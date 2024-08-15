Can Aldi’s £2.99 new body mist replace my everyday Sol De Janeiro scent?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Instantly transporting you to warmer climes, Sol De Janeiro’s viral cheirosa body mists are the ultimate summer scents. From the deliciously sweet Brazilian crush 62 (the same scent as its cult bum bum cream) to the new 59 delicia drench, the beauty space has the brand to thank for the resurgence of body mists.

The grown-up sister to the sprays you spritzed in the PE changing rooms at school, Sol De Janeiro’s range is both affordable and actually good. A day-to-day substitute for your favourite luxury fragrance, the body mists set you back £24.99 for 90ml with devotees (myself included) describing the scents as a holiday-in-a-bottle.

Brightly coloured and perfectly travel-sized, the mists have garnered more than 50 million views on TikTok and rave reviews across the board. The ultimate marker of a viral brand, they’ve also inspired myriad budget alternatives, from Marks & Spencer to Zara.

Now, true to form, Aldi has brought back its sell-out body mists that are being hailed as an affordable alternative to Sol De Janeiro’s cheirosa range. Whether it’s a fragrance inspired by baccarat rouge 540, a bond-building treatment that rivals Olaplex or a £14.99 hair dryer the spitting image of Dyson, Aldi is the place for bargain beauty alternatives.

The latest addition to the roster, Lacura’s tropical essence body mist comes in three scents and costs just £2.99 per bottle, saving you more than £20 on Sol De Janeiro’s scents.

How we tested

open image in gallery Spritzing the Aldi tropical-inspired body mists ( Daisy Lester )

Since a mini-size Sol De Janeiro Brazilian crush 62 landed on my desk a few weeks back, I’ve been using it most days as a stand-in for my expensive fragrance. The fresh, sweet scent is perfect for hot summer days and boasts impressive staying power. So, I wanted to see how the Aldi range fared. Assessing the scent notes, staying power and packaging, here’s my verdict on Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence range.