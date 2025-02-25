Jump to content
This affordable mascara added length and drama to my lashes in just 10 seconds

Just two coats of Rimmel’s formula gave the illusion of length and lift

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 25 February 2025 17:25 GMT
Having tried 100s of different formulas, I’m well-versed in spotting the mascaras that do and don’t work
Having tried 100s of different formulas, I’m well-versed in spotting the mascaras that do and don’t work (iStock/The Independent)

Mascara is a desert island make-up product for most. Making your natural lashes look longer, fuller and more defined, the right formula can create that envious wide-eyed and brighter look. Feathered, fluttery lashes have always been a gold standard in the beauty world, with the earliest use tracing right back to the Ancient Egyptians. But our modern idea of mascara has its roots in the mid-19th Century.

Eugene Rimmel, a French perfumer and chemist, developed the first commercial mascara in 1830. Made from petroleum jelly and coal dust, it formed a black paste that could be rubbed against the lashes with a dampened brush. Unsurprising, it was very messy.

Rimmel named his formula “mascaro”, which is “mask” in Spanish, as it was meant to mask imperfections in eyelashes, rather than enhance them. Rimmel fast became synonymous with mascara and his name is used to this day as a generic term for mascara in some European languages.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that Rimmel developed its mascara into a tube form. Now, the global beauty bemouth has a formula for every need, from lengthening and curling to waterproof or volumising products.

Much loved for its efficacious yet affordable mascaras (the range starts from £4.99), the latest formula in its roster is the thrill seeker extreme mascara. Promising to take your lashes from zero to 100 in a single sweep, it boasts a tapered fibre brush that’s designed to grab and coat individual lashes for instant volume. Costing just £12.99, does the new launch from the world’s first mascara brand deliver?

How I tested

I replaced my usual mascara with this one to see whether it could deliver on its claims
I replaced my usual mascara with this one to see whether it could deliver on its claims (Daisy Lester)

To see if Rimmel’s thrill seeker extreme mascara deserves a spot in my make-up arsenal, I tested it over a couple of days to assess its bold credentials. I rarely leave the house without a mascara, so I’ve tried 100s of formulas in my time. When testing Rimmel’s, I considered ease of application, the lengthening and volumising benefits and its longevity. Here’s my verdict on the thrill seeker extreme mascara.

Rimmel thrill seeker extreme mascara

rimmel thrill seeker mascara
  • Why we love it
    • Instant length and volume
    • Thorough applicator
    • Separates and defines each lash
  • Take note
    • Can clump if built up
rimmel mascara review indybest (1)
The fine, slightly angled brush makes it easy to apply (Daisy Lester)

Packaged in a slim red tube, Rimmel’s thrill seeker mascara features a fine, slightly angled brush designed to grab every lash. While the brand says just one coat will achieve maximum impact, two gave me the desired results. Thanks to the long brush, the application is easy and quick (taking around 10 seconds to apply), with the formula coating every lash without much need to wriggle the tube around.

It doesn’t go on clumpy, instead, each lash looks individually lengthened for a fanned-out effect. Compared to more premium formulas, it takes a little longer to dry, so be careful not to smudge in the first couple of minutes after application. Once it’s dry, lashes don’t feel dry or crispy (a big plus).

rimmel mascara review indybest (2)
I found the mascara to deliver impact with minimal effort (Daisy Lester)

Coating my lashes in a rich black hue that draws attention to my eyes, the pigment is similarly impressive. I don’t have naturally long lashes, but Rimmel’s mascara delivers impact with minimal effort. Though the brand claims it offers up to five times more volume, I’d argue the formula is more lengthening and curling than volumising, working to elongate the eye.

As for longevity, I did notice it clumped a little toward the end of the day and clustered when layered with more product (I’d recommend you don’t top up during the day). But it does benefit from synthetic beeswax for texture and hold, and the carnauba wax gives lashes that desirable glossy finish and panthenol works to keep lashes soft. For £12.99, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

The verdict: Rimmel thrill seeker mascara

This bargain buy from the world’s most famous name in mascara doesn’t disappoint. Easily rivalling more premium brands, just two coats of the formula gave the illusion of length and lift. Capturing individual lashes for a flattering, fanned effect, it’s also long-lasting enough to get you through the working day, For less than £15, the Rimmel thrill seeker mascara ticks all the important boxes.

