Kate Middleton just wore these sunglasses from one of her favourite brands
The Princess of Wales has previously plumped for Finlay and Co’s shades
With the weather warming up and the sun coming out, now's the time to invest in new sunglasses. If you need inspiration for the pair to choose, look no further than the Princess of Wales, who was today seen sporting a pair of shades from eyewear brand Finlay and Co.
Those who follow Kate’s style closely will know that she’s plumped for the brand before. She opted for the Henrietta light tortoiseshell sunglasses (£160, Finlayandco.com) on a royal engagement in the Bahamas in 2022, before re-wearing them at Wimbledon and the Royal Charity Polo Cup. More recently, she was also spotted leaving a Finlay and Co store in January, bag in hand.
As for the pair she wore today, which coincides with the Waleses’ 14th wedding anniversary, she opted for the brand’s Vivian design. She styled them with a brown blazer, blue shirt and brown trousers during an outing with William in Scotland on the Isle of Mull.
We’re surprised (and pleased) to see that they’re still in stock, so keep reading for how to get your hands on them.
Finlay and Co Vivian: £160, Finlayandco.com
The shades in question are available in three frame dimensions and a variety of colourways including forest green, cinnamon orange and butterscotch brown. Kate opted for them in classic marble, which has a tortoiseshell look.
Designed in London and handmade in Italy, the lenses provide all-important, full UVA/UVB protection from the sun’s rays. Whether packed in your summer beach bag or worn around as an everyday pair year-round, these are an elegant choice.
Owing to Kate’s sartorial status and her reputation for wearing items that then instantly sell out, if you like this pair, we’d recommend snapping it up before they’re gone.