surprising amount of difference. Design-wise, there’s little change, but the changes under the hood make it a worthwhile addition and upgrade for many GoPro fans. Buy now £ 429 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} GoPro hero9 black Best: For latest cutting-edge tech Rating: 9/10 Weight: 158g

158g 4K Footage: Yes, at 60fps; 5K at 50fps available

Yes, at 60fps; 5K at 50fps available Waterproof: 10m

10m Stabilisation: Yes The previous version of the GoPro, as you’d imagine, still packs a punch with 5K recording and the addition of a highly useful front-facing screen. With the new processor included in the 10 Black, the hero9’s touchscreen and general interface response is found a little lacking, but for most casual or enthusiast users, we don’t think this will be a deal-breaker. Whatsmore, as it’s slightly older tech, there are some significant deals to be found across retailers. Buy now £ 329.98 , Gopro.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gopro hero 8 black Best: For 4K video Rating: 9/10 Weight: 126g

126g 4K Footage: Yes, at 60fps

Yes, at 60fps Waterproof: 10m

10m Stabilisation: Yes We rate the hero 8 black asstillit offers great camera ability for the price, as well as GoPro’s class-leading capture and stabilisation systems. If you can go without a front-facing screen and a 5K recording mode, which we think most people will, you can get this version for nearly £100 less than the newer hero 9 black model. It still has the same “hyper smooth” technology and can film 4K video up to 60fps. Buy now £ 259.98 , Gopro.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Insta360 one R Best: For 36-degree footage Rating: 8/10 Weight: 121g

121g 4K footage: Yes, at 30fps

Yes, at 30fps Waterproof: 5m

5m Stabilisation: Yes This one is a little bit of a different option, offering a fully modular design that allows a 360-degree lens to be plugged into a conventional core action camera. Perhaps our only criticism is that for the full package, it does seem a little expensive when you compare it with the state-of-the-art GoPro, but we really liked the flexibility and versatility of this camera providing 360-degree recording, a nice and easy-to-use touchscreen and generally well-thought-out packaging and design. Buy now £ 499.99 , Store.insta360.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Garmin verb ultra 30 Best: For all-out action Rating: 8/10 Weight: 88g

88g 4K footage: Yes, at 30fps

Yes, at 30fps Waterproof: No (40m with case)

No (40m with case) Stabilisation: Yes (not in 4K) A nice large touchscreen and voice-activated operation make this offering from Garmin a good choice for those looking to record action quickly and easily. It doesn’t have stabilisation at 4K, which is a shame, and you do have to purchase the case separately, but in general we found footage from this camera to be excellent and the voice-operated “on/off” more useful than you might expect. Buy now £ 389.99 , Garmin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Akaso brave 7 LE action camera Best: For budget-conscious buyers Rating: 7/10 Weight: 127g

127g 4K Footage: Yes, at 30fps

Yes, at 30fps Waterproof: 1m without case and 30m with included case

1m without case and 30m with included case Stabilisation: Yes We’ve included this as a more of a budget option, but in all honesty, although it’s affordable compared with other options, it’ll be perfect for most people and adequately filmed what we wanted it to in a number of different situations. It can shoot 4K and 20MP stills, we thought its front screen was a really nice added extra for the price. There are downsides – the stabilisation is perhaps not quite what others offer – but in general, this is a great package that anyone starting out in the world of action cameras would be wise to consider. Buy now £ 118.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony RX0 II Best: For slow motion footage Rating: 8/10 Weight: 110g

110g 4K Footage: Yes

Yes Waterproof: 10m

10m Stabilisation: Yes Sony’s offering provides a 1in sensor and the ability to shoot incredible slow-mo in 1000fps bursts, which is a market leader in this respect. It’s an ultimate premium model – and very expensive – but we’d recommend this as the camera to look at if you’re dedicated to professional shooting and are looking for image quality, especially when it comes to slow-mo and low-light conditions, over anything else. As we said, it’ll set you back, but there are some deals to be had at the moment so it’s definitely worth considering. Buy now £ 608 , Proav.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} DJI pocket 2 Best: For portability Rating: 9/10 Weight: 117g

117g 4K footage: Yes, at 60fps

Yes, at 60fps Waterproof: No

No Stabilisation: Yes We really like the lightweight nature of the DJI pocket 2, which we felt more than lived up to its name. With full three-axis stabilisation, activetrack 3.0 and a handy AI editor for edits and cuts on the fly, it’s a worthwhile addition to any action camera fan’s arsenal. It offers 4K footage at 60fps and can also capture 64MP photos, which is incredibly handy for those looking for an alternative to the filmmaking focus of other cameras on this list. Buy now £ 339 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}