Aldi’s £2.99 lip oil gives Charlotte Tilbury’s £28 version a run for its money

Budget supermarket Aldi is much-loved for its weekly Specialbuys and cult beauty products, with viral hits including body mists that riff off Sol De Janeiro, bonding repair haircare similar to Olaplex and a Kylie lip kit alternative. Aldi’s £2.99 lip oil gives Charlotte Tilbury’s a run for its money.

While we’re huge fans of the premium make-up and skincare brands that Aldi takes inspiration from, these popular products aren’t always the cheapest. Still, thanks to TikTok shining a spotlight on trending favourites, we’re always tempted to trial timeless picks and viral buys, to see the results for ourselves.

When thinking about saving cash, we’re constantly intrigued by the budget alternatives Aldi regularly drops, all of which most closely mirror a premium brand’s product packaging too. While the ingredients list may differ slightly, we’ve found key components are often included (just in varying quantities). For example, Aldi’s Pixi glow tonic alternative shares glycolic acid and aloe vera in common with the original.

Speaking of beloved brands, Charlotte Tilbury is a tried-and-tested IndyBest name, thanks to the signature pillow talk and magic cream ranges. So, we were very excited to find out about Aldi’s latest launch, which looks to us a lot like Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymously named Charlotte’s magic lip oil crystal elixir (£28, Johnlewis.com). The big difference though is Aldi’s Lacura collagen lip oil costs a snip at only £2.99.

But while the tubes both have a roller ball applicator, metallic detailing and linear-style illustrations, how does this cheaper version fare? We saw it as our shopping expert duty to find out.

How we tested

Our reviewer sampled Aldi Lacura’s collagen lip oil, looking at the packaging, price point, formula and results. We wanted to see whether this latest big-brand dupe lived up to our expectations. Read on for our full tried-and-tested take.