This £5 hair spray rivals Color Wow’s £27 dream coat for delivering shine

Shiny hair is as covetable as it gets. From TikTok’s ‘glass hair’ trend to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie’s enviable ultra-glossy strands, liquid-like locks have never been more desirable.

There are plenty of reasons why hair can look dull and deflated. “Natural environments, weather and normal habits can cause dryness,” says celebrity stylist James Lear. “However, the main culprit is usually external aggressions such as over-colouring (bleaching in particular) or heat damage from hot tools.

While simple fixes such as switching up your shampoo, not using straightening irons and getting regular trims can all help the cause, sometimes you need a more immediate shine boost. Think Color Wow’s cult dream coat spray (one sells every five seconds, reportedly) or Ouia’s in-shower hair gloss (every beauty editor’s worst-kept secret). Lear says “using products that are specified for the problem you’re experiencing (dryness or breakage)” can make a big difference. “Regularly using oil on your hair, before blow drying, before styling, to finish and in between washes, can also help massively,” adds Lear.

Tresemmé has now entered the conversation with its new lamellar shine spray. Already relatively affordable at £10, you can currently get it for just £5 at most retailers, saving you £22 compared with the price of Color Wow’s product.

The Tresemmé formula is powered by lamellar technology – a treatment that delivers active ingredients deep into the hair shaft, effectively repairing damage and providing shine. “Lamellar water conditions your hair through the inclusion of particles called lamelles, which, in short, work to deposit active conditioning ingredients into the areas that need it most inside each strand, not just on the surface,” explains Lear.

That’s not all, though, as the budget buy also promises to smooth strands and combat frizz, while offering heat protection up to 230C. “Heat is a huge aggressor to the texture and condition of your hair,” says Lear. “By adding heat protection, you are adding a protective barrier to the hair from the heat tool, but you're also locking in moisture and helping to prevent frizz.” Plus, he explains heat protectants can preserve the hair’s active ingredients and oils, which, in turn, “creates hair that looks shinier, and feels much softer and more flexible.”

I put the Tresemmé lamellar shine spray to the test, to find out just how well the budget-friendly product performs.

How I tested

open image in gallery The spray can be used on dry or damp hair ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve been using Color Wow’s dream coat spray for around a year. Helping to tame my naturally frizzy hair while boosting its shine and protecting against heat styling, it’s a non-negotiable in my routine. So, I wanted to see if Tresemmé’s new £5 formula rivals the more premium buy. Spraying the product around 25cm away from wet hair and combing through with my fingers, I dried my hair with my usual method (using the Dyson airwrap) to test its gloss credentials. Considering the ease of application, the look and feel of it in my hair and the finished results, here’s my verdict.