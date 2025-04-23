Dragon Diffusion x Rixo have created my favourite mid-range bag of the summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One brand dominated the summer wardrobes of the fashion crowd last year: Dragon Diffusion, and it’ll likely the same this season. Its popularity is part of a wider growing demand for affordable luxury. In a climate of spiraling costs, it’s no surprise that interest in labels such as Longchamp (see the le pilage) and Coach is up.

Founded in 1985, Dragon Diffusion uses traditional basket weaving techniques to create its designs, which are handwoven in India. From the Instagram-viral nantucket style (£390, Net-a-porter.com) to the egola bag (£410, Harrods.com), all designs cost less than £500.

In an exciting move, Dragon Diffusion’s announced a collaboration with one of Britain’s most beloved fashion labels, Rixo. Talking to the launch, Orlagh McCloskey, CEO and co-founder of Rixo said: “I’ve long admired the brand’s dedication to artisanal craft, authenticity, and modern sophistication. The vintage-inspired bags and belts are perfect for warm-weather days and designed to be loved season after season.”

The seven-strong capsule includes two handwoven leather bag styles in various colourways and a statement belt, with pieces ranging from £145 to £385. Pre-orders open on 2 May, with the collection fully launching on 12 May.

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion amoria bag: £245, Rixolondon.com

open image in gallery ( Rixo x Dragon Diffusion )

Celebrating the artistry of traditional weaving, the amoria bag draws inspiration from Japanese bamboo basketry while nodding to Sixties-style French basket bags. It looks like the perfect everyday size and is available in three colourways – green, tan and black. This might be my favourite affordable designer bag I’ve seen this season.

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion lucine bag: £385, Rixolondon.com

open image in gallery ( Rixo x Dragon Diffusion )

The lucine bag is generously sized, making it an ideal companion for beach days, long weekends or travelling. The same handwoven leather techniques as Dragon Diffusion’s recognisable bags have been employed here, and it’s available in two neutral colourways – classic tan and deep dark brown – to slot seamlessly into your summer wardrobe.

Rixo x Dragon Diffusion Roxella belts: £145, Rixolondon.com

open image in gallery ( Rixo x Dragon Diffusion )

This statement belt has been inspired by a vintage piece discovered by Orlagh McCloskey and has been designed to be mixed and matched with your favourite Rixo dresses. Available in brown and black, I’ll be adding it to my basket as soon as pre-orders open on 2 May.

This is one of the most affordable designer bags you can own