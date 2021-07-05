The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Croc girl summer is officially ‘Love Island’ approved: Here are the styles to shop now
The Noughties classic has gone from maligned to much-loved
Love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. Yes, you read that right. We’ve seen the revival of the rubber shoes.
Like many unexpected brands and fashion items that have returned over the course of the coronavirus pandemic (namely, Ugg boots), Crocs are once again thriving.
But few sartorial items split opinion as much as these plastic clogs – as demonstrated by the viewer reaction to two Love Island contestants wearing pairs of the controversial shoe.
We first saw Chugg Wallis sporting a lilac colourway of the footwear before Faye Winter sat down in white pair (£39.99, Crocs.co.uk) while chatting to new Islander, Liam Reardon. With the reality show known for setting some of the summer’s biggest trends each year, we can safely say Crocs are making a comeback.
Cast your mind back to the Noughties, and you’ll remember (fondly or otherwise) your first pair of Crocs – whether you opted for lime green, hot pink or orange, chances are they were adorned with decorative additions (jibbitz charms) and you wore them just about everywhere. If you did have a pair, you might just be kicking yourself for disposing of them.
Since its creation in 2002, the brand has seen some unexpected collaborations, namely with Post Malone, Ruby Rose, KFC, and more recently, Justin Bieber, with his sell-out second collection. They’ve even made their way onto the runway at Christopher Kane and Balenciaga shows.
But the fascination doesn’t stop there – the brand has received a range of surprising celebrity endorsements, with Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande and even Priyanka Chopra revealing they’re big fans.
Read more:
According to the Lyst 2020 Index – a ranking of fashion’s most popular brands and products – the classic clogs were the eighth-most-wanted product of the year, with average monthly searches totalling 135,000.
With the Love Island and fashion world seal of approval, we predict that the popularity of these polarising shoes will show no signs of waning. So, if you want to tap into the unexpected trend, we’re on hand to help by answering all your burning questions and selecting some of our favourite styles.
What are Crocs made of?
The classic clogs from the brand’s signature material “Croslite”, a closed-cell resin (not plastic or rubber), which is lightweight. Plus, they can be easily cleaned and are odour resistant. Due to the nature of the material, the brand recommends not to expose your Crocs to extreme heat or intense sunlight for extended periods of time, as it may cause them to warp.
Are Crocs really good for your feet?
“Crocs and other slip-on soft, flexible shoes of this nature are suitable for intermittent use and can provide valuable comfort, relief and a degree of structure in regards to supporting the foot,” podiatrist Paul Donnelly told The Independent.
“Crocs do offer some support in their design,” he adds, but “because of the additional space around the forefoot, you are likely to have to grip with your toes to hold the shoe in place and this is not ideal for long periods.”
Are Crocs comfortable?
While this will inevitably be down to personal preference, one of the main USPs of Crocs is the fact the shoes are comfortable, lightweight and breathable. Thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet, making them an ideal choice for frequent standing.
Are Crocs true to size?
The Crocs classic clogs run true to size but have been designed to have a spacious and comfortable fit. If you have particularly narrow feet and are concerned about whether they will stay on your feet, you may want to size down. But, in our experience, normal sizing is fine.
Which Crocs shoes to buy?
Invariably, you’re now left wondering which Crocs to invest in, which is why we’ve rounded up our favourite styles below. From statement platform mules to the jibbitz to accessorise with, we’ve got you covered.
Crocs classic clog
The OG rubberised tread – the humble classic clog. With a range of colours on offer, from light pink to green, there’s plenty to choose from. But it was the classic white style that took Ariana Grande’s fancy, so you bet we will be following suit.
Unsure on how to style them? The possibilities are pretty much endless – pair with everything from wide-leg trousers to midi skirts.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs classic slide
You’d be forgiven for thinking Crocs specialises in just clogs, but this pair of slides are about to be your next poolside style. Made from the brand’s signature Croslite foam cushioning, these are a comfortable slip-on, slip-off offering. The best thing is they’re available in a full range of colours and sizes.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs classic crocs sandal
If you’re looking for something that almost resembles a Birkenstock, this is the sandal for you. As one of the brand’s newest designs, it features a double strap for extra support and can be personalised with jibbitz charms.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs classic platform heeled mules
Platform Crocs are making their way around Instagram and TikTok, with users posting photos and videos of their styling solutions. And, frankly, we’re here for them. With a slight wedge sole, the added height elevates them to “fashun” status. We’ve noticed these are selling out fast, so you’ll want to add them to your basket ASAP. They’re also available in tie-dye print (£44.99, Urbanoutfitters.com), which we’re equally as obsessed with.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs crocband flip
With flip flops a big footwear trend for spring/summer 2021, these are a no-brainer if you’re looking for comfort. Lightweight and wipe clean, these will easily fit in your weekend bag with plenty of space left for clothing. Plus, for less than £20, you really can’t go wrong. For a slightly thicker sole and thong, try the classic II flip (£16.99, Crocs.co.uk), which give us real The Row vibes.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs women’s crocs tulum sandal
Another surprise from the rubberised retailer – this sandal features multiple soft straps arranged in an asymmetrical design with a fastening around the heel to keep them secure. With a full range of colours to choose from, we think these would make an ideal pair of shoes for an active staycation.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs women’s crocs classic bae clog
Another take on the wedge trend is the bae clog – another new design from the brand. Featuring a thick sole, these add some extra height and a whole other dimension to an outfit. As with all of Crocs designs, you’ll find these in a huge range of colourways.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs New York City wanderlust collection five-pack
These come from the brand’s around the world collection of jibbitz (which clip into the holes of the shoes) and feature alongside the likes of London (£10.99, Crocs.co.uk), Barcelona (£10.99, Crocs.co.uk), Paris (£10.99, Crocs.co.uk) and Ireland (£10.99, Crocs.co.uk). The five-pack includes a selection of charms that you’d associate with the big apple, and they serve as the perfect way to jazz up your favourite pair of rubberised treads.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Crocs daisy
With more than 300 jibbitz to choose from, the world really is your oyster. But we love this daisy accessory, which will add an injection of florals. We’d pair them next to this watermelon (£2.99, Crocs.co.uk) for something summery – the best thing is if you buy four, you’ll get your fifth for free.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on footwear, try the links below:
For more footwear recommendations, read our Birkenstock buying guide
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.