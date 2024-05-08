The beauty gifts you’ll want to keep for yourself from Lookfantastic

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re shopping for a bestie’s birthday or an anniversary with a partner, when it comes to gifting, a beauty haul rarely disappoints.

Luckily, Lookfantastic leaves you spoiled for choice. From luxury candles, indulgent spa products and classic fragrances to make-up bag essentials like moisturisers and powders, the retailer is a treasure trove of gifting inspiration.

Whether your giftee loves trying the latest viral launches, swears by a certain premium night cream or deserves to be treated to a luxury lipstick, it’s home to both new discoveries and cult favourites, delivering straight to your door.

Plus, Lookfantastic’s roster of brands caters for both ends of the budget – think Maybelline, The Inkey List and Sol De Janeiro, as well as Elemis, Caudalie, Olaplex, Ghd and Shark.

With thousands of products available, it’s hard to know where to start – so, we’ve rounded up the best beauty gifts from Lookfantastic to pamper them with (just try not to keep them all for yourself).

Espa restful collection: £51, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

A mix of crowd-pleasing favourites from Espa’s collections, this gift set includes a bath milk, night cream, pulse point and pillow mist. Hailing from the brand’s restful range, the products are enriched with a blend of lavender, eucalyptus and clary sage essential oils for aiding sleep. The perfect selection of products for anyone who is run off their feet, there’s even a silk eye mask for extra pampering.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden skin renewing water cream: £60, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Premium skincare is always a welcome gift. One of our favourite anti-ageing creams, Elizabeth Arden’s water renewal cream is powered by retinol to increase cell turnover and aid the production of it. Our reviewer described it as a “supercharged formula that’s further enriched with skin-plumping peptides, skin-strengthening ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and bisabolol known to soothe and minimise irritation”.

They loved the lightweight gel meets cream consistency, as well as the plumping and firming benefits. “We were surprised to see real results after just seven days with the skin feeling smoother and looking brighter. Still, give it longer to work its plumping and firming magic.” A foolproof gift.

Buy now

Giorgio Armani luminious silk foundation: £36.80, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic.com )

Landing a spot in our review of the best foundation for mature skin, it’s safe to say Giorgio Armani’s luminous silk foundation is deserving of its hype. The “oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and offers buildable, medium coverage”, noted our writer. “It helps to blur imperfections with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin. Infused with glycerin, it also provides lasting hydration. In short, it’s a glow-up in a bottle,” they added. With such high praise, we’re sure this will make a great gift.

Buy now

Rituals Sakura cherry blossom and rice milk moisturising cream: £22.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Promising to deliver up to 48 hours of hydration, Ritual’s cult favourite Sakura body cream is a fragrant formula that nourishes and softens skin. Non-greasy and fast-absorbing (great for hurried mornings), the cream is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E to moisturise and condition skin. The combination of cherry blossom, rice milk and centella asiatica is sure to leave them supple and glowing. Plus, the large tube should last them a good while as a little of the product goes a long way.

Buy now

Tiffany & Co eau de parfum for her: £53.25, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Tiffany & Co has a refined timeless quality, and so does this bestselling, delicate scent. Retaining the feel of a modern fragrance blend, it features zesty green mandarin, which moves into a pretty, floral heart of iris and a dry-down of patchouli. The bottle is inspired by a cut diamond and arrives wrapped up in a Tiffany Blue box, making it a more than safe bet for a gift.

Buy now

Jo Malone London rose blush home candle: £59, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Jo Malone candles are a foolproof gift, especially when they can serve as a centrepiece like this rose edition. Beyond the gorgeous printed glass jar, the scent itself is bound to impress. Designed to evoke a blooming rose garden at dusk, the fragrance has notes of basic and lychee, balanced by blue suede, white musk and rose. With a burn time of 45 hours, they’ll appreciate it for months to come.

Buy now

Kerastase genesis duo for normal to oily hair: £51.28, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Kerastase’s shampoo and conditioner duo is a bestseller for good reason. Designed for brittle hair types, the formulas work to visibly strengthen strands and prevent breakage. While the shampoo helps to sweep away impurities and exfoliate the scalp, the conditioner improves hair’s natural resistance to hair fall. Delivering shine and gloss, it’s the perfect pick-me-up gift for your loved one.

Buy now

Mac macximal silky matte lipstick: £25, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Mac’s signature lipstick formula comes in more than 30 shades for every taste, making it the perfect personalised gift. This new iteration of the cult formula boasts a silkier, satin-matte finish with the brand claiming the full-coverage colour lasts up to eight hours. Thanks to the blend of coconut oil, organic shea butter and cocoa butter, the lipstick is super hydrating, too.

Buy now

Shark five-in-one air styler and hairdryer: £299.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Boasting a five-in-one design for curling, straightening, volumising, smoothing and styling, Shark’s styler features two barrels covering each airflow direction, a hot brush-style rounded bristle brush and a flat smooth brush. Perfect for all hair types, our reviewer loved the hair dryer function, which offered a “far more powerful blow dry experience than Dyson’s airwrap”. Plus, the diffuser attachment is adjustable for short or longer hair. Employing the same coanda effect as Dyson’s tool, our reviewer was also impressed with the all-important barrels and the cold burst setting that helps set your curl. It’s a stellar luxury gift for a beauty lover.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro bum bum jet set: £30, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

Sol de Janeiro’s bum bum cream needs little introduction. Infused with the brand’s signature scent, the cult conditioning formula’s blend of cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil leaves skin feeling refreshed and silky-soft with a radiant glow. The perfect travel-friendly gift, this collection includes the cream (50ml), as well as a body wash (90ml) and a mist (30ml) for throwing in their bag while on the go.

Buy now

