There’s always new launches and TikTok trending make-up buys popping up for us to purchase, but some cult classics simply stand the test of time. And Charlotte Tilbury is known for its viral beauty favourites, from the pinkgasm beauty light wand constantly selling out to the brand’s SPF primer being a daily staple.

Perhaps the most famous Charlotte Tilbury skincare product of all time though, is its magic cream. This luxurious moisturiser is available in both day and night versions and our testers have described it as being “pure luxury” and proving “almost instantaneous results.” And naturally, it has a price tag to match.

So, understandably, our expert shopping team are always excited to find, test and try some more affordable dupes of the premium brand. Recently, we tested Revolution’s miracle cream to see if it could live up to the hype, and we’ve also found a £6.99 dupe of Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter. And now we might just have found a more affordable version of the infamous pillow talk lipstick.

Approved by celebs such as Alexa Chung and Adwoa Aboah, this staple nude lends itself to different make-up looks throughout the seasons. And while different incarnations have popped up through the years, including the pillow talk medium lipstick (£26, Charlottetilbury.com), a pillow talk eyeshadow palette (£43, Charlottetilbury.com), and pillow talk blusher (£32, Charlottetilbury.com), the original and best, will always be the pillow talk lipstick.

Though it’s already priced at £26, we at IndyBest love a money saving deal. So, we’ve done some research and have been testing a very similar looking Revolution lippy, which comes in at a whopping £21 cheaper. Presented in a rose gold metallic case, it certainly looks the part, but we wondered if the finish measures up too. Read on for our full tried and tested review of both lipstick options.

How we tested

Our reviewer is a firm fan of pillow talk and has been wearing it for years, so we used that as our reference point before adding Revolution’s satin kiss lipstick in the chauffeur shade into our make-up routine too. We alternated between each lipstick over several weeks of testing, looking at formula, finish, wearability, packaging and price point. Look no further for how Revolution’s dupe fares against Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk lipstick.