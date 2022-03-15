You don’t need us to tell you that Birkenstock shoes are everywhere. It’s hard not to scroll through Instagram without seeing the brand’s fluffy Arizona sandals (£130, Birkenstock.com) or its Boston clogs (£120, Birkenstock.com).

The brand experienced somewhat of a renaissance in 2020 when comfort was, rightly so, given priority, but its popularity is showing no sign of waning. Particularly considering its latest collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, which we’ve been seriously eyeing up.

Owing to the craftsmanship, these sandals don’t come cheap. But if you’re looking to recreate the Boston clogs look for less, we’ve spotted a pair of suede mules on sale at M&S for a pocket-friendly £35, which is a whopping 70 per cent cheaper than the German brand’s pair.

The shoes in question feature the traditional buckle and a similar-looking cork coloured footbed that looks as though it’ll provide good arch support.

If you’re looking to recreate the Instagram look for less, read on for everything there is to know about the Birkenstock Boston clog dupes.

M&S suede buckle mule slippers: £35, Marksandspencer.com

With clogs everywhere on Instagram, if you’re looking for a new spring/summer tread, this is it. These feature a strikingly similar look to the Birkenstock Bostons, with a cork outer and buckle, at a fraction of the cost. According to the retailer, the footbed has been designed for maximum comfort and they’ve been finished with a stain-resistant coating.

With spring very nearly on the horizon, these would make a great everyday shoe, paired with jeans and a hoodie, or your favourite pair of joggers. We’ll certainly be adding these to our basket ASAP, and recommend you do so too.

