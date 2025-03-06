Louis Vuitton announces make-up range La Beauté – with Pat McGrath at the helm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has announced its first foray into make-up in the form of La Beauté, a luxury cosmetics line set to launch later this year. The news comes alongside the exciting revelation that renowned make-up artist, Dame Pat McGrath, will be heading up the launch, working with the brand as its cosmetics creative director.

Early chatter around the collection indicates that it could launch in August 2025 and will feature no less than 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and eight eye palettes. But, the brand assures that this development is about “crafting a beauty experience that extends beyond products”. In an interview with Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director to Louis Vuitton women’s wear, McGrath echoed the brand’s sentiment, disclosing to viewers that the products they have in the works are “so beautiful and innovative, and fun and luxurious”.

While La Beauté will be the brand’s inaugural collection of make-up formulas, Louis Vuitton – which started in the mid 19th century – has dipped its toes into the world of beauty before with vanity cases and compact mirrors in the 1920s and, of course, the relaunch of its former fragrance line in 2016.

Now, in her partnership with the atelier, McGrath promises to “unlock a new level in luxury beauty”. Though the MUA has her own cosmetics line – Pat McGrath Labs – with everything from cream blush to foundation on its bestselling product roster, her new business venture with Louis Vuitton comes as no surprise. Her relationship with Louis Vuitton spans decades and, backstage, McGrath has lead the brand’s runway make-up artistry for more than 20 years.

open image in gallery McGrath announced: "I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton." ( Louis Vuitton/Steven Meisel )

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said: “La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula, and innovation.” If the company’s fashion week beauty looks are any indication of what’s to come, we have no doubt La Beauté will leave us all in awe.

Here’s hoping the La Beauté makes as many moves in the beauty industry as the brand’s rich history of couture.

