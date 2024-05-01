This Nars tinted moisturiser is a must for dewy, no-make-up looks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to creating a lit-from-within glow, a smoother-looking complexion and a more even skin tone, tinted moisturiser is a make-up bag mainstay – and a must-have for creating a natural, no-make-up finish.

Sheer, subtle and often easily buildable, these formulas are a great lightweight alternative to a full-coverage foundation, and the key to a fresh-faced finish. Plus, you can always go in with concealer, making them a great make-up base, too.

Beyond bringing a hint of colour to the skin, tinted moisturisers boast several skincare benefits. While quenching the skin is always key (these are moisturisers, after all), many offer some level of SPF for protection which should be an important part of our skincare routine year-round.

One product that needs to be on your radar, coming with the IndyBest tried and tested seal of approval, is the Nars pure radiant tinted moisturiser. Touted as a must if you’re after a dewy, buildable base, it scored five stars.

Hailed by our writer for offering “enough coverage to balance out uneven skin tone”, while helping to “cover redness or dry skin”, keep reading to find out why this dewy formula could be your new favourite.

Nars pure radiant tinted moisturiser: £29.60, Lookfantastic.com

If you’re looking for a dewy make-up base, make it this one. It is available in 17 shades, while also being suitable for all skin types, the Nars pure radiant tinted moisturiser formula is oil-free, and it offers all-important sun protection of SPF30.

What’s more, in our review, our writer described the product as a “sheer, silky-soft tinted moisturiser” which “glides onto the skin easily”. They also noticed that, despite the lightweight formula, it still offered “enough coverage to balance out uneven skin tone, and helps cover redness or dry skin”.

When it comes to skincare ingredients at work, vitamin E helps to condition and soothe – our writer found the formula comfortable and weightless on the skin, while the oil-free formula didn’t “cause any greasiness or block pores”. And it should offer brilliant staying power, too, owing to a “long-lasting effect that didn’t slide about.”

