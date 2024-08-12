Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi’s hair dryer looks like the Dyson supersonic – but it’s £14.99

The tool is more than £300 cheaper than Dyson’s

Lois Borny
Monday 12 August 2024 13:19 BST
Dyson’s dryer packed a powerful punch in our review
Dyson’s dryer packed a powerful punch in our review (The Independent)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Brilliant for beauty products on a budget, Aldi’s middle aisle is the place to be, whether you’re after a baccarat rouge 540 alternative or a bonded hair care treatment to rival Olaplex’s cult favourite collection.

Now, returning to the middle, Aldi’s sell-out ionic hair dryer is back in stock. While we haven’t tried the tool, and can’t speak to its hair-drying prowess, it does, at first glance, appear to look in keeping with Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer.

The Dyson dryer was named the best luxury hair dryer, with our reviewer lauding it as a “go-to for gold-standard styling”, that delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. It really has become a cult beauty tool, so it’s hardly a surprise Aldi’s launched an affordable alternative, costing just £14.99.

This is bound to fly off the shelves now that it’s returned, so here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Visage ionic hairdryer.

Visage ionic hairdryer: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Touted for offering salon-worthy results, Aldi’s ionic hair dryer is said to use concentrated airflow in order to efficiently dry your strands. Much like the Dyson supersonic, it comes with a choice of three heat settings and two speed settings, while there’s a cool shot button to prevent heat damage.

You can also use this cool shot to hold your hair in place once you’ve styled it. While it doesn’t appear to come with any styling attachments (the Dyson supersonic does), the model is corded and is available in blue or pink.

If you want to get your hands on the ionic hair dryer, make your way to your local Aldi store now.

Buy in-store now

Looking for more Aldi must-haves? These are the latest Specialbuys to have on your radar

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in