This is the lightweight foundation to be using this summer

With the weather hotting up for summer (hopefully!), you may want to switch up your heavy-duty foundation for something more lightweight without sacrificing coverage or glow.

When choosing your foundation, there are a few things to consider, from your skin type to the level of coverage you’re looking for. With technology improving leaps and bounds over the last few years, getting a good coverage foundation that also feels lightweight on your skin and has skincare benefits is more than possible.

The It Cosmetics your skin but better CC cream has been an iconic product since its launch and there have been a couple of versions since. The most recent is the CC+ nude glow which is all about giving your skin a natural finish which means medium coverage with a light, glowy sheen.

Taking the top spot in our review of the best lightweight foundations, beauty editor Lucy Partington was seriously impressed with the It Cosmetics CC+ cream. Here’s why.

It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ nude glow: £29.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

Is this the best iteration of the iconic CC cream? “Very possibly”, wrote Lucy. “It was instant love from the very first application which came thanks to the natural but healthy-looking glow it gave,” she praised. It comes in an impressive 20 shades from fair to deep and is applied using a pump.

“Beyond effortless to apply, it blended in seamlessly using a foundation brush and was the perfect shade match. It feels fresh and hydrating on the skin which is down to the added hyaluronic acid.” Green tea also offers protection against environmental damage thanks to its antioxidant properties.

“It lasted exceptionally well from morning until night, and it worked to even out overall skin tone, even on slightly drier areas. We also found it didn’t sit in creases under or around the eyes,” she added.

This lightweight foundation is a great option to add glow, smooth out skin and perfect your base for summer.

