The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s £35 Birkenstock Boston clog dupes are ideal for spring
Get the look for less with these affordable suede mules
You don’t need us to tell you that Birkenstock shoes are everywhere. It’s hard not to scroll through Instagram without seeing the brand’s fluffy Arizona sandals (£130, Birkenstock.com) or its Boston clogs (£120, Birkenstock.com).
The brand experienced somewhat of a renaissance in 2020 when comfort was, rightly so, given priority, but its popularity is showing no sign of waning. Particularly considering its latest collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, which we’ve been seriously eyeing up.
Owing to the craftsmanship, these sandals don’t come cheap. But if you’re looking to recreate the Boston clogs look for less, we’ve spotted a pair of suede mules on sale at M&S for a pocket-friendly £35, which is a whopping 70 per cent cheaper than the German brand’s pair.
The shoes in question feature the traditional buckle and a similar-looking cork coloured footbed that looks as though it’ll provide good arch support.
If you’re looking to recreate the Instagram look for less, read on for everything there is to know about the Birkenstock Boston clog dupes.
Read more:
M&S suede buckle mule slippers: £35, Marksandspencer.com
With clogs everywhere on Instagram, if you’re looking for a new spring/summer tread, this is it. These feature a strikingly similar look to the Birkenstock Bostons, with a cork outer and buckle, at a fraction of the cost. According to the retailer, the footbed has been designed for maximum comfort and they’ve been finished with a stain-resistant coating.
With spring very nearly on the horizon, these would make a great everyday shoe, paired with jeans and a hoodie, or your favourite pair of joggers. We’ll certainly be adding these to our basket ASAP, and recommend you do so too.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on fashion and footwear, try the links below:
Interested in learning more about the German footwear brand? Here’s everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.