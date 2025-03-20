Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The scents are the perfect mood-boosting pick-me-ups
With spring blossoming, it’s nearly time to swap out woody, amber scents with fragrant, floral fragrances. Instantly transporting you to warmer climes, Sol De Janeiro’s viral cheirosa body mists embody the feeling of summer.
From the deliciously sweet Brazilian crush 62 (the same scent as its cult bum bum cream) to the new 59 delicia drench, the beauty space has the brand to thank for the resurgence of body mists.
The grown-up sister to the sprays you spritzed in the PE changing rooms at school, Sol De Janeiro’s range is both affordable and actually good. A day-to-day substitute for your favourite luxury fragrance, the body mists set you back £24.99 for 90ml with devotees (myself included) describing the scents as a holiday-in-a-bottle.
Brightly coloured and perfectly travel-sized, the mists have garnered millions of views on TikTok and rave reviews across the board. The ultimate marker of a viral brand, they’ve also inspired myriad budget alternatives, from Marks & Spencer to Zara.
Now, true to form, Aldi has brought back its sell-out body mists that are being hailed as an affordable alternative to Sol De Janeiro’s cheirosa range. Whether it’s a fragrance inspired by baccarat rouge 540, a bond-building treatment that rivals Olaplex or a £14.99 hair dryer the spitting image of Dyson, Aldi is the place for bargain beauty alternatives.
The latest addition to the roster, Lacura’s tropical essence body mist comes in three scents and costs just £2.99 per bottle, saving you more than £20 on Sol De Janeiro’s scents.
When a mini-size Sol De Janeiro Brazilian crush 62 landed on my desk last year, I started using it as a stand in most days for my expensive fragrance. The fresh, sweet scent is perfect for hot summer days and boasts impressive staying power. So, I wanted to see how the Aldi range fared. Assessing the scent notes, staying power and packaging, here’s my verdict on Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence range.
A bargain alternative to Sol De Janeiro’s Brazillian crush cheriosa 62 scent, Aldi’s tropical essence 32 features an instantly recognisable numbered design, as well as a clear bottle, coloured formula and travel-friendly size (90ml).
The scent is described as pistachio, almond and salted caramel, but I struggled to pick up any notes of pistachio and almond. The salted caramel, however, perfectly balanced the woody notes of sandalwood and musk. Jasmine and vanilla are there for a fresh kick, and the scent is almost an exact match for cheriosa 62.
It’s quite sweet, so it’s maybe one to avoid if you don’t like anything too sickly. For £2.99, I wasn’t expecting much in regard to staying power, with the scent lasting around just an hour before it needed a top-up. As with all of the supermarket’s Specialbuys, the scent is available in-store only.
Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence 28 scent has a floral base of jasmine and hibiscus flowers and there are notes of lychee and dragon fruit. The scent verges on being too sweet, so it’s another one to avoid if you’re not one for sickly scents.
The staying power of this mist isn’t that strong. But an initial generous spritz does have a mood-boosting effect, with the sweet and floral notes embodying a summer feeling – just make sure you have it in your bag for a top-up.
The 28 fragrance is available to buy in your local Aldi middle aisle.
Rivalling Sol De Janeiro’s after hours body mist, Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence 64 is a light and refreshing scent that shares similar fragrance notes. Botanical aromas of orchid flower and jasmine blend with fruity scents of plum and cassis, while additional notes of amber, vanilla and musk give it an extra fresh kick.
It’s not as sweet as the other scents in the range, so it’s great for those after a muskier evening scent or something a bit more subtle. Again, the staying power isn’t as strong as premium sprays, but for just £2.99, you can spritz it to your heart’s content.
The new scent is available in your local supermarket.
As with most budget versions of premium beauty buys, they’re never quite as good, but Aldi’s Lacura tropical essence range is impressive given the price. Evoking a summer feeling with its sweet, floral and refreshing scents, I was impressed. But, of course, the staying power could be better. That said, for £2.99, a (very) generous spritz of the body mist serves as a perfectly adequate mood-boosting pick-me-up – just prepare to top it up throughout the day.
