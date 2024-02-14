10 best reading lamps for cosying up with a good book

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From the student-friendly to the stylish, we’ve found the best lights to read, sketch, revise and more with
There’s nothing quite like the simple joy of cosying up with a really good book. But when it comes to elevating your reading experience with comfort and ease, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of good lighting – we don’t want to be straining to see the page, or end up having to resort to the torch on our phone, after all.
To help you in your search for the best way to illuminate your page, we’ve taken a look at the best reading lamps, ranging from kid-friendly lights for bedtime storytelling sessions to stylish student-friendly lamps for late night cramming.
The best lamp for your reading set-up will depend on various factors, not least the design, and whether it will slot neatly into your home decor, or align with your personal sense of style. The right light can make the difference between been purely practical and adding that all-important ambience.
You’ll also need to consider whether you want to be able to adjust the position of the lamp with ease, which is where flexible necks come in handy. Then, there are lamps with diffused light, and those with more of a direct stream of light, which is also something to think about.
Whatever your lighting preference, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best reading lamps to make cosying up with a good book even more special. Read on…
We tested our lamps in myriad ways – by using them in dimly lit corners, as well as areas benefitting from a certain amount of natural light. We also paid close attention to how they performed when stationed on a variety of surfaces, ranging from slippery glass bedside tables to cramped office desks.
The ease with which the shade could be angled was a major focus of our attention, as was the power source. Given that most people own plugs with USB ports, a reliance on USB power wasn’t a problem, although as with mains-powered lamps, the critical factor was that the cable was of a sufficient length.
We haven’t included the lumen count simply because some of the lamps didn’t come with bulbs, or they could be used with a wide range of bulbs, and because our testing showed that the best lamps allowed the brightness to be altered in other ways – with touch-sensitive buttons, for example, or with the help of an ultra-flexible neck.
We suggest splashing out on two of these beautiful lights – they look great on their own, but even better together, especially when placed on tables either side of a bed.
The star of the show is the oversized, sandblasted glass globe that encases the bulb (not included). This reduces the bulb’s glare to a soft, diffused light, which means you can have this lamp close by without needing to reach for the sunglasses.
Our first thoughts when we saw this lamp – more reading lights need to come in colours other than grey, black and white. This welcome burst of burnt orange will instantly liven up the plainest of rooms, and its pared-back styling adds a touch of glam.
Its clever design provides brilliant stability while taking up minimum space – we freed up room by placing our book on the part that doubles as a base. We also appreciated the safety-conscious addition of a separate metal stalk, which can be screwed into the shade to prevent contact with other surfaces.
The Dyson of lights, Anglepoise dates back to 1932, when automotive engineer George Carwardine developed a new type of spring – one that became a trademark of his legendary lamps. Today, the original 1227 mini desk lamp is one of Anglepoise’s bestsellers.
Everything – from the satisfyingly chunky switch to the pebble-smooth chrome fittings – screams luxury. The light’s arm flexes and stretches with unbeatable ease, and we loved the fact that the switch is within easy reach on the padded base, which had a reassuring weightiness. This certainly isn’t the lightest of lamps, but it’s one that will certainly stay put.
This spectacular lamp is perfect for illuminating bat caves and bedrooms on dark knights (get it?). It’s got a gobsmacking level of detail, and has been made from a type of plastic that can be broken down by microbes, minimising its time in landfill.
Given its unusual shape, we appreciated the presence of a heavyweight base, and the spring-loaded main arm means it’s wonderfully easy to direct the LED light. We also liked the extra-long USB cord – all too often these are ridiculously short.
The statuesque lamp, which comes with a bulb, will instantly upgrade the drabbest of desks, thanks to a glossy grey paint job and retro-inspired styling. Despite its minimalistic appearance, it’s packed with features, including a wireless charging station and the option to scroll through three lighting options (two shades of white and a warm yellow) simply by tapping the touch-sensitive controls. You can also program the lamp to turn off after 40 minutes.
We’d have perhaps preferred to see a slightly heavier base, but we appreciated the addition of protective rubber pads.
Who said lights have to be boring? Lighten up your desk or bedside table with this brilliant Super Mario Bros-inspired piranha lamp, complete with a flexible stalk and ultra-bright LED bulb.
It’s incredibly tactile, with soft rubbery leaves and teeth (although we’re the first to admit we never expected to be referencing a lamp’s teeth), and the powerful LED light can be easily directed.
This lamp’s flexible arm is ultra-slim, and when turned on, the illuminated part of the light looks as though it’s floating through the air. You’ll need three AAA batteries (annoyingly not included) for this surprisingly bright light, which has several brightness settings.
Although it’s small enough to be clipped onto the edge of a book, it works equally well as a bedside light. Plus, its long, flexible neck allows enough control over the direction of the beam to ensure it won’t disturb room-mates.
A modern take on the classic reading lamp, this smooth-sided, sculpture-like light produces a wonderfully cosy glow, which can be adjusted using the plastic pull dangling from the lamp’s underside.
What we loved most about this light was the versatility – at best, lamps typically offer two or three shades of brightness, but Edison the petit’s brightness can be tweaked in tiny increments, simply by pulling the plastic tab for more or less time. When fully charged (using the cable provided), you’ll get up to 24 hours of light.
This lamp is absolutely stunning – something that seems to be more suited to the Victoria & Albert Museum than a desk or side table. Combining two of the hottest home decor trends – rose gold and geometry – it’s a brilliant, statuesque light, which somehow has the ability to both stand out from the crowd while also looking fantastic against any backdrop.
The lack of a traditional shade inevitably means more glare, although when purchasing the lamp, customers can choose between two bulbs – one that will cast a bright white, and another that provides a softer amber glow.
This takes the phrase “stripped back” to a whole new level. A monochrome masterpiece with an oversized bulb, it’s a light with an edgy appeal drawn solely from its stark minimalism.
Our one slight gripe relates to the slight stiffness – we’d have loved to see more fluid movement of the bulb. Also, there’s no shade, but the bulbs you can purchase when buying the light come in a clear or soft finish, allowing you to dial down the glare.
Our best buy goes to La Redoute’s moricio brass and opaline glass table lamp, which proves that reading lamps can be fabulous, as well as functional. The sandblasted globe prevented any excess glare, and its ultra-sturdy base kept it fixed to the spot.
Anglepoise’s original 1227 mini desk lamp nabs second place, simply because it’s a top-quality light, which hasn’t just been built to last – it looks gorgeous, too, and can be adjusted in the blink of an eye.
Finally, you don’t have to be a kid – or even a Batman fan – to appreciate the fantastic Batwing posable desk light, which has a mind-boggling level of detail and a well-considered design, whether it’s the extra-long USB cord or the use of degradable plastic.
