The Aldi beauty products that are (and aren’t) worth your money

Aldi’s Lacura beauty range has been the talk of the internet for quite some time now. Recent launches include a £14.99 hair dryer that bears a strong resemblance to the Dyson supersonic, as well as a £5.99 alternative to baccarat rouge 540. But our attention is firmly on the range of skincare and make-up.

The budget-friendly supermarket has restocked a whole host of popular products that are rumoured to rival Weleda, Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and Kylie Cosmetic. True to form, people are flocking to the famous middle aisle for the coveted budget beauty buys.

The question is, how do the products fare? We got our beauty writer on the job, putting the Lacura rich moisturising cream (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), tropical essence booty balm (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk), lip kit (£4.49, Aldi.co.uk) and illuminating priming moisturiser (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk) to the test.

Keep reading to discover our honest thoughts, including the products that wowed us and the ones we wouldn’t spend our money on.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our beauty writer applied all the Lacura products, comparing them to their luxury competitors ( Lucy Smith )

Testing the primer, balm, moisturiser and lip kit for a full day’s wear, we paid attention to scents (noting if they were familiar with premium alternatives), textures, their feel on skin/lips and wear/effectiveness throughout the day.

For the lip kit, we hoping for an even solid colour which left a moisturising feel throughout the day.

open image in gallery Lips with no product (left), lips after applying lip liner (middle) and lips after applying liquid lipstick (right) ( Lucy Smith )

For the booty balm, we assessed the scent and whether it had a hydrating feel. When testing the rich cream, we wanted a dry skin saviour that was capable of reviving flakiness and dry patches without leaving a greasy residue. Lastly, the primer needed to quench any remaining dryness post-moisturise, leave a desirable dew and reduce excess shine. Keep reading for how they faired.