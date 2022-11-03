Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The perfect storm of fast fashion’s impact on our planet and the spiralling cost-of-living crisis has necessitated a shift in the way we shop. Enter: clothing rental platforms.

A more economical and less wasteful way to satisfy your sartorial thirst, these services let you hire out high-end clothes at a fraction of the cost. In short, actually owning your clothes is very last year.

Cult names in the renting industry such as Hurr, Hirestreet and By Rotation have built a loyal and lucrative following, while more and more high-street brands are offering up rented clothes through third parties to meet growing demand – from John Lewis & Partners and French Connection to Nobody’s Child and Asos. And now, stalwart Marks and Spencer has expanded its own range of rental wear by launching capsule collections on Hirestreet.

The retailer first partnered with the rental service more than a year ago, but has chosen to elevate its selection on the platform to offer five, six or seven-piece womenswear capsules for eco-conscious shoppers.

From “city knits” to “transitional trends”, each capsule is available to rent for either four, 14 or 30 days, from £39 – meaning you can enjoy a month’s worth of clothes and classic pieces for a fraction of the cost.

As well as its capsule offering, there’s also co-ords and two-piece bundles spanning everyday staples and evening-wear options. It’s safe to say M&S has your wardrobe covered this season.

From a monochrome capsule to a sequin-adorned co-ord that’s perfect for party season,we’ve rounded up the best pieces to borrow – as well as detailing two more high-street rental services making waves in the sustainable shopping scene.

M&S x Hirestreet

M&S faux-leather mini A-line skirt and cream knit vest: From £12, Hirestreetuk.com

Helping you nail autumn dressing, this M&S two-piece bundle consists of a sleek faux-leather high-waisted midi skirt in a camel finish and a coordinating knit cropped vest with a zip-up polo neck. Whether paired together or styled separately, you can hire them both from £12 for four, 10 or 30 days.

M&S sequin blazer and mini skirt co-ord: From £19, Hirestreetuk.com

Perfect for party season, this smart take on festive dressing is available to rent from just £19. The three-quarter-sleeve blazer and matching high-waisted mini skirt are both detailed with a fun silver sequin finish that will transform you into a disco ball come evening.

M&S capsule: city knits: From £39, Hirestreetuk.com

Want key pieces to carry you through the remainder of autumn? Enter: M&S’s seasonal capsule. Consisting of an on-trend striped collared jumper, a borg fleece gilet, pink funnel-neck jumper, sand-hued textured wide-leg trousers, a dogtooth print collared short coat with wool and leather straight-leg trousers, your wardrobe is sorted for the colder months.

M&S capsule: autumn warmth: From £39, Hirestreetuk.co.uk

A great seasonal capsule to fill that empty hole in your wardrobe, M&S’s autumn collection is made up of an animal-print, tie-waist shirt dress, a tomato-hued collarless puffer jacket, indigo high-waisted jeans, a camel ribbed jumper and black ruched-sleeve blazer. Whether your workwear needs a refresh or you want to mix up your closet for the colder months, you can rent it all from £39.

John Lewis fashion rental

Olivia Rubin Gwen skirt: From £38.18, Rentaljohnlewis.com

One of our favourite high-end brands, Olivia Rubin’s luxe designs don’t come cheap – but you can save a whopping 85 per cent by choosing to rent rather than buy. The label’s Gwen skirt is perfect for embracing dopamine dressing this season, and can be hired for less than £40. Finished in Rubin’s signature sequin stripe, the flared midi length is sure to be flattering, while the high-waisted fit is easily styled.

Olivia Rose The Label the Esmerelda dress: From £53.95, Rentaljohnlewis.com

If you’ve been lusting after a dress from one of Instagram’s favourite brands, Olivia Rose The Label, why not save some pennies by renting its designs from John Lewis? Perfect for the festive party season, its Esmerelda dress has gone straight to the top of our wish list. The purple-hued plum finish is teamed with a voluminous skirt, puffed sleeves and sculpting shirred body.

Molby the Label Tilda dress, pink and red: From £25.78, Rentaljohnlewis.com

Another brand you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feeds, Molby the Label’s pretty gingham dresses and flattering feminine silhouettes are a fail-safe wedding guest or formal occasion option. Its pink and red dress is one of the labels most popular designs and you can rent it from just £24, thanks to John Lewis. Usually retailing at £140, the gingham piece features puff sleeves, a midi-length hem and flattering fitted bodice.

Roop baby aurora in cheetah: From £10.72, Rentaljohnlewis.com

Though costing £95, you can hire Roop’s signature scrunchie-handle bag for just over £10 at John Lewis. Finished in on-trend leopard print, the party-ready clutch is inspired by origami and features a bronze taffeta strap and bows – adding the final flourish to your eveningwear looks.

French Connection rental

French Connection Anadia sequin tie-back dress: From £35, Frenchconnectionrental.com

It’s officially sequin season – and French Connection’s Anadia mini dress ticks all the boxes. The sequin embellishment is paired with a square neckline, two thin straps and corset style tie-back fastening. If you’re looking to make a statement at your next party, you can rent the £159 dress from £35.

French Connection Rhodes poplin V-neck mini dress: From £19, Frenchconnectionrental.com

A more laid-back option for your next soiree, this delicate lilac hued mini dress is crafted from crisp cotton. Characterised by a V-neckline, short puffed-up sleeves and on-trend cut-out detailing, you can rent it from just £19. Team with low-denier tights and platform Mary Janes for a perfectly preppy party look.

