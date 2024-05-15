We love these beauty products that are exclusive to Lookfantastic

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

With so many beauty products on the market, it’s often hard to know where to start. Unless you’re shopping for an essential item – sunscreen, vitamin C serums and moisturisers – choosing a pick-me-up product or perhaps a present for a lucky recipient can lead to a whole lot of scrolling. But, that’s where exclusive beauty products come in.

From unique travel kits and novel packaging to limited-edition scents, exclusive beauty products can only be found at specific retailers and feel far more special than the items you’d ordinarily find in your local pharmacy. And luckily, Lookfantastic has some stellar options.

If it’s a new perfume you’re after, the beauty retailer is the sole stockist of two elegant fragrance brands, Sentier and Atelier Cologne, which each stock a great range of gender-neutral scents. Plus, it’s the only place you’ll find the Elemis essential travel kit, the new Murad SPF50 sunscreen, a NuFACE tech tool and a Hermès perfume discovery kit.

There are plenty of stellar beauty products to snap up, all of which are only available to buy at Lookfantastic right now but keep scrolling to see our favourite finds.

Sentier path of lemons eau de parfum: £112, Lookfantastic.com

For those who love fragrances, you’ll certainly want to pay close attention to Sentier. The gender-neutral brand is new and exclusive to Lookfantastic, so you won’t find it anywhere else. Plus, there’s something to suit almost every fragrance fan. Path of lemons is a light and citrusy option that’s sure to brighten up dull days and make sunny ones even more standout. Or, if it’s a deeper, darker oud scent you’re after, the oud gaiac eau de parfum (£112, Lookfantastic.com), is a great option, as well as the brand’s statement-making esteemed musk (£112, Lookfantastic.com).

Elemis your essential pro-collagen trio exclusive: £81, Lookfantastic.com

With summer holidays coming up, it’s always a good idea to have a travel beauty bag to hand and this Elemis option is certainly hard to beat. Inside the exclusive set are two smaller-sized cleansers, including the fan-favourite pro-collagen cleansing balm, which is packed full of powerful marine extracts to help boost hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines, discolouration and pores.

Murad multi-vitamin clear coat cream SPF 50 exclusive: Was £42, now £33.60, Lookfantastic.com

‘Tis the time of year to start taking SPF even more seriously (although, you should really be using it all year round) and this Lookfantastic exclusive Murad option is full of skin-improving ingredients. Vitamins C, D, E and F, chia seeds and bio-fermented clary sage stick out as the key ones to know, all of which help to improve skin tone, texture and hydration levels of your complexion while shielding you from the sun. Plus, it’s currently reduced by 20 per cent thanks to Lookfantastic’s summer sunscreen deal.

Atelier Cologne orange sanguine eau de parfum: £160, Lookfantastic.com

Atelier Cologne, similarly to Sentier, is another brand that’s exclusive to Lookfantastic. Leaning into a more luxurious side of fragrance, the pretty patterned glass bottles boast a range of fragrances created from raw materials found in nature, including oolang infini, gold leather, trèfle pur and orange sanguine, with the latter combining notes of blood orange, geranium and sandalwood.

Hermès exclusive nomad set of four garden-perfumes x 15ml: £128, Lookfantastic.com

Hermès is often touted as the most luxurious fashion brand in the world, so an exclusive discovery set of fragrances is an incredibly exciting find. Housed in an iconic orange-coloured box, the four 15ml scents including un jardin a cythere (a citrusy woody fragrance), un jardin sur le nil (a green and woody scent), le jardin de monsieur (a floral and botanical pick), and un jardin sur la lagune (a woody and floral option). So, there should be something for every occasion. And it will also make for a perfect present, too.

NuFace exclusive mini white bundle: £227, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re a fan of beauty tech tools then you’re sure to know about NuFace. Working to lift and tone the appearance of skin, the non-invasive tool helps to sculpt the muscles in the face to help define your features. This exclusive bundle comes complete with a hydrating aqua gel, vitamin C booster serum and five facial towelettes to help you create a spa-like facial at home.

