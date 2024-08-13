Jump to content
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Forget Sol de Janeiro, this new hair and body mist is my go-to summer scent

The tropical scent is a summer staple for home and away

Sponsored by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 13 August 2024 12:15 BST
It smells like holiday in a bottle
It smells like holiday in a bottle (Ouai/The Independent)

If you like the Sol de Janeiro body mists, then you will love this new addition to Ouai’s best-selling haircare roster. St. Barts hair and body mist (£26, Lookfantastic.com) is an Aperol spritz in a bottle and leaves locks smelling summery for hours.

The brand’s detox shampoo (£28, Lookfantastic.com) has been a firm favourite of mine, thanks to its ability to rid my scalp and roots of oily build up, so I had high hopes for Ouai’s new scent.

As much as I love the Sol de Janeiro mists (the OG 62 to the limited edition 87 scent will be a mainstay in my beauty bounty), my one criticism has always been their staying power on the skin. So, I wanted to find out if Ouai’s mist could surpass my high Sol de Janiero-built expectations.

How I tested

I tested the mist over the course of a full day
I tested the mist over the course of a full day (Lucy Smith)

I applied the hair and body mist first thing before going about my day, without any other perfumes, hairsprays or body moisturisers. I paid attention to the immediate scent upon misting, as well as how I smelt throughout the day and if there were changes to my skin and hair. I also considered packaging pros and cons, and whether the spray affected the texture of my hair.

Ouai St. Barts hair and body mist

Ouai St. Barts hair and body mist review IndyBest
  • Size: 97ml
  • Fragrance notes: Orange, amber, ‘ocean breeze’ (coconut, in my opinion) and tuberose
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • A lovely summer scent
    • Scent clings to hair
  • Take note
    • Scent doesn’t cling to body as well
  1.  £26 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Ouai St. Barts hair and body mist

Overall, I’ll certainly reach for Ouai’s hair and body mist when leaving the house with day two hair or heading for a night out. The fragrance is eternally beachy and, together with a salt spray, would likely result in the perfect tousled, summery vibe.

The scent is aptly named and the notes of citrus are youthful and fresh. As mentioned, the scent’s staying power on hair is wonderful – I only wish the brand could apply the same long-lasting effects to its body application. Without a doubt one for your holiday packing list.

