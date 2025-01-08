9 best beanbags to sink into, tested for comfort and style

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Add some versatile slouchy seating to living rooms, kids’ bedrooms and cosy snugs
Beanbags have grown up – and so have we. No longer the preserve of teenager hangouts or playrooms, this once-casual seating option has made a stylish leap into our living spaces. With the best beanbags gaining new-found status as living-room staples, designers have really stepped up their game.
Think plush velvets, tactile corduroys, and even long-pile wool, for the ultimate in cosy lounging. These beanbags aren’t the kind you shove in the corner when guests arrive – they’re statement pieces in their own right, blending comfort with contemporary style.
Falling somewhere between soft furnishing and bona fide furniture, beanbags hit the sweet spot for relaxed evenings at home, especially for movie marathons. What better way to unwind than sinking your body into a squishy seat with your favourite film?
But the beanbag revolution doesn’t stop indoors. Luxury options have found their way outside, transforming patios and gardens into laid-back retreats. With weatherproof fabrics and clever designs, these beanbags are giving traditional garden furniture a run for its money.
Of course, not all beanbags are created equal, and they can be a bit, well, bulky. So, think about your space before you commit, as oversized designs can seriously dominate a room. If you’re planning to pop one in a kid’s bedroom or cosy reading corner, look for removable, washable covers, to keep it looking fresh. Keep reading for our pick of the best beanbags.
We tested each beanbag over the course of several weeks, considering comfort, style, durability and value for money. We sprawled out for Netflix marathons, perched while working from home, and even let kids and pets put the beanbags to the test, to see how they fared with everyday use. These are the ones we’d happily sink into.
This classic design offers serious retro appeal with its jumbo corduroy cover. It’s roomy enough for adults to stretch out in but still lightweight, so you can easily carry it from room to room. The fabric is soft but proves highly durable, making it a winner for family homes.
We loved how it moulds to your shape – this is a beanbag you can really sink into – but offers enough support for lengthy movie marathons. It’s also generous in size, making it ideal for stretching out solo or even sharing with a furry friend. We loved how the filling contours to your body without feeling overly squishy. If you want to get really cosy, there’s even the option to add a matching footstool for an extra £25 (Bigberthaoriginal.com).
Don’t let its compact size fool you – this cube pouffe, filled with polystyrene beads, is a hard-working piece of furniture. Its neat, geometric shape means it can be used as a footstool, an extra seat for guests, or even a casual side table if you place a stylish tray on top.
We love the dark grey upholstery fabric, which feels durable yet soft to the touch, and the understated colour blends effortlessly into any decor scheme. While it’s not as indulgently cushy as some on this list, it’s perfect for anyone who values versatility in a smaller home or wants an affordable way to add extra seating. A solid and practical addition.
With its structured shape and premium faux leather finish, Extreme Lounging’s mighty-B beanbag would make a stylish addition to any contemporary living space. It has a more upright design than traditional beanbags, and we found that this means it has extra support for your back, without sacrificing comfort.
We found the material to be wipe-clean friendly – a lifesaver in busy households – and the neutral and nature-inspired colour options are versatile, suiting both minimalist and industrial interiors. This one’s large enough for an adult to sit in comfortably but compact enough to fit neatly into smaller spaces. The combination of style, functionality and durability makes it an excellent all-rounder for everyday lounging.
Plush and inviting, this oversized beanbag armchair feels like a little slice of luxury. The velvet cover adds a rich, tactile element to your space, with its deep, jewel-toned hues marking it as a statement piece that doesn’t overwhelm a space. It’s generously proportioned, offering plenty of room to curl up with a book or sprawl out during a Netflix binge. The filling strikes a good balance between soft and supportive, though its bulkier size means it’s less portable than some. Still, if you’re after indulgent comfort without a designer price tag, this beanbag ticks all the right boxes.
This Moroccan-inspired pouffe is the epitome of understated elegance. Its velvet fabric is luxuriously soft, and the subtle pattern adds a dynamic visual texture that catches the light beautifully. Perfect for those who lean towards boho-chic or Scandi styling, it’s as functional as it is stylish – great as a footrest, an additional cushion for the floor, a decorative accent, and, of course, a stylish place to perch, without that sinking feeling.
While it’s on the smaller side, we found it ideal for cosying up a corner of a room. Pair it with a throw or a sheepskin rug, and you’ve got instant hygge vibes.
Ideal for a winter’s night by the fire, this faux fur zen chair offers a cosy hug in furniture form. The soft, shaggy fabric feels indulgent to the touch and offers a cocooning effect that’s perfect for hibernating during colder days. Despite its cosy exterior, the beanbag provides decent support, thanks to its structured design, and the neutral colour palette blends easily with most interiors.
While it’s not the most portable, due to its size, it’s a go-to choice for anyone who prioritises comfort over versatility. Bonus points for how pet-friendly it is – although, the dog may refuse to get off it.
Yes, it’s very pricey, but think of this as the beanbag equivalent of a luxury handbag. Natuzzi’s ottoman is perfectly structured and crafted from premium materials that ooze sophistication, making it a standout piece in any high-end interior. We loved its versatility – and its unapologetically oversized design that demands some space.
While it comes with a hefty price tag, the quality is evident in every stitch and finish, and it’s available in a huge range of fabric and leather options. It’s less of a casual beanbag and more of a timeless investment piece, ideal for those who want their furniture to make a statement, without sacrificing practicality.
Designed for serious lounging, the Kaikoo fabric beanbag accent chair is a great pick if you’re after comfort without compromising on style. Its laidback shape and soft fabric make it ideal for lounging, whether you’re curling up with a good book or bingeing your favourite series. The charcoal shade keeps it versatile, slotting into just about any room scheme, and it’s big enough to feel like a proper chair, but not so bulky it takes over your space. While the fixed cover might mean a bit more care is needed, it’s a small trade-off for a seat that feels this cosy.
For those who like their furniture with a bit of personality, Loaf’s triangle beanbag is a winner. The Lollins’s elongated geometric shape adds a playful touch, while the natural linen cover is soft and sturdy, making it both stylish and practical. We loved the way it holds its shape better than traditional beanbags, offering structured support for longer lounging, plus, its size makes it perfect for compact spaces. Whether you use it as a quirky chair alternative or as a statement piece in a cosy corner, this versatile beanbag is sure to spark conversation – and plenty of relaxation.
For an all-rounder that suits both form and function, Loungepug’s cord beanbag is a standout, offering retro charm and modern comfort – and the footrest is a brilliantly indulgent addition. If you’re splashing out, the Natuzzi ottoman is pure luxury, while Rucomfy’s faux fur chair beanbag is unbeatable for snuggly vibes.
