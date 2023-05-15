We tried Aldi’s sunscreen range to see if £3 SPF can deliver

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re an everyday wearer (which we all should be) or just slather it on in the sunnier months, we all know that suncream is an essential item. Sadly though, many of us still skip or completely miss this vital step in our daily skincare routine – unless we’re on holiday that is.

No matter how many times we sunbathe on the beach, in our garden or go abroad, we seem to always forget just how expensive SPFs actually are. Certainly, in our experience at least, it’s usually an expense we haven’t quite budgeted for, so we always end up panic-buying and often spending too much money.

It’s for almost this reason alone that bargain options are always on our radar. Enter Aldi. Known for impressing even the savviest of savers when it comes to groceries, garden furniture, camping equipment and its always exciting Specialbuy aisle, there’s next to nothing the retailer could stocks that would shock us.

Having said that though, even we were surprised to see prices quite this low on its new range of sunscreen. Starting from as little as £1.29 for travel-sized bottles and with full five-star UVA protection, instant coverage and even waterproof options, we put the range to the test.

How we tested

Typically, the Great British summer let us down when looking to test the range, with days of grey clouds and rain mocking our best efforts. So, our holiday to Turkey came at a good time and provided the perfect conditions (27C heat, no less) to test it.

Our tester has very pale Irish/English skin that goes red at just the slightest ray of sun. So, we slathered each product across our entire body and face and basked for a couple of days. We tested everything from ease of application, scent and most importantly, whether we burnt or not, to see whether the bargain buy was too good to be true. Here’s what we thought.