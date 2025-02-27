Trust me, these viral bronzing drops are worth the hype

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

While some beauty trends on TikTok come and go (”cinnamon girl” make-up, anyone?), others prove they’re well worth the hype. With more than 200 million views on the app and a reputation for rarely staying in stock, Drunk Elephant’s D-bronzi bottle is a case in point.

Arguably, the internet’s most famous bronzing drops, the skincare and make-up hybrid was launched in 2018. A short-wear alternative to face fake tan and a long-wear substitute for bronzer, the drops give skin an instantly bronzed finish.

Infused with nourishing ingredients like marula oil, blackcurrant seed oil, peptides and fatty acid, they’re designed to be mixed with your daily moisturiser for a subtle tint or applied alone for a deeper glow.

As someone who’s been fake tanning for nearly a decade, I’ve tried a lot of facial formulas, from gradual tanning drops to serums and moisturisers – but ever since Drunk Elephant’s drops landed on my desk last year, I’ve used nothing else.

While gradual tanning formulas develop over a couple of hours and often have no guide colour for even application, Drunk Elephant’s drops boast a helpful tinted colour that helps ensure a flawless finish. Plus, there’s no commitment as the colour washes off easily at the end of the day.

How I tested

A loyal convert, I’ve used Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops most days since getting my hands on a coveted bottle. From application to skincare benefits and the final finish, I’ve been testing the product more than a year. Here’s why you should buy into the Drunk Elephant D-bronzi hype.

