Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you like the Sol de Janeiro body mists, then you will love this new addition to Ouai’s best-selling haircare roster. St. Barts hair and body mist (£26, Lookfantastic.com) is an Aperol spritz in a bottle and leaves locks smelling summery for hours.

The brand’s detox shampoo (£28, Lookfantastic.com) has been a firm favourite of mine, thanks to its ability to rid my scalp and roots of oily build up, so I had high hopes for Ouai’s new scent.

As much as I love the Sol de Janeiro mists (the OG 62 to the limited edition 87 scent will be a mainstay in my beauty bounty), my one criticism has always been their staying power on the skin. So, I wanted to find out if Ouai’s mist could surpass my high Sol de Janiero-built expectations.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested the mist over the course of a full day ( Lucy Smith )

I applied the hair and body mist first thing before going about my day, without any other perfumes, hairsprays or body moisturisers. I paid attention to the immediate scent upon misting, as well as how I smelt throughout the day and if there were changes to my skin and hair. I also considered packaging pros and cons, and whether the spray affected the texture of my hair.