Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brown mascara is nothing new. In fact, it has floated around make-up circles for an incredibly long time, with many praising its underrated ability to make lashes look longer and fuller while appearing slightly more natural than jet black.

Aside from a couple of years when I used brown mascara as a way of sneakily wearing make-up to school, this shade has not found a permanent place in my beauty arsenal. Until now, that is, thanks to Mac’s latest launch.

Unveiling a new shade of the brand’s bestseller, the Mac macstack mascara, the make-up brand has put brown shades back to the forefront of people’s minds. But what’s so great about brown mascara? Well, many people actually prefer the shade because it appears softer, especially those with fairer skin and lighter hair, as it tends to look a lot less intense than deep, dark black shades.

So, if you’re after an everyday mascara that leans more into that no make-up, make-up look, then this could certainly be a good option for you. Plus, it has all the benefits of the OG macstack, making it a great go-to for a whole host of looks.

Keep scrolling to see why it’s earned a place in my make-up bag, even as a non-regular mascara user.

How I tested the Mac macstack mascara in brown

( The Independent )

Testing mascara is rather straightforward – a couple of swipes across the eyelashes and you’re good to go out the door. But what separates a good mascara from a great mascara is important here. Does it fall off and flake on your face? Does it start to make your eye a little itchy? And does it leave you with a long, fanned-out lash look that could almost rival a set of falsies? Well, those were all the points I was looking out for, and I have so say, so far, I’m incredibly impressed.