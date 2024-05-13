Jump to content

Mac's macstack mascara is now available in brown – here's why I'm buying it

The softer shade offers a more natural finish than jet black

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 13 May 2024 12:26
Brown mascara is nothing new. In fact, it has floated around make-up circles for an incredibly long time, with many praising its underrated ability to make lashes look longer and fuller while appearing slightly more natural than jet black.

Aside from a couple of years when I used brown mascara as a way of sneakily wearing make-up to school, this shade has not found a permanent place in my beauty arsenal. Until now, that is, thanks to Mac’s latest launch.

Unveiling a new shade of the brand’s bestseller, the Mac macstack mascara, the make-up brand has put brown shades back to the forefront of people’s minds. But what’s so great about brown mascara? Well, many people actually prefer the shade because it appears softer, especially those with fairer skin and lighter hair, as it tends to look a lot less intense than deep, dark black shades.

So, if you’re after an everyday mascara that leans more into that no make-up, make-up look, then this could certainly be a good option for you. Plus, it has all the benefits of the OG macstack, making it a great go-to for a whole host of looks.

Keep scrolling to see why it’s earned a place in my make-up bag, even as a non-regular mascara user.

How I tested the Mac macstack mascara in brown

Testing mascara is rather straightforward – a couple of swipes across the eyelashes and you’re good to go out the door. But what separates a good mascara from a great mascara is important here. Does it fall off and flake on your face? Does it start to make your eye a little itchy? And does it leave you with a long, fanned-out lash look that could almost rival a set of falsies? Well, those were all the points I was looking out for, and I have so say, so far, I’m incredibly impressed.

Mac macstack mascara brown

  • Shade: Chestnut brown
  • Key ingredients: Synthetic beeswax, carnauba wax, kaolin
  • Shades available: Black, chestnut brown
  • Why we love it
    • Flake-free
    • Long-lasting
    • Makes lashes look longer and thicker

As one of the brand’s bestselling products, I’m sure many of you reading this have probably tried the black version of macstack before, so forgive me for going back to basics about the formula. For those yet to try the mascara, welcome, as I’m about to take you through exactly why this product is so popular.

The formula

Mac’s macstack formula claims to be resistant to clumping, flaking and smudging, which is quite the tall order. Being a buildable formula – the clue is in the macstack name – it’s able to be applied a huge number of times (forty-plus) while still delivering a fanned-out effect.

This is thanks to a blend of synthetic beeswax, carnauba wax, kaolin and a whole host of other ingredients helping to make a creamy, buildable formula that won’t flake or crack.

However, it probably goes without saying that the more layers you apply, the more spidery your lashes will look. So, two-to-three was my personal sweet spot for a natural-looking fanned-out effect that kept all of the grand claims mentioned above.

The applicator

Most mascaras focus on different key traits such as volumising, lengthening or thickening, and the macstack is all about volume. Because of this, the applicator is incredibly important, so it’s clear a lot of research has gone into making this one a standout.

Looking and feeling like tiny, spikey claws, the bristles of this brush do feel rather sharp, scraping the product right through the lashes to completely coat them in the formula but without making them feel heavy.

Personally, I found scraping the excess off of the brush allowed for a more seamless finish, although if you’re fond of layering, more is more in this instance.

The shade

Mac has dubbed this colour ‘chestnut brown’, weaving in shades of red to the lash-extending formula. As someone with brown eyes, this seemed to really make them pop, although marketing images on blue and green eyes seems to show a similar effect.

  1. £27 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Mac macstack mascara in brown

Everything you’ve probably heard about brown mascara is definitely true in the case of Mac’s macstack. It’s more subtle in shade than black, giving the wearer a more natural-looking and softer finish, while the fan-favourite formula is still flake-free and lasts all day without fading or smudging. So, for those after a barely-there make-up look, you’re sure to love this new shade.

Whether you’re after length, volume or a waterproof formula, we’ve rounded up the best mascaras

