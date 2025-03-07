Perricone MD is a science-backed skincare brand that has been delivering top-of-the-line products and healthier lifestyle advice for nearly three decades. Now they have announced the newest retinol products in their High Potency franchise, could they be just the thing for brightening, tightening and lifting our tired skin?

Dr. Nicholas Perricone began the skincare company back in 1997 with the aim to revolutionize the skincare and beauty industry with his Three-Tier approach of prioritizing a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and supplements as well as clinically proven topical products. Looking at beauty from the inside-out and outside-in.

The brand is focused on unlocking the science of healthy-looking skin. Formulas use a combination of nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants to treat the underlying causes of aging while also improving the side effects.

Today, the team at Perricone MD have turned their attention to expanding their High Potency franchise with the new retinol-based serum and eye serum, furthering the skincare industry's stance that retinol is the secret weapon for all our biggest skincare concerns. Here’s how they work and how to get your hands on a bottle yourself.

Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Serum: $135, Perriconemd.com

( Perricone MD )

This serum claims to have proven anti-aging results, and while we are always skeptical when brands make statements like this, the before and after photos speak for themselves. It is designed to enrich our natural collagen levels creating firmer skin with less visible wrinkles and a more even complexion all-around.

The brand suggests using one to two pumps and to massage the skin in an upward motion. Although retinol can have an intense reaction on the skin, this formula promises to be gentle enough for both night and day use, but they suggest first-timers use one to two times a week at first, building usage gradually as your skin adjusts.

Make sure to follow with your daily SPF before heading out for the day as retinol can make you more sensitive to the sun's harmful rays. For double the moisture, you can also layer with hyaluronic acid for those after a more nourishing and hydrating skincare routine.

Triple Retinol Renewal Serum - Before and Afters Show all 4

The serum comes with some pretty impressive statistics, with 83 percent of the consumer study group finding it to smooth skin texture and improve dullness effectively. Additionally, 96 percent of the same group agreed it felt gentle on skin.

But how does it do it? The serum uses a powerhouse combination of antioxidants to deliver noticeable results. It uses coenzyme Q10 to even out skin tone and fine lines, and beta-carotene to even texture and to reduce redness. The clever triple retinol blend causes gentle skin renewal in just 3 days for that younger, more radiant look.

Shop Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Serum

Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum: $75, Perriconemd.com

( Perricone MD )

If there is one area in particular where we show our age and general tiredness it has to be our eyes. Whether it’s crow's feet or under-eye bags that have got you down, it’s safe to say our eyes could do with a little pick-me-up. Enter: the High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum.

This eye serum claims to work day and night (yes, you should be using your eye cream in the morning too) to reduce crow's feet, wrinkles and discoloration.

All you need is a pea-sized amount to set this eye serum in motion. Gently pat onto your under eyes using your ring or pinky finger, this is because they are the weakest and therefore less likely to use unnecessary pressure on your delicate skin. Start at your inner under-eye and work outwards towards the hairline, and as always make sure to follow with your SPF.

For an extra top tip, Perricone MD suggests even using the serum on your smile lines for extra wrinkle-busting goodness.

Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum Before and After Show all 3

The eye serum uses the same ingredients combo of coenzyme Q10, beta-carotene and a triple retinol blend for pigmentation and wrinkle improvement. A huge 91 percent of the clinical test group, who sampled the products for 28 days, agreed they saw a significant improvement in under-eye dark circles and 83 percent saw fewer wrinkles and crow's feet.

So if you're after a smoother under-eye texture, brighter tone and fewer wrinkles, this serum could be just the thing.

Shop Perricone MD High Potency Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum