Charlotte Tilbury’s new sculpting face palette made me rethink filler

Charlotte Tilbury fans, listen up: the glamorous make-up artist has launched four new facial sculpting formulas. She’s been dominating the world of contour since the Hollywood wands launched in 2017, and now, after extending the shade range earlier this year, she’s released a two-step lip contour system, a dimension-building face palette and a dual-end precision sculpting brush.
In fact, Tilbury goes as far as to say that the contour system will “give an instant lifted, snatched and defined effect.”These claims are all well and good, but as far as I’m concerned, the only thing capable of achieving that quick a transformation is a hefty syringe of dermal filler – and, trust me, I’ve considered it. Then again, what if these products actually live up to the marketing? I put them to the test to find out.
With my lip cheat pencil (£22, Charlottetilbury.com), plumpgasm lip gloss (£27, Charlottetilbury.com), nudegasm face palette (£60, Charlottetilbury.com) and shapewear brush (£28, Charlottetilbury.com) in tow, I applied my make-up as usual with Tilbury’s new sculptors slotted in. Following the MUA’s instruction, I applied the ‘sculpt’ end of the lip cheat pencil to the shadowy areas of my mouth (lip line and outer corners), using the lighter ‘fill’ colour across the centre and then topping it off with a sheer layer of the ‘diamond’ plumpgasm. Combining the shapewear brush and my own bronzer and blush brushes, I used the nudegasm face palette to accentuate bone structure, applying the ashy shades to my face’s natural hollows and the shimmers to its high points.
Having reviewed Charlotte Tilbury products for multiple publications, across the brand’s foundations, cream bronzers and more, I’m well-versed in the brand’s range of products. I’ve also tested the best-selling wands and, at the brand’s flagship store opening, witnessed Tilbury herself explaining the proper use and application for all the sculpt and glow formulas.
Easier to sharpen than traditional CT pencil style
Effectively creates fuller pout
My favourite of Tilbury’s latest drops, the lip cheat contour duo added depth and fullness to my mouth within a matter of minutes.
Applying the fair pencil’s sculpt end around the edge of my mouth and under the hollow of my bottom lip, I was wowed by how the creamy formula glided across the surface of my skin without dragging. As I’ve seen creators on TikTok do in many a make-up tutorial, I overlined the lips with the sculpt pencil to see if the contour effect would better mask this attempt at faux plumping.
I was pleased to report that it did and, after swiping the equally buttery fill end onto the centre of my pout, saw that my lips appeared instantly voluminous. It’s my job to criticise these products, but I can’t fault it.
Following on from the lip cheat duo, I topped off my pre-primed and lined lips with the unfortunately-named big lip plumpgasm. For context, the plumpgasm gloss isn’t actually a new release, but its nudegasm diamond shade is brand new. Combined with the contour from the fair pencil, I found that the diamond shade was a perfect complement to highlight the natural fullness around the centre and cupid’s bow areas of the lips. Plus, with tin oxide and pearlescent synthetic fluorphlogopite, the finish is glowy and lit-from-within.
This formula swipes on much like a normal lip gloss; however, give it a chance to settle, and your lips will be tingling thanks to the included chilli pepper (capsicum frutescens resin) and menthol-like (methyl diisopropyl propionamide) ingredients. It’s a fun but slightly odd effect, but if it’s meant to increase plumpness, I don’t think it quite works.
Though the brand claims to have seen increased, long-lasting plumping of up to 25 per cent after twice daily application over two weeks, this test was only carried out on 33 participants. It’s not a result I could replicate. For me, the plumpgasm gloss created a short-lived fullness that was simply a fun, zingy way to kick off the day.
A full face of sculpting, including blush and bronzer
Bronze shades are ashy for a realistic looking shadow
Highlighter is natural-looking
Included mirror makes for easy on-the-go contour
Take note
Non-inclusive and lacking a deep iteration for darker skin tones
As someone who usually takes a cream or liquid approach to contouring, I was intrigued by the idea of four powder products in a one-stop-shop palette. Much like the plumpgasm gloss above, the nudegasm palette isn’t entirely new, either. Rather, it’s been brought back (and repackaged) for fans after an initial launch more than five years ago.
Using the below shapewear brush, I kicked off with the soft sculpt shade (bottom right) to contour my nose. I did this with a horizontal line across the lower third of the bridge, followed by two vertical lines on either side of the bridge, roughly from the tear ducts down to the nostrils. Buffed out with the fluffier end of the brush, this created a faux uplift towards the end of my nose, as well as ‘snatching’ the width of the bridge. I combined this with pops of the super glow shade (top left) on the tip and upper bridge of the nose for a more dramatic effect.
For my cheekbones and temples, I continued using the soft sculpt hue in the buccal fat area to create some Bella Hadid-esque hollows, and around my hairline for a more lifted finish. I then deepened the shadows as needed with the darker super sculpt shade (bottom left). Again, I added a few sweeps of the super glow to my upper cheekbones, chin and central forehead to really hammer home the illusion of depth.
Lastly, using Tilbury’s multi-glow shade (top right) with a fluffier brush, I worked in some blush warmth across my cheeks. This was a welcome addition to combat the initial harshness of the contour-highlight contrast.
I was in awe during this entire process. As someone who’s always been self-conscious about their nose, I was stunned at how akin my nose contour was to a non-invasive rhinoplasty (in short, filler) and how the hollows of my cheeks appeared as though I’d hopped on the buccal fat removal trend of 2022. The two highlighter shades balanced everything out with a youthful glow. I think Tilbury’s comparison to a “full face filter” isn’t far off. Even as someone who reviews makeup for a living, this was very impressive.
Angled side is precise and easy to be delicate with
Fluffy side buffs out seamlessly
Dual-end design is space saving
Take note
You'll need more than one if you don't want to muddy your highlighter with darker contour shades
Needs to be paired with a bigger brush for certain areas of the face
After testing a Charlotte Tilbury kabuki brush (£36, Charlottetilbury.com) a few years ago, I’ve been a big fan of the brand’s bristle choice and sturdy rose gold casing. The shapewear make-up brush boasts these same features, and it works equally well when carving and buffing out definition without moving your foundation.
When using it to create the above nose, cheek and temple shadows, I enjoyed its precision, but found the densely-packed fluffy end worked well to combat the dreaded ‘drawn-on’ look. In this way, it worked well for delicate sculpting, but I didn’t find it easy to blend larger areas of shadow, blush or highlight, owing to the minute size (1cm circumference approx.) of both ends. If you’re planning to use the shapewear tool daily, you might also find your shimmers become dulled by any residual contour on the bristles and, at the same time, your sculpting shades more luminescent. If this were to become a staple in your routine, I think you’d need a second brush.
The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury super nudes sculpting system
On the whole, I loved these new additions to the Charlotte Tilbury product roster. While the lip cheat was my favourite with a finish to rival 0.5ml of filler, the nudegasm face palette was a close second and left me with definition so realistic it appeared as though I’d gone under the knife. The diamond-hued plumpgasm gloss was a fun and glowy lip addition (and has earned a spot in my work bag), while the shapewear brush made application all the more achievable, even if I think it’s a little unrealistic to use it for both highlight and contour.
