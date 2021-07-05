Love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. Yes, you read that right. We’ve seen the revival of the rubber shoes.

Like many unexpected brands and fashion items that have returned over the course of the coronavirus pandemic (namely, Ugg boots), Crocs are once again thriving.

But few sartorial items split opinion as much as these plastic clogs – as demonstrated by the viewer reaction to two Love Island contestants wearing pairs of the controversial shoe.

We first saw Chugg Wallis sporting a lilac colourway of the footwear before Faye Winter sat down in white pair (£39.99, Crocs.co.uk) while chatting to new Islander, Liam Reardon. With the reality show known for setting some of the summer’s biggest trends each year, we can safely say Crocs are making a comeback.

Cast your mind back to the Noughties, and you’ll remember (fondly or otherwise) your first pair of Crocs – whether you opted for lime green, hot pink or orange, chances are they were adorned with decorative additions (jibbitz charms) and you wore them just about everywhere. If you did have a pair, you might just be kicking yourself for disposing of them.

Since its creation in 2002, the brand has seen some unexpected collaborations, namely with Post Malone, Ruby Rose, KFC, and more recently, Justin Bieber, with his sell-out second collection. They’ve even made their way onto the runway at Christopher Kane and Balenciaga shows.

But the fascination doesn’t stop there – the brand has received a range of surprising celebrity endorsements, with Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande and even Priyanka Chopra revealing they’re big fans.

According to the Lyst 2020 Index – a ranking of fashion’s most popular brands and products – the classic clogs were the eighth-most-wanted product of the year, with average monthly searches totalling 135,000.

With the Love Island and fashion world seal of approval, we predict that the popularity of these polarising shoes will show no signs of waning. So, if you want to tap into the unexpected trend, we’re on hand to help by answering all your burning questions and selecting some of our favourite styles.

What are Crocs made of?

The classic clogs from the brand’s signature material “Croslite”, a closed-cell resin (not plastic or rubber), which is lightweight. Plus, they can be easily cleaned and are odour resistant. Due to the nature of the material, the brand recommends not to expose your Crocs to extreme heat or intense sunlight for extended periods of time, as it may cause them to warp.

Are Crocs really good for your feet?

“Crocs and other slip-on soft, flexible shoes of this nature are suitable for intermittent use and can provide valuable comfort, relief and a degree of structure in regards to supporting the foot,” podiatrist Paul Donnelly told The Independent.

“Crocs do offer some support in their design,” he adds, but “because of the additional space around the forefoot, you are likely to have to grip with your toes to hold the shoe in place and this is not ideal for long periods.”

Are Crocs comfortable?

While this will inevitably be down to personal preference, one of the main USPs of Crocs is the fact the shoes are comfortable, lightweight and breathable. Thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet, making them an ideal choice for frequent standing.

Are Crocs true to size?

The Crocs classic clogs run true to size but have been designed to have a spacious and comfortable fit. If you have particularly narrow feet and are concerned about whether they will stay on your feet, you may want to size down. But, in our experience, normal sizing is fine.

Which Crocs shoes to buy?

Invariably, you’re now left wondering which Crocs to invest in, which is why we’ve rounded up our favourite styles below. From statement platform mules to the jibbitz to accessorise with, we’ve got you covered.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.