The Aldi beauty products that are (and aren’t) worth your money

We put the hyped up products to the test

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 13 August 2024 19:48 BST
The products have been said to rival luxury brands including Elemis and Sol de Janeiro
(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Aldi’s Lacura beauty range has been the talk of the internet for quite some time now. Recent launches include a £14.99 hair dryer that bears a strong resemblance to the Dyson supersonic, as well as a £5.99 alternative to baccarat rouge 540. But our attention is firmly on the range of skincare and make-up.

The budget-friendly supermarket has restocked a whole host of popular products that are rumoured to rival Weleda, Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and Kylie Cosmetic. True to form, people are flocking to the famous middle aisle for the coveted budget beauty buys.

The question is, how do the products fare? We got our beauty writer on the job, putting the Lacura rich moisturising cream (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), tropical essence booty balm (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk), lip kit (£4.49, Aldi.co.uk) and illuminating priming moisturiser (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk) to the test.

Keep reading to discover our honest thoughts, including the products that wowed us and the ones we wouldn’t spend our money on.

How we tested

Our beauty writer applied all the Lacura products, comparing them to their luxury competitors
(Lucy Smith)

Testing the primer, balm, moisturiser and lip kit for a full day’s wear, we paid attention to scents (noting if they were familiar with premium alternatives), textures, their feel on skin/lips and wear/effectiveness throughout the day.

For the lip kit, we hoping for an even solid colour which left a moisturising feel throughout the day.

Lips with no product (left), lips after applying lip liner (middle) and lips after applying liquid lipstick (right)
(Lucy Smith)

For the booty balm, we assessed the scent and whether it had a hydrating feel. When testing the rich cream, we wanted a dry skin saviour that was capable of reviving flakiness and dry patches without leaving a greasy residue. Lastly, the primer needed to quench any remaining dryness post-moisturise, leave a desirable dew and reduce excess shine. Keep reading for how they faired.

Aldi Lacura tropical essence booty balm

aldi lacura tropical essence booty balm sol de janeiro bum bum cream dupe review Indybest
  • Best: Body moisturiser
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients: Revitalising guarana extract, coconut oil, water, glycerin and anti-ageing benzoic acid
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Smell is less overpowering than its luxury Sol de Janeiro inspiration
    • Thick, whipped-like consistency
    • Doesn’t feel sticky
  1.  £4 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldi Lacura moisturing cream

aldi lacura rich moisturising cream weleda skin food dupe Indybest
  • Best: For very dry skin
  • Size: 75ml
  • Key ingredients: Lanolin, water, glycerin and skin barrier-repairing sunflower seed oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Smells heavenly
    • Would make a good cream for decolletage, cracked heels or really flaky skin
  • Take note
    • Too oily for under make-up
  1.  £3 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldi Lacura lip kit

Aldi Lacura lip kit Kylie cosmetics dupe IndyBest
  • Best: Lip kit
  • Size: 1 x 2.4ml lipstick and 1 x 1.2g lip liner
  • Key ingredients: UV protecting benzyl salicylate, silica, wax and conditioning phenyl trimethicone
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lovely, even coverage
    • Colour in nearly nude is very flattering
    • Lip liner is a star
  • Take note
    • Liquid lipstick feels very drying
  1.  £4 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldi Lacura illuminating priming moisturiser

aldi lacura illuminating priming moisturiser elemis superfood glow priming moisturiser dupe review Indybest
  • Best: For a primer
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, redness-soothing black tea ferment and skin barrier-repairing sativa seed oil
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Leaves a flattering and dewy glow
    • Feels lightweight on the skin
  • Take note
    • Packaging is rather uninspiring
  1.  £4 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Aldi’s Lacura beauty

All in all, our tester was very impressed with the Lacura collection’s summer product refresh, finding the booty balm a skincare sensation and the priming moisturiser a 10/10 affordable beauty alternative. Whether you’re an Elemis fanatic or a Sol de Janeiro cult purchaser, we can’t recommend these products enough, even if you’re not on a money-saving mission. The lip kit also offers buyers a budget opportunity to sample similar results to its Kylie Cosmetics counterpart. As for the rich cream, we recommend saving your money – Weleda wins this time.

