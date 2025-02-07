The Tirtir cushion foundation ‘transformed’ my skin – here’s how

Tirtir mask fit red cushion foundation
- Size: 18g
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin, rose extract, brightening sea daffodil extract, anti-inflammatory white waterlily extract, antioxidant-rich bee propolis, smoothing hibiscus flower extract
- Shades: 40
- Fragranced: Yes
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Not vegan but yes, cruelty-free
- Why we love it
- Works as a great make-up touch up tool
- Leaves skin looking like satin
- Comfortable weight-wise
- Take note
- Sponge application is a bit of a faff
- Coverage does seem to build as the day progresses
The packaging
Owing to the fairly compact size (6cm x 5cm) and weight (18g), I did question whether Tirtir’s cushion foundation is good value for money. In comparison, Estée Lauder’s double wear (£39.50, Boots.com) is double the price, but it does offer nearly double the product. So, Tirtir’s formula should perhaps be considered a more premium product than its minimalistic packaging would indicate.
Delving into the ins and outs of the packaging a bit more, I appreciated that the sponge applicator is given its own holder separate from the foundation-soaked cushion. The domed compact is undeniably aesthetic and, when you look at the cushion insert, it’s clear that it was designed to be refillable. While international retailers offer said refills at a lower price (around £14), we’ll have to wait for this in the UK.
Formula
The texture is more watery than expected and the foundation has clearly been designed with hydration in mind (the skin-loving ingredients are a huge indicator of this). In fact, I can see why the cushion packaging was necessary and, if you’re not cautious, a large amount of product comes off onto the sponge. That said, it moves easily on the skin and it’s not too tricky to drag the excess across to a different spot. To the touch, it feels almost suede-like and sinks into the skin quickly without having any drying sensation. And, scent-wise, it has a pleasant soapy aroma.
Results
For me, it was the finish of the product on the skin that really wowed. As someone who tests beauty products day in and day out, it’s not uncommon for me to become a bit blasé about the formulas landing on my desk. But, this felt in another league entirely and, despite my current spotty complexion, the foundation transformed the appearance of my skin.
Prior to application, my skin looked shiny, spattered with redness and visibly peppered with a few angry blemishes. After using the Tirtir foundation – which also worked as a makeshift concealer – my skin appeared smoother, while the lines under my eyes and around my nose and mouth were blurred.
As the day wore on, I noticed that the foundation allowed my oily skin’s shine to seep through, but the medium coverage remained, without any signs of patchiness or separation. I reset my face with powder twice over the 12 hours of wear and, while the shade oxidised and darkened slightly from the morning through the afternoon, the overall wear was impressive.