Cast your mind back to 2017, when The Ordinary launched its serum foundation. Costing less than £6 (at the time) and with added skincare benefits, it soon amassed a waiting list of more than 25,000. Despite its huge fan base, it was mysteriously discontinued just a couple of years later. But, now it’s back.

Back in the day, nearly every single one of my friends and I had The Ordinary’s formula. Providing lightweight coverage and a natural finish, without drying out the skin, it was the perfect foundation for our university years.

But it wasn’t just the younger, more frugal generation who loved it. Beauty editors raved about the efficacious formula, comparing it to luxury foundations that were more than quadruple the price.

In IndyBest’s review from 2021, our beauty expert said: “If you want a lightweight, sheer coverage, natural finish foundation that lets your skin’s natural light and texture shine through without exacerbating the appearance of lines and pores, we highly recommend the serum foundation.”

So, why was it suddenly shelved? In an Instagram post from 2022, The Ordinary explained that despite the formula’s popularity, the accessible price point meant they weren't making enough money to continue producing it.

But I’m ready to forgive and forget, as the beauty bemouth has officially re-launched the cult serum foundation. At £6.40, it’s ever so slightly higher priced than its predecessor, though we can only hope this means it will stick around for good this time.

The updated formula promises to offer the same lightweight and buildable coverage as the OG, available in 36 shades for a natural finish. It’s designed to blend seamlessly, resist settling into fine lines and leave a radiant glow, it’s also suitable for all skin types. If, like me, you mourned the loss of The Ordinary serum foundation, here’s how to stock up on the re-introduced formula.

The Ordinary serum foundation: £6.40, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary serum foundation has returned in the same recognisable packaging. The compact, 30ml bottle with a pump applicator is perfect for throwing in your bag for topping up on the go or travelling. And at £6.40, it’s a fraction of the cost of other 30ml foundations.

The 36 shades have been categorised in fair, medium and dark skin tones, the lightweight formula boasts a serum consistency that can be seamlessly blended or built up. If it’s anything like the OG formula, the foundation gives that your skin-but-better look, adding radiance and smoothness while masking blemishes and redness.

The formula doesn’t go on cakey, nor does it crack after a few hours of wear (trust me, I wore it on many student nights out). Plus, it’s lightweight enough to be applied with your fingers – though I’d recommend using a beauty blender to get fuller coverage.

The skin-loving formula benefits from glycerin and hyaluronic acid to provide you with that much-needed hydration boost, while the star ingredients of mica and dimethicone help achieve a radiant finish.

The Ordinary says that the serum foundation is only back for a limited time only – so, I’ll be stockpiling for the foreseeable – and I suggest you do the same.

