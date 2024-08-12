Support truly

Brilliant for beauty products on a budget, Aldi’s middle aisle is the place to be, whether you’re after a baccarat rouge 540 alternative or a bonded hair care treatment to rival Olaplex’s cult favourite collection.

Now, returning to the middle, Aldi’s sell-out ionic hair dryer is back in stock. While we haven’t tried the tool, and can’t speak to its hair-drying prowess, it does, at first glance, appear to look in keeping with Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer.

The Dyson dryer was named the best luxury hair dryer, with our reviewer lauding it as a “go-to for gold-standard styling”, that delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. It really has become a cult beauty tool, so it’s hardly a surprise Aldi’s launched an affordable alternative, costing just £14.99.

This is bound to fly off the shelves now that it’s returned, so here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Visage ionic hairdryer.

Visage ionic hairdryer: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery

Touted for offering salon-worthy results, Aldi’s ionic hair dryer is said to use concentrated airflow in order to efficiently dry your strands. Much like the Dyson supersonic, it comes with a choice of three heat settings and two speed settings, while there’s a cool shot button to prevent heat damage.

You can also use this cool shot to hold your hair in place once you’ve styled it. While it doesn’t appear to come with any styling attachments (the Dyson supersonic does), the model is corded and is available in blue or pink.

If you want to get your hands on the ionic hair dryer, make your way to your local Aldi store now.

