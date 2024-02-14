10 best reading lamps for cosying up with a good book

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s nothing quite like the simple joy of cosying up with a really good book. But when it comes to elevating your reading experience with comfort and ease, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of good lighting – we don’t want to be straining to see the page, or end up having to resort to the torch on our phone, after all.

To help you in your search for the best way to illuminate your page, we’ve taken a look at the best reading lamps, ranging from kid-friendly lights for bedtime storytelling sessions to stylish student-friendly lamps for late night cramming.

The best lamp for your reading set-up will depend on various factors, not least the design, and whether it will slot neatly into your home decor, or align with your personal sense of style. The right light can make the difference between been purely practical and adding that all-important ambience.

You’ll also need to consider whether you want to be able to adjust the position of the lamp with ease, which is where flexible necks come in handy. Then, there are lamps with diffused light, and those with more of a direct stream of light, which is also something to think about.

Whatever your lighting preference, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best reading lamps to make cosying up with a good book even more special. Read on…

How we tested the best reading lamps

We tested our lamps in myriad ways – by using them in dimly lit corners, as well as areas benefitting from a certain amount of natural light. We also paid close attention to how they performed when stationed on a variety of surfaces, ranging from slippery glass bedside tables to cramped office desks.

The ease with which the shade could be angled was a major focus of our attention, as was the power source. Given that most people own plugs with USB ports, a reliance on USB power wasn’t a problem, although as with mains-powered lamps, the critical factor was that the cable was of a sufficient length.

We haven’t included the lumen count simply because some of the lamps didn’t come with bulbs, or they could be used with a wide range of bulbs, and because our testing showed that the best lamps allowed the brightness to be altered in other ways – with touch-sensitive buttons, for example, or with the help of an ultra-flexible neck.

The best reading lamps for 2024 are: