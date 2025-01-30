Spice up Valentine's Day with Savage x Fenty's new lingerie collection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consider this your call to action, as Valentine’s Day is almost upon us. If you’re yet to find the perfect gift for your loved one, a new lingerie set is the ultimate treat.

Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is all about spoiling someone special (or yourself) and what better way to do that than with a killer bra and underwear set?

Whether it’s haircare or make-up, in Rihanna we trust. So when it comes to Valentine’s Day lingerie shopping, make a beeline for the singer’s inclusive brand, Savage X Fenty.

Brimming with sexy sets and limited-edition pieces, Savage x Fenty is a one stop shop for any lingerie drawer, as it specialises in sets that combine sensuality with comfort.

From lacy styles to floral patterns, there really is something for everyone. To help you with your Valentine’s Day shopping, we’ve rounded up the best Savage x Fenty lingerie sets that are guaranteed to impress.

Savage x Fenty les rose lace balconette bra: £50, Savagex.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Savage x Fenty )

Finished with an all-over rose print design, this unlined balconette bra is crafted from luxuriously textured lace. Featuring rosette accents along the straps and a delicate frilled edging, the design features darted cups for shaping and comfort. Don’t forget to buy the matching thong (£16, Savagex.co.uk) and you’ll score top points.

Savage x Fenty loveline balconette bra: £55, Savagex.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Savage x Fenty v day )

Every lingerie collection needs a classic red set. This style from Savage x Fenty features a sleek satin body with embroidered scalloped lace cups. Adding a contemporary and stylish touch, the cups are detailed with bow embroidery and a ruffle elastic trim at the bottom hem. Complete with a matching frilly lace thong (£18, Savagex.co.uk), the set is sure to spice up Valentine’s Day.

Savage x Fenty lover’s lace G-string three pack: £35, Savagex.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Savage x Fenty )

Savage X Fenty’s G-string three-pack comes with a heart patterned lace thong in three different colours. Featuring a ribbon detail along the waist and a tonal rosette accent in front, the chocolate box-inspired packaging makes it even more of a treat.

Savage x Fenty les roses lace teddy: £50, Savagex.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Savage x Fenty )

If you or your giftee prefer a bodysuit over a lingerie set, this floral-adorned design is flattering and sophisticated. Designed with a textured lace finish, the body is detailed by a vintage-inspired rose print. Complete with mesh at the back, the design features seductive cut-out accents, crisscross straps and a high cut on the leg.

Savage x Fenty boxer briefs three pack: £45, Savagex.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Savage x Fenty )

Shopping for the main man in your life? Try this Savage x Fenty boxer pack. The three boxer briefs are crafted from soft, 100 per cent cotton for everyday wear. Finished in playful lip, heart and rose prints, the boxers feature a 38MM two-tone logo elastic waistband with rib texture.

