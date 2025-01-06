Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you think of budget-friendly buys, Aldi will most likely spring to mind – and for good reason. In addition to affordable groceries, the supermarket is also renowned for its Specialbuys range – aka, the middle aisle. Known to stock beauty, air fryers and a whole host of products in between – often at prices low enough to make you do a double take.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought-after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year, back by popular demand (see its hanging egg chair and a four-person hot tub).

As for what will be up for grabs this week, we’re anticipating the first of Aldi’s baby events of 2025 to land in stores from 9 January – but that’s not all, of course. Whether you’re looking for a scented candle to freshen up your home or a dehumidifier that boasts the Indybest seal of approval, there’s plenty worth a trip down to your local Aldi store for.

As a reminder, Aldi’s Specialbuys are an in-store-only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them.

Purewick aromaguard candle: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s no stranger to an affordable scented candle, with the middle aisle previously housing inexpensive swaps for popular buys – think alternatives to Jo Malone home fragrances. This week, shoppers will be able to find this Pirewick candle in store, which is described as having a sense that’s soft and delightful. Even more delightful? It’s less than £3.

Babylo baby walker: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Arriving with Aldi’s baby event, which lands on 9 January, this baby walker plays music to your little one while they’re on the move and it comes with a removable tray.

Nuby my real potty: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

When it comes to moving little ones to grown-up toilets, a potty that looks like the real thing could be a great avenue to look into. And this design looks realistic, with a (battery-operated) flushing sound and an opening and closing lid. Thankfully for parents and carers, the pot itself is removable for easy cleaning.

Crofton children’s food flask: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Whether it’s for packing them soup or for making the most of last night’s leftovers, a food flask will keep hot lunches hotter for longer. The insulated container comes with a spork and there are several fun designs to choose from, including a dinosaur, ladybird, rainbow or flower-adorned finish which are sure to be a hit with kids.

Ambiano portable vacuum cleaner: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Cleaning up crumbs in the car, dust on high shelves and kitchen surface spills will be made much easier with a handheld vacuum cleaner, and this one will set shoppers back less than £20 – this is a steal, compared to other models on the market. The bin size is on the smaller side (180ml dust capacity), but the vacuum can deal with wet and dry messes. This model is also available in blue or silver.

Addis spray mop: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Say hello to sparkling floors with this spray mop from Addis. Taking the hassle out of mopping, spray mops can be much more convenient than a traditional mop. Thankfully there’s no need to splash out on the investment because at less than £10, this is immensely pocket-friendly. You’ll need to add water to the tank, and you can also add some cleaning solution if you want to, though this isn’t necessary.

Ambiano midi dehumidifier: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Improve the air quality in your home and cut down on laundry drying times with this dehumidifier, which could be a real game changer in the winter months. This model is a budget-friendly option at less than £100 and features a touchscreen control panel, a digital display with a 24-hour timer and wheels to make it easier to move around your home.

Unibond aero 360 compact: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

The full-sized moisture absorber earned a place in our review of the best dehumidifiers. While setting you back far less than an electric dehumidifier, we were impressed with how well it worked. As our IndyBest tester explained, it works by “encouraging air to circulate and flow through a tablet similar in design to a dishwasher tablet”. They found it to be “a great option to place by windows, as it sucked up all the condensation that usually appeared by morning”. Refills will also be found in-store (£5.49, Linkby.com).

Aldi children’s lined clogs: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

It goes without saying that these shoes look strikingly similar to the Crocs clogs, but they cost a fraction of the price. They’re said to be warm, thanks to their textile lining, and while this colourful design is sure to brighten up the shoe rack, they also come in blue or black, and in a range of sizes, from 10 to 4.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

