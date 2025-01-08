9 best beanbags to sink into, tested for comfort and style

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Beanbags have grown up – and so have we. No longer the preserve of teenager hangouts or playrooms, this once-casual seating option has made a stylish leap into our living spaces. With the best beanbags gaining new-found status as living-room staples, designers have really stepped up their game.

Think plush velvets, tactile corduroys, and even long-pile wool, for the ultimate in cosy lounging. These beanbags aren’t the kind you shove in the corner when guests arrive – they’re statement pieces in their own right, blending comfort with contemporary style.

Falling somewhere between soft furnishing and bona fide furniture, beanbags hit the sweet spot for relaxed evenings at home, especially for movie marathons. What better way to unwind than sinking your body into a squishy seat with your favourite film?

But the beanbag revolution doesn’t stop indoors. Luxury options have found their way outside, transforming patios and gardens into laid-back retreats. With weatherproof fabrics and clever designs, these beanbags are giving traditional garden furniture a run for its money.

Of course, not all beanbags are created equal, and they can be a bit, well, bulky. So, think about your space before you commit, as oversized designs can seriously dominate a room. If you’re planning to pop one in a kid’s bedroom or cosy reading corner, look for removable, washable covers, to keep it looking fresh. Keep reading for our pick of the best beanbags.

How we tested

open image in gallery We considered comfort, style, durability and value for money during testing ( Ali Howard )

We tested each beanbag over the course of several weeks, considering comfort, style, durability and value for money. We sprawled out for Netflix marathons, perched while working from home, and even let kids and pets put the beanbags to the test, to see how they fared with everyday use. These are the ones we’d happily sink into.

The best beanbags for 2025 are: