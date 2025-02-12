If you’re in the mood to start afresh and looking to inject some new furniture and soft furnishings into your home, there are some seriously impressive homeware stores.

While Ikea may always come to mind for cheap interior picks, our favourite brand for well-considered designs is Dunlem. Not only are its homeware buys stylish but they’re also surprisingly affordable – take for example its stripe snuggle chair (£399, Dunelm.com), which looks far more luxe than its price tag would suggest.

Luckily, we’ve got the low down on the best deals and discounts from the UK home furnishing giant, Dunelm, which will help make its products even more affordable. For example, you can currently save up to 50 per cent on furniture and 75 per cent on curtains. And the lesser-known section of the brand’s website, the returns outlet, has a huge range of savings. For all this and more, keep reading.

Thanks to its annual sale, Dunelm has reduced the price of its homeware by up to 50 per cent. If you’re in the market for a new mirror, this pebble design (was £25, now £17.50, Dunelm.com) would make for a trendy addition to your living space. But if your appliances need upgrading, you’ll be pleased to know that the homeware giant has reduced a whole host of kitchen essentials, including this double-drawer air fryer (was £90 now £65, Dunelm.com). Boasting a large 7.2l capacity, it’s great for families or big households.

Dining tables and chairs have been reduced in the brand’s sale ( Dunelm )

If your living room needs an update, there are savings on sofas and chairs too – this velvet corner sofa (was £799, now £599.30, Dunelm.com), which doubles as a sofa bed, is currently 30 per cent off. Beyond this, you can also save on dining tables, rugs, bedroom furniture and bedding.

For stylish homeware, you can rely on Dunelm ( Dunelm )

For real bargain hunters, Dunelm’s lesser-known returns outlet is the place to shop. As the name suggests, the products listed have been returned to the brand, but each item has been checked to make sure they’re in tip-top condition before selling. It’s worth noting that any faulty pieces will be eligible for a refund or repair, but Dunelm does not offer exchanges on these items.

Pizza lovers should make a beeline for the returned Zanussi wood pellet pizza oven (£161.50, Dunelm.com), which is 10 per cent cheaper than a brand-new model, yet it’s completely new. Promising to heat up in just 15 minutes and cook stonebaked pizzas in just 60 seconds, it’s a must-have for when that warmer weather starts to appear.

You’ll also be able to find mattresses, dining tables, chest of drawers and more, all in brand-new condition, but available for a little cheaper.

