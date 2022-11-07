Jump to content

The winter dresses from Warehouse to buy now – from floaty maxis to party minis

The high-street favourite has you sorted for transitional dressing

Daisy Lester
Monday 07 November 2022 15:39
The right dress can transform your transitional wardrobe

(The Independent)

The evenings are darker, sequins are flooding the shops and coat weather is here. This changing of the seasons goes hand-in-hand with a sartorial refresh – and the right autumn and winter dress can be just what your wardrobe needs to breathe new life into it.

But transitional dressing is no easy feat. As always, high-street favourite Warehouse is brimming with cool-weather-appropriate frocks that have gone straight to the top of our wishlists.

Thanks to the label’s ever-expanding, trend-led, wearable and affordable collections over the past few years, it’s become a firm favourite among influencers, celebrities (Holly Willoughby is a fan) and fashion-heads alike.

The label’s AW22 drop puts longer hemlines and sleeves firmly back on the sartorial agenda, while still making room for transitional minis. From throw-on-and-go floral midis to floaty minis, cosy jumper dresses and statement-making sparkly jacquard maxis, there’s a dress for every occasion.

Whether you’re after a midi for the office, a mini for the evenings or an occasion-wear dress for the looming Christmas party season, these are the autumn and winter dresses we’re lusting after right now.

Warehouse cord frill front tie back midi dress: £71.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse )

You can’t go wrong with a black midi dress during the winter months. This take from Warehouse is elevated by its cord textured finish, statement sleeves with cuffs and nipped in waist. Endlessly wearable, we’d style with chunky boots, gold jewellery and an oversized trench for a look that can take you from your desk to dinner.

Buy now

Warehouse velvet rainbow sequin black mini dress: £87.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse)

Consider your hunt for the perfect Christmas party dress over. Boasting a rainbow-hued sequin finish, the mini dress is complete with a sleek high neck, long sleeves and cut out back detailing. With its mini hem, complete the party-ready look with knee-high boots or heeled Mary Janes.

Buy now

Warehouse ottoman dress: £63.20, Warehousefashion.com 

(Warehouse)

Embodying the winter months, every wardrobe needs a cosy jumper dress and this Warehouse piece ticks all the boxes. Crafted from knit, the khaki finish will complement most things in your wardrobe. Not quite a mini but still far from being a midi, the in-between hemline is ideal for nippier weather while the high neck and long sleeves provide appropriate coverage.

Buy now

Warehouse plus size denim western midi dress: £71.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse )

Hailing from Warehouse’s plus size collection, we love the western details of this denim mini dress. The flattering dropped waist is teamed with pleated shoulders and a corset-style button down front, before flowing down into an a-line midi hem. Whether you go full cowgirl and pair with western-inspired boots or style with chunky loafers, it’s a great denim alternative to jeans this winter.

Buy now

Warehouse floral sparkle jacquard V-neck maxi dress: £103.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse )

November wedding on the cards? This jacquard number is an elegant choice for guest attire. Its appeal is all in the details: the floaty bat sleeves, flattering V-neckline and ruffled tiered maxi hemline. A cut-out design details the back while the sparkly floral finish lends it to occasion-wear. Pair with strappy low-heels and gold jewellery for a winter-ready ensemble.

Buy now

Warehouse animal maxi dress: £71.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse )

We’re seeing zebra print everywhere for AW22, sending Warehouse’s satin maxi straight to the top of our wishlists. With its long sleeves and maxi hem, the silhouette is perfect for when the weather cools, while the added detailing of a keyhole halter neckline nods to the Noughties-revival. Providing ample coverage for the office but fashion-forward enough to take you into the evening, it’s an everyday, all-day staple.

Buy now

Warehouse petite embroidery tiered maxi dress: £119.20, Warehousefashion.com

(Warehouse )

Part of Warehouse’s petite range, this sweet embroidered maxi dress is a versatile option for autumn and winter. Whether dressed down during the day with loafers or styled with heeled mules come evening, the black and floral patterned maxi is the perfect throw-on-and-go option. A tiered ruffled hem and long subtly puffed sleeves create a flattering silhouette while the sweetheart neckline and low open back are nice touches.

Buy now

