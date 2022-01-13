There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.

If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.

However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.

Don’t worry about being let down by faulty purchases either, as the retailer conducts a series of quality checks to test the condition of each item, grading it as “like new”, “very good”, “good”, or “acceptable”. It will also inspect products for any missing parts or damaged packaging, so you’ll never be caught out.

Any purchases you make from the Amazon Warehouse are also covered under its regular return policy, so you’ll be able to send anything unsatisfactory back to them within 30 days of it being delivered. The only thing to be aware of is it can’t replace items with one in the exact same condition.

The warehouse spans everything imaginable, from computers to toys, home improvement tools, video games, pet supplies and more. To save you hours of scrolling through each section, we’ve made a shopping list of the best finds and biggest deals you can treat yourself to right now.

The best Amazon Warehouse deals

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 wifi android tablet: Was £219, now £184, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 32GB tablet doubles up to serve for both work and downtime thanks to its 10.7in screen and Dolby atmos speakers that promise immersive sound. Stylish and lightweight, it’s perfect for on-the-go use (even if that only means switching between the kitchen, bedroom or living room right now). It also comes with a fast-charging battery and 8MP main camera for high-quality picture taking. It’s marked as “like new” by Amazon, and comes in its original box.

In our guide to the best tablets, The Independent‘s technology critic David Phelan also rated the Samsung galaxy tab S7 plus, noting that: “The design is light and thin – the thinnest tablet of any brand at 5.7mm [and] a little thinner than the iPad pro.”

Lego 60281 city fire rescue helicopter toy with motorbike: Was £19.95, now £9.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for something to keep the little one’s entertained on rainy weekends, then this Lego city fire rescue set might just save the day. Included in the the box is a rescue helicopter and power station, a fire-response motorbike for the three mini-figures to zoom around on – those being the powerstation worker, the pilot and, if you’re familiar with the Lego City Adventures TV series, its firefighting hero Clemmons. Plus, there’s even a set of three mini fires for the helicopter water cannons to blast their plastic water torrents over.

In terms of its condition you’re looking at a “very good” product, apart from some damage to the packaging, but for less than a tenner we’re very happy to let that slide.

Fitbit versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch, petal/rose copper: Was £127.78, now £105.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This smartwatch comes highly rated by our technology critic, who reviewed it in our guide to the best fitness trackers. “If you don’t have an iPhone, then this is a great choice for the same price as the Apple Watch series 3. It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts but has a large, colour screen,” they said.

“The detailed sleep tracking also impressed us, as it can recognise the quality of your rest, and the heart rate tracking is useful, as were the guided breathing sessions available if you’re stressed.”

Keep in mind that according to Amazon, the display on this has usable but cosmetic imperfections with scratches on the back, which would account for the discount of over £27.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £92.07, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Shark is known for making some of the best vacuum cleaners around and has appeared in our best corded vacuum cleaners, best cordless vacuum cleaners and best pet vacuum cleaners round-ups, so we can attest to the brand’s reliability. This model, which is used but in “very good” condition, is on offer in its original packaging.

For those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, or smaller spaces such as your WFH desk, a cordless handled vacuum cleaner is just what you need to do a quick and easy clean. This model comes with a crevice and pet tool too, so it’ll save you from getting out the big vacuum cleaner for furry friends that moult all over carpets, sofas and hardwood floors. Promising to be fast-charging with a sleek design, you’ll get eight minutes of running time per charge.

‘Skincare: The Ultimate No-nonsense Guide’ by Caroline Hirons, published by HQ: Was £11.99, now £8.70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re new to the skincare sphere and looking to improve your complexion, pick up a copy of this book by Caroline Hirons, a leading authority in the beauty world.

Released in the summer of 2020, it topped The Sunday Times Bestsellers List thanks to its pages full of fuss-free, informative and helpful advice on what serum to use, how to build a skincare routine, and which ingredients work. It’ll equip you with the tools you need to treat acne, pregnancy skin and ageing: you name it, it’s covered.

We reviewed Hirons recommended routines and products from the book and our tester noted: ”After using these products paired with Hirons’s techniques, I’ve noticed a smoother skin texture, reduced appearance of red marks from breakouts and a more hydrated base.”

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner anti hair wrap vacuum, £349.99, now £166.47, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If annoying vacuum cords are the bane of your life then a cordless option could be the godsend you’re after. Offering a discount of over £183 on this used cordless stick model from Shark, Amazon says it’s in very good condition despite being repackaged.

We tested a very similar version in our best cordless vacuums review, where our tester said: “It gives the impression of a bigger model, with its large duoclean head, but it’s relatively light and the stick has a foldable function that allows you to tuck it into itself – making it great for storing.”

Our reviewer was also pretty impressed with the anti-hair wrap function which “cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean”.

Kärcher k2 full control home pressure washer: Was £169.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Karcher)

In our guide to the best pressure washers to clean cars, bikes and garden furniture during lockdown, this ranked highly thanks to its compact, lightweight design.

“A mid-range model, it can tackle basic household tasks and makes particularly short work of cleaning flagstones. It’s versatile, so you can select the pressure you need for the job to avoid any damage on more delicate surfaces, and we love the dirt blaster feature that produces extra oomph via a rotary spray.”

While this version is used, Amazon Warehouse describes it as “very good” following its quality checks.

