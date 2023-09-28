Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An essential for the colder months ahead, it’s time to invest in a blanket hoodie for autumn and winter – and M&S’s range starts from just £16.

With energy prices set to rise for the second year running, we’re all looking for ways to keep bills down (think heated clothes airers, air fryers and dehumidifiers). If staying warm is a concern, hooded blankets are a cost-effective alternative to switching on the central heating.

Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie (#oodie has 486.3 million views, and counting, on TikTok) these oversized hoodies tend to be fleece-lined, keeping you toasty during cold weather. A practical alternative to cosying up with a blanket, they’re complete with a hood, sleeves or armholes (making them great for WFH, too – we won’t judge).

While Oodie’s coveted styles can cost upwards of £80, Marks & Spencer’s new range starts from just £16. From dinosaur- and fairy-patterned designs for kids to teddy fleece and plaid versions for adults, the high-street stalwart is selling blanket hoodies for the entire family.

With chilly weather here, it’s time to invest in your winter wardrobe – and, if last year is anything to go by, M&S’s blanket hoodie range will sell out fast. Here are the styles we’re shopping.

M&S teddy fleece hooded blanket: From £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

Available in kids’, medium and large sizes, you can kit out the entire family with M&S’s teddy fleece blanket hoodie. Described by the retailer as soft and fluffy, the design traps in body heat, to keep you warm without turning the heating on, while a kangaroo front pocket keeps hands toasty. Coming in five finishes, from natural, blush and grey to forest green and navy, there’s a colourway for every taste.

M&S dinosaur oversize fleece hoodie: £16, Markandspencer.com

Whether it’s a dinosaur, Marvel (£18, Marksandspencer.com), transport (£16, Marksandspencer.com), unicorn (£16, Marksandspencer.com) or fairy (£16, Marksandspencer.com) design, M&S’s kids’ blanket hoodies are available in myriad fun prints. Featuring snug ribbed cuffs and a kangaroo front pocket for keeping hands warm, these are must-haves for cold snaps.

M&S fleece cherry print oversized hoodie: £18, Marksandspencer.com

Designed for older kids’ and teenagers (7-16 years old), M&S’s blanket hoodie is finished in a playful cherry print, complete with long cuffed sleeves and a front pouch pocket. Oversized and cocooning, the insulating design is perfect for bundling up when the temperature drops.

M&S fleece cat hooded blanket: From £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

Crafted from a fleece fabric, this novelty blanket hoodie boasts the retailer’s maximum warmth heat rating for keeping you toasty when the weather cools. Characterised by a matte black finish, the hood features a whimsical cat face and pop-up ears.

M&S fleece Percy Pig hooded blanket: £25, Marksandspencer.com

Returning for 2023, M&S’s novelty Percy Pig blanket hoodie is a playful take on the viral trend. Designed with the instantly recognisable pig face and squishy nose, the wearable blanket features a kangaroo pocket for extra warmth.

M&S women’s fleece oversized family Christmas hoodie: £32, Marksandspencer.com

It doesn’t get much more cosy than this fleece-lined oversized blanket hoodie. An affordable alternative to Oodie’s similarly cocooning designs, M&S’s version boasts a cosy hood, kangaroo pocket pouch and long design. Finished in a plaid pattern, there’s a complementing red-check design for men (£32, Marksandspencer.com).

