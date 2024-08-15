Jump to content
Can Aldi’s £2.99 new body mist replace my everyday Sol De Janeiro scent?

The scents are the perfect mood-boosting pick-me-ups

Daisy Lester
Thursday 15 August 2024 19:06 BST
There’s three scents in the new range
There’s three scents in the new range (iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Instantly transporting you to warmer climes, Sol De Janeiro’s viral cheirosa body mists are the ultimate summer scents. From the deliciously sweet Brazilian crush 62 (the same scent as its cult bum bum cream) to the new 59 delicia drench, the beauty space has the brand to thank for the resurgence of body mists.

The grown-up sister to the sprays you spritzed in the PE changing rooms at school, Sol De Janeiro’s range is both affordable and actually good. A day-to-day substitute for your favourite luxury fragrance, the body mists set you back £24.99 for 90ml with devotees (myself included) describing the scents as a holiday-in-a-bottle.

Brightly coloured and perfectly travel-sized, the mists have garnered more than 50 million views on TikTok and rave reviews across the board. The ultimate marker of a viral brand, they’ve also inspired myriad budget alternatives, from Marks & Spencer to Zara.

Now, true to form, Aldi has brought back its sell-out body mists that are being hailed as an affordable alternative to Sol De Janeiro’s cheirosa range. Whether it’s a fragrance inspired by baccarat rouge 540, a bond-building treatment that rivals Olaplex or a £14.99 hair dryer the spitting image of Dyson, Aldi is the place for bargain beauty alternatives.

The latest addition to the roster, Lacura’s tropical essence body mist comes in three scents and costs just £2.99 per bottle, saving you more than £20 on Sol De Janeiro’s scents.

How we tested

Spritzing the Aldi tropical-inspired body mists
Spritzing the Aldi tropical-inspired body mists (Daisy Lester)

Since a mini-size Sol De Janeiro Brazilian crush 62 landed on my desk a few weeks back, I’ve been using it most days as a stand-in for my expensive fragrance. The fresh, sweet scent is perfect for hot summer days and boasts impressive staying power. So, I wanted to see how the Aldi range fared. Assessing the scent notes, staying power and packaging, here’s my verdict on Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence range.

Aldi Lacura tropical essence 32, pistachio and salted caramel

Aldi tropical essence 32 fragrance sol de janeiro
  • Best: Summer body mist
  • Size: 90ml
  • Scent notes: Pistachio, almond, salted caramel, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk
  • Why we love it
    • Holiday-in-a-bottle
    • Travel size
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Very swee
  1.  £2 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldi Lacura topical essence 28, jasmine and dragon fruit

Aldi Lacura jasmine fragrance sol de janeiro
  • Best: Sweet scent
  • Size : 90ml
  • Scent notes: Jasmine, hibiscus flower, ozone, lychee and dragon fruit, vanilla, musk
  • Why we love it
    • Mood-boosting floral and sweet scent
  • Take note
    • Staying power could be improve
    • Could be too sickly for some
  1.  £2 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aldi Lacura tropical essence 70, jasmine and amber

Aldi lacura jasmine fragrance sol de janeiro
  • Best: Light, refreshing scent
  • Size : 90ml
  • Scent notes: Blackcurrant, pear, vanilla, jasmine, freesia, patchouli, caramel, amberwood
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Staying power not that strong
  1.  £2 from Aldi.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Aldi Lacura tropical essence

As with most budget versions of premium beauty buys, they’re never quite as good, but Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence range is impressive given the price. Evoking a summer feeling with its sweet, floral and refreshing scents, I was impressed. But, of course, the staying power could be better. That said, for £2.99, a (very) generous spritz of the body mist serves as a perfectly adequate mood-boosting pick-me-up – just prepare to top it up throughout the day.

Looking for more summer fragrance suggestions? Ouai’s St Barts hair and body mist is a must-try

