I’ve just found the perfect foundation for oily skin

I’d compare it to a cheaper, oily skin-friendly version of the Giorgio Armani luminous silk

Sponsored by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 26 September 2024 17:07
Comments
The new matte addition to the barepro line launched earlier in September
The new matte addition to the barepro line launched earlier in September (bareMinerals/The Independent)

New beauty launches are always exciting, but they’re extra noteworthy when they’re promising something most products on the market can’t do. The latest launch from bareMinerals – its matte liquid foundation mineral (£37.50, Lookfantastic.com) – fits this brief perfectly with its claims of an undetectable matte finish.

For those not familiar with the existing matte foundation market, the product category often becomes conflated with full coverage formulas when, in reality, shine-prone make-up users – matte make-up’s target audience – want the option of a lightweight finish, too. What’s more, matte liquid formulas can leave the skin appearing flat, depthless and stuck in its Maybelline dream matte mousse era, which is not what we want.

But, thanks to bareMinerals, it would seem there’s finally some hope for the oily skin types among us. Barepro’s new matte iteration sets out to brighten and feel weightless on the skin, but how does it actually perform when tested on my very oily complexion? Keep scrolling to find out.

How I tested

From first first swipe (left) to a full face of make-up (right)
From first first swipe (left) to a full face of make-up (right) (Lucy Smith)

Applying the barepro matte liquid with a flat foundation brush (not to be confused with a flat-topped foundation brush), I blended it across my full face. To properly assess the formula’s finish without any interference I didn’t use a primer.

When finished, I layered my usual blush, bronzer and other make-up products before monitoring the state of the foundation over the course of a nine-hour day in the office. I paid close attention to its feel, texture and finish initially, as well as shine control and any patchiness that developed as the day went on. Here’s how I got on.

bareMinerals barepro 24HR matte comfort liquid foundation mineral spf20

bareminerals barepro matte liquid foundation indybest
  • Key ingredients: Brightening pomegranate, soothing vitamin E and hydrating glycerin
  • Shades: 40
  • Best suited to: Normal to oily skin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Weightless
    • Leaves a smooth satin-y finish that’s matte without sapping your face of dimension
  • Take note
    • Shine does seep through eventually

With claims that it will feel comfortable on the skin for 24 hours, this foundation had a lot of promises to fulfil. It got off to a great start, blending like a dream with my flat foundation brush and beauty blender and, in terms of coverage, it successfully evened my complexion without masking the skin’s natural texture.

It’s unscented, which is great for sensitive skin, and it layered well with my cream bronzer. The finish after each of my make-up products had been applied was flattering, non-cakey and undetectable. In fact, one of the team even commented on my complexion, saying that they wouldn’t have known I was wearing foundation.

Read more: Sol de Janeiro’s latest scent is party season-ready

As the day progressed, the formula stayed put without any patchiness and I didn’t develop that dreaded feeling of grease forming around my chin, nose and general T-zone. Likewise, I didn’t feel weighed down by the product when paired with my setting powder, and after nine hours of wear, my face only presented a light dew.

Does it prevent shine entirely? Yes and no. Up to a certain extent – for the first six to seven hours, my skin remained oil-free, but I’m not sure we can ask any foundation for absolute dryness past this point, can we?

  1.  £37 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: bareMineralsmatte comfort liquid foundation

Overall, I’m obsessed with the finish of this foundation. I’d compare it to Giorgio Armani luminous silk but for around £10 less and in an oily skin-friendly formula. All the silk, minus the midday slick.

I was impressed with the packaging (it has both a pump lock and a lid, for spill-proof peace of mind), the staying power, the ease of application and the flattering finish at all hours of the day. Gone are the days of depthless matte foundations that leave skin looking devoid of life, bareMinerals has saved the day.

Buy now

