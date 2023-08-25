Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s no stranger to a sale – the shopping emporium held its first ever Spring Sale in March, followed by its flagship shopping event in July, the Amazon Prime Day sale. If that wasn’t enough deals for one year, Amazon has announced it will be holding yet another sale in 2023 – in October.

So far, very little has been confirmed about this next sale from Amazon, other than it’s official title: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. However, if the retailer’s previous Prime Day sales are any indication of what’s to come, we can take a guess at potential sale dates and the deals to expect.

Amazon’s sales events tend to have hefty discounts on home appliances, tech, beauty, Apple products, Amazon devices and more, which means you could find cleaning appliances such as cordless vacuum cleaners and steam mops, as well as kitchen appliances such as coffee machines and air fryers, for much less during the sale.

Read more: Everything we know about Amazon’s next Prime Day sale

While everything is speculation at this point, here, we’ve attempted to answer some questions you may have about the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, from the brands we expect to see in the sale, to an idea of when the event could start.

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

We don’t yet know exactly when the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event will kick off, only that it will be happening in October, so you won’t be able to add any specific dates to your calendar just yet. That being said, we can still look to last year’s Prime Early Access Sale to make an educated guess.

The 2022 Prime Early Access Sale was also held in October, on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12. If these dates sounds familiar, it’s because Amazon held its Prime Day sale on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July this year. With this in mind, it’s not too far fetched to suggest this next Amazon Prime sale could take place on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October 2023.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

Yes – like the Amazon Prime Day sale, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account to have access to deals in the Prime Big Deal Days event. A Prime membership will cost £8.99 a month and comes with free next-day delivery (which is great if you’re a frequent Amazon shopper) among other benefits such as early access to the retailer’s lightning deals, but if you try it out and decide it’s not for you, you can cancel the membership at any time.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2023

While there’s no intel to report when it comes to specific deals, we can get an idea of what to expect by looking at the Amazon Early Access sale that took place in October 2022. When it came to the kitchen and cleaning appliance heavyweights, you could find a deal on Shark, Eufy, Ninja, Tefal, Hoover, Instant Pot and more. We imagine the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could see discounts on the likes of cordless and robot vacuum cleaners, air fryers, coffee machines, food processors and multi-cookers, if last year’s deals are anything to go by.

Last year’s best Amazon Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in the UK

Last year, during the Amazon Early Access Sale, you could bag a deal on the Shark anti-hair-wrap vacuum with a whopping 70 per cent off, while a floor and handheld steam cleaner from Shark (£169, Amazon.co.uk) was on sale with nearly 40 per cent off.

(Amazon)

Where kitchen appliances were concerned, you could have bought the Ninja 3-in-1 food processor (£169, Amazon.co.uk) with a saving of more than 40 per cent, which saw the price reduced from nearly £200 to just shy of £140. Russell Hobbs’s good-to-go multi cooker also saw a sizable discount, with the price tag reduced by 26 per cent (£69, Amazon.co.uk), while the price of the Philips essential air fryer was sliced by a similar amount (£179.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

We also saw the cost of the Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker (£199.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a deep-fat fryer from Swan (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) plummet by more than 30 per cent. Plus, you had a chance to grab an electric kettle from Philips while it was discounted by more than 40 per cent – usually £54.99, it cost shoppers £31.99 in the sale (£41.86, Amazon.co.uk).

Best early kitchen appliances and cleaning Prime Day deals in the UK

While the Prime Big Deal Days discounts are yet to land, you can still pick up some deals on home appliances at Amazon right now.

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner (NZ690UK): £299.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after an upright vacuum cleaner and have pets at home, this model from Shark should prevent long and short hair from getting caught up in the brush-roll, which can effect the hoover’s cleaning performance. There are LED headlights to highlight dust that might otherwise go unnoticed, and the wand can lift away when you need to reach difficult areas. There’s also a seal to prevent dust and allergens from escaping. Right now, it’s discounted by 40 per cent at Amazon.

Buy now

Tefal oleoclean pro FR804040: Was £164.99, now £120 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Designed for cooking as many as six portions of fried foods at home, there’s a discount of close to 30 per cent on a deep fryer from Tefal. Billed for its speedy frying abilities, Tefal claims its appliance features an oil temperature heating system that reduces the amount of oil absorbed by your food. There’s also an odour filter, digital timer and a window on the lid, so diligent cooks can keep a close watch and ensure food is cooked to perfection.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry XXL 2in1 digital dual air fryer and grill: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Roomy enough for rustling up six portions of food, this Tefal air fryer is almost half price at Amazon. Designed to be a grill and an air fryer, it comes with a die-cast aluminium slotted plate for giving your steaks a barbecue-style seared finish. It features a turning dial for setting the temperature and eight automatic programs, too. Tefal claims the appliance is 49 per cent faster compared with the cooking times of a traditional oven.

Buy now

