The best luxury beauty products under £50, from Chanel to YSL

When it comes to beauty products, almost every item seems to have a rather ridiculous price range. Vitamin C serums, for example, can cost from £5 to more than £150, and each and every one of us will have a different amount we’re willing to spend on just about every beauty buy.

A heftier price tag isn’t necessarily a sign of better quality, either. As someone who has tried a whole host of products, from bargain beauty finds to luxury labels, I’m sharing a few of my favourites that are worth your money.

Of course, for those of us who are a little more materialistic (guilty!), there is a certain feeling that comes with a Chanel, Prada or similarly high-end product. No £9 lipstick, no matter how lovely, will bring the same sophisticated feeling of a logo-emblazoned one, complete (probably) with a heavyweight case that’s sleek and shiny.

Clever marketing and brand reputation aside, however, there are some products that really are worth widening the purse strings for. Still coming in at less than £50, they’re actually relatively affordable for luxury beauty products, whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one.

Whether it’s a Prada foundation, Valentino mascara or a much-loved Chanel blush stick, keep scrolling for the more affordable luxury products worth picking up. Each one will add a special touch to your everyday make-up bag.

How I tested the best luxury beauty buys under £50

I share my go-to edit of luxury beauty buys ( The Independent )

In order to compile this review, I’ve been using each of these products for months, if not years, regularly wearing the Dior lipstick and applying the Prada foundation as well as using the Augustinus Bader hair oil and much more. For each product, I considered its packaging, whether it performs as it should and how much use I get out of it. Read on, for my go-to edit of the best luxury beauty buys that are relatively affordable.