There’s always new launches and TikTok trending make-up buys popping up for us to purchase, but some cult classics simply stand the test of time. And Charlotte Tilbury is known for its viral beauty favourites, from the pinkgasm beauty light wand constantly selling out to the brand’s SPF primer being a daily staple.
Perhaps the most famous Charlotte Tilbury skincare product of all time though, is its magic cream. This luxurious moisturiser is available in both day and night versions and our testers have described it as being “pure luxury” and proving “almost instantaneous results.” And naturally, it has a price tag to match.
So, understandably, our expert shopping team are always excited to find, test and try some more affordable dupes of the premium brand. Recently, we tested Revolution’s miracle cream to see if it could live up to the hype, and we’ve also found a £6.99 dupe of Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter. And now we might just have found a more affordable version of the infamous pillow talk lipstick.
Approved by celebs such as Alexa Chung and Adwoa Aboah, this staple nude lends itself to different make-up looks throughout the seasons. And while different incarnations have popped up through the years, including the pillow talk medium lipstick (£26, Charlottetilbury.com), a pillow talk eyeshadow palette (£43, Charlottetilbury.com), and pillow talk blusher (£32, Charlottetilbury.com), the original and best, will always be the pillow talk lipstick.
Though it’s already priced at £26, we at IndyBest love a money saving deal. So, we’ve done some research and have been testing a very similar looking Revolution lippy, which comes in at a whopping £21 cheaper. Presented in a rose gold metallic case, it certainly looks the part, but we wondered if the finish measures up too. Read on for our full tried and tested review of both lipstick options.
How we tested
Our reviewer is a firm fan of pillow talk and has been wearing it for years, so we used that as our reference point before adding Revolution’s satin kiss lipstick in the chauffeur shade into our make-up routine too. We alternated between each lipstick over several weeks of testing, looking at formula, finish, wearability, packaging and price point. Look no further for how Revolution’s dupe fares against Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk lipstick.
Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick, pillow talk original
- Best: Luxury lipstick
- Rating: 9/10
- Finish: Matte
- Colour : Nude pink
- Long-wearing: Yes
Buy now £26, Charlottetilbury.com
A nude lipstick created to suit different skin tones, pillow talk also contains ingredients like vitamin E for conditioning lips so it delivers a matte canvas but doesn’t feel drying. The rose gold metal packaging is suitably bougie – in keeping with other Charlotte Tilbury products – and we love the way this streamlined case looks in our make-up bag.
The bullet itself has a pointed tip to shape lips and we’ve found it reaches our entire pout effortlessly. There’s also a matching lip cheat liner in pillow talk (£19, Charlottetilbury.com) that our tester uses regularly for a bit of extra precision. It’s worth knowing, we’ve seen extra pout colour staying power by coating our lips all over with the liner ahead of lipstick application.
When adding a slick of the lightweight pink-toned lipstick, the bullet creates a gentle layer at first which is very natural-looking. For an extra bit of oomph, we often wear a couple of coats and appreciate how buildable it is.
Worn throughout the day, the lipstick stays put well without making our pout feel parched. Similarly, if we were having a drink during an evening out, the formula doesn’t slide straight off and instead fades gradually. For days we’re experiencing any chapping and need a lip pick-me-up, we’ve found it works well both over a balm and under a gloss too.
Ideal for minimal make-up days and glam looks alike, this is a versatile lipstick which feels luxurious to wear.
Revolution satin kiss lipstick, chauffeur
- Best: Staying power
- Rating: 8/10
- Finish: Demi-matte
- Colour: Nude pink
- Long-wearing: Yes
Buy now £5, Superdrug.com
The first thing we noticed about Revolution’s dupe was the cute finish on this lipstick holder in the form of a raised lip emblem on its lid. The shiny rose gold case has minimalist branding that adds to an overall luxe vibe, which is certainly impressive given the purse-friendly price point. Its holder is a bit chunkier than the Charlotte Tilbury one, but the lid clicks in place securely.
Twisting it up for application, we saw that lip logo is also featured on the bullet itself, which is another special chic touch. Meanwhile its angled bullet is both wide enough to coat our entire pout and enable precision for reaching the cupid’s bow and corners.
In terms of ingredients it includes synthetic beeswax, while in terms of coverage, our tester found one coat is enough to create a neutral pink lip colour. We did see a silky soft finish that was on the demi-matte side, and noticed a creamy sheen effect too.
It wasn’t quite as buildable as the pillowtalk lipstick, because adding extra layers created a bit of slippage with the existing lip coating. But, having said that, the staying power was so impressive we didn’t need to top up the lips very often at all. In fact, we could see remnants of our morning lipstick application well into the evening, which is no mean feat.
The only downside we saw was that this formula felt a bit drying, and so we needed to pop some nourishing lip balm on between wear. But, we could cope with that given how closely the shade matches pillow talk and how long-lasting this lippy is, for only a fiver.
The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution pillow talk lipstick vs Revolution satin kiss chauffeur lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury’s matte revolution pillow talk lipstick is our neutral pout go-to, for being smoothing and buildable while serving up a bougie case to sit pretty in our make-up bag too. At £26, it’s undoubtedly a treat buy, so we’re happy to have discovered Revolution’s satin kiss chauffeur lipstick offering. The £5 dupe delivers impressive long-lasting colour and features its own chic details. Finally, as purse-friendly alternative options go, this colour match is one of the best we’ve seen.
